Come help us celebrate Canada's 150th by participating in our 7th annual Polar Plunge as part of our annual Frontenac Heritage Festival.
The province will be requiring Frontenac municipalities to put new policies into their Official Plan
South Frontenac and Frontenac County have both completed their budgets for 2017.
Was anybody else stupid enough to be out driving around Tuesday night?
It was not exactly a barn burner of a meeting when Frontenac County Council held their monthly meeting
If you're looking for a coffee and muffin next Tuesday morning, why not stop by the Good Graces Café
Now that the Museum season is over and the artifacts are safely packed away for their winter's rest
Free garden seeds! Free garden advice! What a great way to spend a winter Saturday morning!
Although gardening season seems to be far into the future, it is not too early to make plans for 'the season'
Once again this year the Kennebec Recreation Committee is sponsoring Free Pleasure Skating at the Arden rink
In 1973, Winston Cosgrove published a 60-page book on the history of Wolfe Island. Wolfe Island Past and Present outlines how the island came to be settled, how it remained in use by indigenous peoples as fall and winter fishing and hunting grounds until the middle of the 19th Century, and how the population peaked in the late 19th Century before beginning a long decline that has only recently been reversed. The book is written in a kind of discreet manner that suggests its focus was more in the past than on what was then the present, and of course 40 years have passed since it was published. It contains, however, much information about how the island community developed from the late 17th until the 20th centuries. In 1685, Robert Cavallier, Sieur de Lasalle, having been granted the Signeury of Fort Frontenac by King Louis the 14th ten years earlier, conferred ownership of what would become known as Wolfe Island on James Cauchois. It was the “first conveyance of any part of Ontario from one subject to another”. The land remained in the Cauchois family for over 100 years, until it was sold in the early 1800s to David Alexander Grant and Patrick Langan for one shilling an acre. Grant had married the Baroness of Longeuil in 1785, and although the sale of the island to Grant and Langan severed all ties to the French monarchy it did establish the Baron of Longeuil as a major force on Wolfe Island. In 1823, David Alexander's son, C.W. Grant, the 4th Baron of Longeuil, owned about 11,000 acres on the island. A similar amount was split among the three daughters of Patrick Langan. Two-sevenths of the land had been turned over to England's King George when the British overturned French rule in the entire region. Grant sold off 100 acre lots starting in 1823, and settlement began in earnest. He also had a large house constructed near Marysville. The house, which was called Ardath Chateau, was known locally as the “The Old Castle”. It had 25 rooms, a dungeon, a carriage house and servants' quarters and was the “focal point for many years of life on the island”. In 1929 the house, which had been unoccupied for at least 15 years, was razed in a fire. “Being a native born Islander, this writer recognises the staunch loyalty among the Islanders for one another and out of respect for this tradition, would prefer 'to let sleeping dogs lie' rather than delve further into the matter.” This suggests that Winston Cosgrove knew more about the fire than he was willing to say, and in all likelihood further information about what happened that dark night in 1929 is still carried by any number of Wolfe “Islanders”. Although “The Old Castle” was certainly grand, the housing situation for Wolfe Island settlers in the early to mid 19th Century was more modest. Fifteen settler families lived on the island in 1823, and this increased to 261 persons by 1826. The population grew steadily, peaking at 3,600 by 1861. When the island was being settled in the 1820s and 30s “the typical house was a log cabin, 20 feet long by 16 feet wide, 6 logs high, with a shanty or sloping roof. Some had glass but most often the windows were only holes in the wall, which could be covered in the winter.” During the 1850s, demand for lumber for D. D. Calvin's shipbuilding operation on nearby Garden Island led to a lumbering boom on Wolfe Island, and the boom ended when the trees were gone. The population began to dwindle at that point, and by the time Cosgrove's book was published in 1973, it was down to 1,200. It had dropped to 1142 by 2001, and the 2011 population survey lists Frontenac Islands (including Wolfe and Howe Island) at 1864. The current permanent resident population of Wolfe Islands, according to Wikipedia, is 1,400, although it is twice that or more in the summer (perhaps excluding this past summer due to the Ferry Fiasco of 2015). Wolfe Island Past and Present contains a wealth of information about landmarks and renowned island residents. It explains how Marysville was named after Mary Hitchcock, who lived all of her 92 years on the island and was its first postmistress between 1845 and her death in 1877. The General Wolfe Hotel, originally known as the Wolfe Island Hotel, was built in 1860. It was renamed the General Wolfe by the Greenwood brothers in 1955, and benefited from the results of a liquor referendum in 1957, which was won by “the wets”. The hotel remains an island landmark and a major part of the hospitality industry. It's 130-seat restaurant has won a number of provincial awards. The final chapter of the book deals with a crucial subject, one that has been top of mind on the island this summer and was also the subject of a discussion and slide show on Wednesday, December 2, “Ice Travel” with Kaye Fawcett and Ken White, which was organised by the Wolfe Island Historical Society. Throughout Frontenac County the history of road and railway construction is full of colour, hardship and a fair taint of corruption and scandal. On Wolfe Island there is an added dimension - the water that separates the island from the mainland and the City of Kingston. It was 50 years ago, in 1965, that a year-round ferry service financed by the Province of Ontario was established on Wolfe Island. Until then the ferry service ran only until freeze up, and during the winter an ice road was the way across. In 1954 the winter was so warm that the ferry was only inactive for 2 days, but between 1955 and the onset of the year-round ferry in 1965, the range was 60 to 110 days, with an average of about 80 inactive days each winter. Over the years, tragedies and near tragedies occurred on the ice on many occasions. One of the more famous events was the near drowning of entire families on Christmas Day in 1955. The ferry was out of commission because of an early winter, but a tug boat, the Salvage Prince, waited at the edge of the ice at Barrett's Bay for families who had come to the island for Christmas Day and were returning to Kingston late in the afternoon. They were being drawn across the ice in a sleigh, but just before reaching the boat, the sleigh went through a wet spot in the ice, forcing a hurried and dangerous rescue, as children, adults and seniors, were luckily all pulled out of the freezing water back to the tug and a boat ride to Kingston. Some were taken to the hospital for observation. An account of the trip by Brian Johnson is available at thousandislandslife.com. In the concluding pages of his book, Winston Cosgrove makes the argument that the economy of Wolfe Island will be doomed unless a bridge is built. “In the past the economy of the island has been purely an agricultural one, with hunting and fishing and summer residents as minor items. Under this system the population has dwindled. The key to the problem is transportation. There is much beautiful undeveloped shoreline and land that is is well-suited for permanent homes but better ways are needed to get to and from the mainland if the community is to develop and grow. A ferry service is not efficient enough ... Meanwhile the Islanders who want a bridge must be content to await future developments while acting as guardians of a great land developed by pioneers, to whom all are indebted.” Although Cosgrove's views may have had a lot of currency this past summer while the Wolfe Islander ferry was in dry dock, Wolfe Island has reversed the population slide over the past 10 years and a number of tourism-related businesses are thriving.
Rightly so, Frontenac Park is considered the hidden jewel of Frontenac County. It is located in the midst of an array of communities and cottage lakes within a stone's throw of Sydenham and is a short drive from Kingston; and yet it is a backwoods park in a unique geological and climactic location. It features the best canoeing, camping and hiking this side of Bon Echo Park, which is also a jewel but one that is less hidden and is also shared between Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In his definitive book on the back story about the land where Frontenac Park is located, “Their Enduring Spirit: the History of Frontenac Park 1783-1990”, Christian Barber extensively researched all of the development that took place in and around the park before the idea of a park was floated and eventually acted upon in the 1960s. Their Enduring Spirit is not only a valuable resource in terms of how the park was developed; it is also an account of the difficulties posed by the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield on those who were unlucky enough to attempt homesteading in its rocky terrain. The park is located in what were then Loughborough and Bedford Townships, now both part of the Municipality of South Frontenac. Many of the settlers who attempted to make a life in that region did so in the mid-to-late 1800s. There were some Loyalists among them, but there were also a number of Irish immigrants who made their way first to St. Patrick's Church in Railton, and then headed into the wilderness north of Sydenham in search of a new life. What greeted them was brutal and difficult. The history of a number of homesteading families forms the core of Their Enduring Spirit. Based on historic records, interviews with descendants who lived on or visited those who lived on the farms, and by walking the land and examining the remnants that are being reclaimed as wilderness lands, a picture of life in the back townships during the first 100 years of Frontenac County emerges. (An account of the life and times of the Kemp family can be found at Frontenacnews.ca under the “50 Stories/150 Years” tab) The level of poverty among late 19th Century settlers is reflected in some of the minutes of meetings of both Hinchinbrooke and Loughbrough Townships. In the minutes there are accounts of grants for as little as $1 for families in need after the death of a partner or a debilitating illness. Families who had settled on the worst pieces of land, who suffered from any kind of ill health, or for some reason were not able to keep up with the demands of clearing land, building shelter, keeping warm in winter and raising enough food, ended up in desperate straits. That is why settlers would take over abandoned fields and houses and only settle the ownership later on, if they decided to stay. Far from disputing this practice, as long as the property taxes were paid the local townships did not question the ownership of the properties. Mining was one of the few means of getting money for labour, and was also a major impetus for the establishment of the K&P Railroad. The village of Godfrey, to the west of Frontenac Park, was originally called Deniston after the name of the post office but it was known as Iron Ore Junction by the local population. The Glendower company mined 12,000 tons of iron ore between 1873 and 1880, and later the Zanesville company took over and a spur line was constructed between the mine and the Bedford Station (renamed Godfrey in 1901) of the K&P. A large deposit of Feldspar was found between Desert and Thirteen Island Lakes, and it was mined, on and off, between 1901 and 1951, producing a total of 230,000 tons in that time. In and right around the park, it was mica that was the most commonly mined mineral, in small mines as a kind of cottage industry and on an industrial scale as well. There is an account of how a mica mine operated in one of the issues of “The Frontenac News” (not this newspaper but the newsletter of the Friends of Frontenac Park) Below is an excerpt: 1905 - early in the morning Tom Gorsline, the foreman at the Tett mine, is checking the steam piping as a worker starts a wood fire in the boiler that will provide the steam that runs the drill and the water pumps. The miners had been following a vein of amber mica (phlogopite) since 1899 - the main pit now plunged close to 80 feet into the rocks and water sometimes was a problem. Fortunately, the price for mica is on the rise again and the main vein is still good. The hand drillers are already at work. Their job is to make holes in the rock to receive the explosives. The drillers are working in teams of two using a method called "double-jacking". One person, the holder, manually holds a steel drill against the rock. The other, the striker, swings an eight-pound sledgehammer hitting the end of the drill. In between the blow, the holder twists the drill to loosen the rock chips so it does not get stuck in the rock. Then the next blow comes with a sharp clank when steel meets steel. They are drilling at a rate of 1.5 to 2 feet per hour. After a half-hour, the holder and striker exchange places so the striker can have a rest. As you can imagine, accuracy is crucial. If the striker misses, the holder could be maimed for life. This is dangerous enough when they are drilling on the floor of the mine, but often the veins are at the roof of a drift or on the wall of the pit. As soon as the steam from the boiler reaches the right pressure, a miner starts the steam drill. It is faster and easier than hand drilling but the steam drill is enormous, unreliable and unwieldy because of connections with the steam pipes that come down from the surface. As a result, the steam driller is assigned fairly open spaces while the hand drillers work in tight quarters. Drilling is hard and dangerous - there are no hard hats, goggles, or electrical lights - but the dollar a day they are earning helps to feed their families. Now that the holes are in place, Tom calls the blasters. They make sure the holes are dry, otherwise the charges may not go off. They put the black powder in waterproof covers, attach a proper length fuse, and place it down in the hole. They pack the rest of the hole with clay. The length of the fuse is important or they could meet their maker faster than expected. After a few minutes, all charges are ready. The head blaster gives a signal to Tom Gorsline who orders all miners and equipment out of from the mine. When all is clear, the blaster lights up the fuse and moves quickly out of the way. The explosion rumbles and the ground shakes. After the smoke and dust settle, Tom sends in the muckers. They have a hazardous job. Everyone knew of George Amey, a mucker at the Birch Lake mine, who lost an eye when his pick hit a charge that did not fully explode. Some muckers sort the ore from the waste while others, with picks and shovels, load the waste rock in a large bucket until it is full. Then one of them yells: "BUCKET." Upon hearing the signal, a man at the surface gets the horse moving on a circular track so that the winch can hoist the bucket up to the top. The bucket is dumped on the tailings pile. As soon as the muckers are finished clearing the debris from the last blast, the drillers begin to make new holes. Cleaning the mica is the job of cobblers who work on the surface. Some cobblers "thumb trim" the mica by the pit while others are working at the cleaning shop attached to the main mine building, "knife trimming" the mica to remove all traces of unwanted material. They store the clean mica in barrels. The mica is shipped down the Hardwood Bay Road to Perth Road then north to Bedford Mills. There, the mica will be shipped to a buyer in Ottawa via the Rideau Canal. The Tett mine operated from 1899 till 1924. It produced 99 tons of mica for a value of $27,279.00. For a few months, it was the largest mica producer in Ontario. By the 1940s the mica mining boom had passed and most of the homesteads in the area had been abandoned or were on their last legs. It was then that the idea of establishing a wilderness park on the lands in Loughborough and Bedford township that had resisted settlement, and whose lakes (Devil, Big Clear, Otter, and Buck) were not already cut up into cottage lots, was first floated. In 1954 a Parks Division was created within the Department of Lands and Forests of Ontario (the precursor to the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 1957, the Kingston Rod and Gun Club submitted a proposal for a new park to serve the growing numbers of people in Kingston and southern Frontenac County wanting to experience the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and the enjoyment of a sandy beach. The proposal included twenty-seven 200 acre lots in Bedford and twenty-five 200 acre lots in Lougborough, a total of 16.2 square miles, with an option to increase it to 23.7 square miles if the area below Otter Lake was added. That effort was not successful, and seemed to be dead when Murphy's Point Park on Big Rideau Lake near Perth was established instead. Five years later, in 1962, another group, the Kingston Nature Club, put forward a similar proposal. This time, even though the cost of purchasing private land for the park had ballooned to $200,000, the proposal was successful. It eventually cost over $1 million to create Frontenac Park, which opened in the late 1960s. The park's first superintendent, Bruce Page, was the great grandson of Jeremiah, one of the first settlers on the land in the vicinity of what became Frontenac Park. Among the features of the park, and on the nearby Gould Lake Conservation Area, are hiking trails that pass by and over mica mine sites. In the Park, the 10 km Tettsmine Loop passes by remnants of a log slide from the lumbering days, abandoned mica mines and the remains of McNally Homestead. At Gould Lake, the Mica Loop passes over several small mine sites and mica minerals can still be seen sparkling in the rock faces.
There were a number of distinguished Frontenac County wardens from the Township of Wolfe Island during the first 133 years of Frontenac County history, and since municipal amalgamation there have been two more from the Township of Frontenac Islands: Jim Vanden Hoek for two years, and the current warden, Denis Doyle. Although Tim O'Shea was only county warden for a single year, the centennial year in 1967, he was a member of the council for 33 consecutive years as the long-serving reeve of Wolfe Island. He retired from politics in 1991 and died in 1996 at the age of 78. His son, Terry, who served as the clerk of Wolfe Island and Frontenac Islands for over 20 years, starting in 1986, described his father as someone who enjoyed people and was able to remain calm in tense situations, which might explain why he was able to win election after election. He worked for most of his life as a hunting and a fishing guide on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, and in the evenings he tended to township matters. As well as presiding over Council, he was the welfare officer for the islands as well as the manager of the ferry, all part of the functions of the reeve. Perhaps his most lasting accomplishment was convincing the provincial government to take over the ferry service from Wolfe Island and make it a free service. He also presided over the construction of the first library, medical clinic, ambulance base and fire department on the island. Because of all his accomplishments and longevity, he is still considered to have been the dean of Frontenac County councilors. One hundred and two years before Tim O'Shea served as county warden, another Wolfe Island politician held the post. The first ever Frontenac County warden was Dileno (Dexter) Calvin, the proverbial self-made man. He was orphaned at the age of eight in Rutland, Vermont. When he was 20 he moved to the State of New York where he worked as a labourer until he entered into the lumbering business when he was in his mid-20s. He started in 1825, squaring some timber with a neighbour and transporting it by raft to Quebec City. Slowly, he built up the business, and in 1835 he moved to Clayton, NY, and established a lumber transport business. Soon after, he became involved in a company based on Garden Islands, the Kingston Stave Forwarding Company, which was later renamed Calvin, Cook and Counter, and then Calvin and Cook after the men who owned it. In 1844, Dexter Calvin moved to rented land on Garden Island and took control of the company, taking advantage of the island's location, its sheltered port, and the fact that it was within the British rather than the American trading system. Out of its base on Garden Island, the company maintained agencies in Sault St. Marie, Quebec City, Liverpool and Glasgow, operated 12 -15 ships and employed as many as 700 people in its peak years. It became a generalized shipping company, and also operated a large tugboat service. The move to Garden Island took place soon after the death of Calvin's first wife, Harriet Webb, in Clayton, New York, in 1843. the couple had been married for 12 years and had six children. He remarried Marion Breck in 1844. They also had six children between 1844 and her death in 1861. His third wife, Catherine Wilkinson, whom he married in 1861 when he was 63, had two children, and lived until 1911. Of his 14 children, only six lived to adulthood. During the last 40 years of his long life (he died in 1884 at the age of 86) Calvin was a sort of patriarch to the inhabitants of Garden Island. He bought 15 acres of land on the island in 1848 with his partner Hiram Cook, and by 1862 they owned the entire island. Calvin bought Cook’s share in 1880. Garden Island became a model company town, with its own school, library, and post office. Although it was made up of people from different national origins and religions, it was reportedly remarkably peaceful and well managed. It was also a dry community, under the express orders of Calvin himself, who became a prohibitionist at the same time as his conversion to the Baptist Faith about a year before the death of his first wife. Since most of the inhabitants of Garden Island worked for Calvin, he was able to shield them from economic turbulence in two ways. For one thing, since he was more involved in lumber transport than buying and selling, the fluctuations in the price of lumber did not affect the business in a substantial way. He also chose to use the company's reserves to shield his employees during serious downturns, such as one that took place in 1873. At that time he cut wages but did not lay any one off, which was as unusual then as it is now. He was strongly opposed to organized labour, however, and when sailors on his ships started a union drive, he hired replacement workers from Glasgow and eventually sold some of his schooners and bought great lake barges to cut down on the need for labour. His political life, which began when he was in his early 60s, was quite distinguished. He had become a naturalized Canadian within a year of moving to Garden Island. By the time Frontenac County was established in 1865 after the amalgamated County of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington had been disbanded, Calvin was already ensconced as reeve of Wolfe Island and the surrounding islands. He became the first warden of the County, a position he also held the following year and in 1868 as well. He then took a turn at provincial politics, as a Conservative MPP for the riding of Frontenac. He served from 1868 until 1883, with the exception of the years between 1875 and 1877, when he lost favour with the party. In those days, becoming the Conservative candidate in Frontenac was more difficult than winning the election against opposing party candidates. He was also one of the first directors of the K&P Railroad. He was a man who was known for his eccentricities, such as a dislike for short men “for no other reason than that they were short” according to his grandson, as well as men who bit their fingernails (author's note – I'm sure we would have gotten on famously) as well as dogs and people who own them. “When a man's poor,” he said, “he gets a dog. If he's very poor, he gets two.” Dileno Dexter Calvin died in 1884, and despite his great success in Canada, he was buried next to his mother and his first wife in Clayton, NY.
Eric Kohlsmith, from the Mississippi Rideau Septic System Office (MRSSO) made a presentation to Council on Friday regarding the results of their 2016 Sewage System Re-inspections. The MRSSO made 67 voluntary re-inspections in North Frontenac in 2016. 90% of the inspections were cottages and almost 2/3's of the inspections were done on Kashwakamak and Missassagagon Lakes. The MRSSO had planned on inspecting the North Frontenac Parklands campsites as well but were thwarted by low-water and drought conditions. “The past year our response rate has increased,” Kohlsmith said. “The protocol is looking at systems that are 10 years or older and haven't been re-inspected in the past.” “The goal of it is education,” Kolhsmith said. “We're looking to make sure the system is operating properly, not necessarily meeting today's standards.” The MRSSO reports that 62% of the systems they inspected were septic tanks with leaching beds. Earth pits, composting toilets, and privies, were the second most inspected systems at 25%. The report also detailed distances that septic systems exist to surface water. Just under half of the systems inspected were at least 30M away from water. The other half were somewhere between 15M and 30M, which meets the Ontario Building Code, yet doesn't meet zoning by-law requirements. The report also revealed that 78% of the septic tanks they inspected were made of concrete. Kohlsmith's report showed 55% of the systems they inspected needed remedial work done on them. This could include something as simple as the system needing a pump out or as intensive as baffles inside the tank needing replacement or repair. The MRSSO recommended replacement for 3% of the systems they inspected. The program will be continuing into 2017. Palmerston Beach EnhancementCille Harris and Steve Sunderland, members of the Palmerston Beach Community Organizing Committee, made a presentation to Council regarding restoring the Northern part of Palmerston Beach. The proposal they made includes 3 phases over 3 years and would eventually replace the staircase, install accessible picnic tables, and pave the parking lot. The committee looks at the enhancement of the beach as a great opportunity to boost tourism and build a new place for community to meet. Sunderland, a former landscape architect who has designed over 200 parks, brought a detailed drawing to Council to help them envision what the committee has in mind for the area. Harris said that the re-opening of the trails in the area has been an extraordinary success and “being an active group we'd like to do something else.” The staircase leading down to the beach is currently in disrepair and the beach is covered with gravel that has eroded from the driveway into the parking area and beach. “You'd need a backhoe to build a sandcastle on that beach,” Sunderland said. The group is hoping that in 2017 they could start phase one, which would include an engineering assessment, beach sand, some landscaping, gravel on the driveway, parking lot, and pathways, and 3 picnic tables. The community contribution for phase one is estimated at $19,000 and the committee is looking for the Township to remove the stairs and pave the entry, which they currently say is a safety concern for cars trying to exit the parking lot. This contribution from the Township is estimated at $8,800. Phase two of the project, slotted for 2018, would include a 50M stone retaining wall, a concrete and stone stairway, 3 accessible picnic tables, and an accessible pathway to the beach. The community contribution for this would be approximately $22,200 and the Townships contribution would be $10,000. Phase three, in 2019, would include installing a wooden sun shelter, 3 more picnic tables, storm drainage, paving the parking lot and access road, and upgrading the washroom facilities. This stage they've estimated will cost them $13,400 and the Township $44,200. Council suggested that the committee have a conversation with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) regarding the project as the beach is on MVCA property. Corey Klatt, the Manager of Community Development, raised a few concerns about the project. “You have to consider there are 4 other beaches,” Klatt said to Council. “They're great projects. They're enhancements. But there will be increased costs for the Council to take on in the future.” “I can see us fixing up the stairs if they're a safety hazard, and the erosion of the road, but I can't see us investing in this project when there are other beaches,” Councillor Wayne Good told Council. Council was going to discuss the item further once the committee spoke with the MVCA regarding the project. Northern Exposure RevisitedJanice Powell, Chief Administrative Officer for the Lakelands Family Health Team, made a request to Council for $75,000, paid in 5 instalments of $15,000 per year for the next 5 years, to be used for doctor recruitment. It is hoped that Addington Highlands will, again, contribute to the fund as well push the incentive up to $30,000 per year for a doctor to join the health team. This incentive agreement would be similar to the one signed by Dr. Matt Dumas in 2015. Powell explained to the Council that there is “fierce competition for physicians right now” and that it creates a struggle to recruit a doctor for the area. The recent departure of Dr. Anne Wilson has left a hole in the Lakelands team and Powell expressed concern that, even with the incentive, finding the right doctor could take some time. There wasn't much discussion from Council surrounding the decision. “It's the most important,” Mayor Higgins said. Council approved, in principle, the request for $75,000 to be used for a third medical agreement.
Jack’s Jam is celebrating its 10th birthday Jan. 21 and as such, they’re planning a few extra features when the music begins again at 1 p.m. in Plevna’s Clar-Mill Hall. “Weather permitting, it’s going to be a special day,” said Karen Hermer, emcee and one of the organizers. “It will be in honour of Jack and Lois.” Jack’s Jam was the creation of Ardoch pickers Jack and Lois Weber, who started out inviting friends to their basement. Their inspiration was the musical evenings that used to happen at Ed’s Place, a local restaurant owned by Ed Schlievert. But the Webers’ basement soon filled up and the next thing they knew, they were at the hall, coming close to filling that up on many occasions and attracting musicians and audience members from as far away as Tweed. Eventually, the Webers turned operations over to the Clar-Mill volunteers, with Hermer and her husband Roger ensuring that the event would continue. The Hermers have been organizing things for the past five years. The Jam happens once a month excluding December, June, July and August. The Jams also featured a regular house band, The Over the Hill Gang (Hugh MacDonald, Vietta McInnes, Bob Deschamps, Roger Hermer and the late John Fraser) who will reunite and perform Jan. 21. There will also be a performance from the Land O’Lakes Country Cloggers as well as the current House Band (Lionel Grimard, Roger Hermer, Bill White, Vern Martyn, Bruce Pennington as well as Murray and Don White).“It will be a bit different but the format will still be the same,” Hermer said. “We’ll fit everybody who wants to play in but be sure to sign up early. “And of course we welcome dancers. It’s just like Dave Deacon says on his photograph - good music, good friends, good food.” And speaking of food, there will be the customary pot-luck dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. There’s no admission charge but there will also be the customary donations bucket.
All things being equal, Ron Higgins is planning to run for re-election as Mayor of North Frontenac in 2018. In an email early this week, Higgins said “When I took office as Mayor I said I would give myself 2 years to decide if I will run again or not." He added that he believes he has made a difference and with the support of his wfe Wendy is planning to seek a second and final term before retiring in earnest. He informed council of his intentions last Friday.
Vickie Leakey, a senior manager with KPMG professional services, appeared before Council to bring an update of the Asset Management Plan that the township has been developing and following over the last 5 years. She said that the township is in a much better position than most in the region and that this might account for some of the success the township has had in obtaining grants for much needed roadwork. The township devotes 2% of its levy to ratepayers to a reserve fund for the replacement of capital assets, which includes equipment and both paved and gravel roads. In her report, Leakey said that the township faces an issue of affordability when it looks at its capital needs because of its lower growth rate than the provincial average, 3.9% as opposed to 19.5%. Also, a high number of people in the township live on on fixed incomes, 39% derive all their income from pensions as opposed to the provincial average of 14%. “You also have a lot of roads per person in North Frontenac because of the size of the township and the sparse population. For North Frontenac, as for a lot of rural townships we look at, it’s all about the roads when it comes to asset management,” Leakey said. She also pointed out that North Frontenac is the only township she knows about that has done an inventory of gravel roads and entered them into their asset management plan. “That’s why when it comes time for the province to look at grant applications, they see that what is coming from North Frontenac has some data behind it, and that makes a difference. Your staff and council are to be commended for all your efforts,” she concluded. Floating dock on Canonto Lake sparks “principled” response from Good, InglisAn item that was easy to deal with at this time, but may be more contentious in the future revealed one of the fault lines among two members of Council. The Canonto Lake Association is proposing to build a floating dock to improve boat access to the trails network it has developed at the Palmerston Canonto Conservation Area. The association has $500 to invest and is willing to provide the labour, and is asking the township to kick in $2,500 for materials. Before deciding, council is referring the matter to the Mississippi Valley Consernation Authority (MVCA) the owner of the land that will be accessed and the agency that provides comments on construction projects on the water. However, if the dock is built it will become the property of the township, with all of the liability and potential future maintenance issues that flow from ownership of a public dock. “I support this in principle,” said Councillor John Inglis. “The association wants to improve access, they are taking initiative and we should support them.” “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it now, we are not in the dock business,” said Councillor Wayne Good. When it was pointed out that the township has assumed ownership of a number of docks in recent years, Good said “I am certainly aware of that and I opposed them all. We can’t afford to make everyone in the township pay for a dock that is serving a few people on one lake,” he said. The matter was referred to the MVCA and to the 2017 budget process as well. No grant from Trillium Canada 150 fundThe township has learned that it will not be receiving a $500,000 grant from the Trillium Foundation for the renovation of the township office building that is planned for next year. Nomination for regional leadership awardThe township has nominated Brenda Martin for one of the Canada 150 Regional leadership award for all of the work she has done for local causes, including her current work with the Clarendon and Miller archives. It is a long shot, however, since there will only be 5 winners named from the entire country. Money, money, moneyCouncil looked at mileage rates for members of council attending meetings within and outside of the township’s borders with the exception of meetings of Council. The current rate is 48 cents per kilometre, but based on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recommended rate for 2017, the township is raising it to 54 cents per kilometre. A motion was proposed by Mayor Higgins to set the rate at the CRA rate so it does not need to be debated each year. Councillor Inglis said he had prepared documentation, which he offered to share with council, which he said shows that the mileage rate is based on the assumption that the vehicle that is being driven is valued at $55,000. According to his calculations, over 35 cents out of a 54 cent per kilometre rate is to cover for the cost of replacing the current vehicle of the owner. “If we assume that the owner is driving a $20,000 car, the rate would be 30 cents,” he said. His was the only opposing vote on the motion to set the rate at the CRA rate. RemunerationAt Council’s, request, staff prepared a chart comparing the pay of the Mayor and members of Council in North Frontenac with similar sized municipalities. The pay in North Frontenac is higher than most. “It looks like we have the lowest population, and the highest pay,” said John Inglis. “It is hard to say, since some of the others pay a salary plus money for attending council and other meetings, which we don’t do.” The salary for the Mayor of North Frontenac was $22,424 this year, the Deputy Mayor received $18,745, and council members $15,066. The pay is similar to what politicians in Addington Highlands make, but double the salaries that are paid in Central Frontenac and Frontenac Islands.
Come help us celebrate Canada’s 150th by participating in our 7th annual Polar Plunge as part of our annual Frontenac Heritage Festival. The first toes hit the water on Sunday, February 17th at 12 noon sharp! Our thanks again to Richard Struthers and his staff at the Marina for hosting the event. You can participate as a plunger, a spectator or even as a financial contributor!! After two years of particularly polar postponements – this year we will jump the following Sunday if the weather is to be below -20 C. We will make a proclamation 24 hours before jump time on whether it is a go or not and this will be broadcast on the Heritage Festival Facebook page and website so check in the evening before, or the morning of the jump for the latest updates. Plungers please show up between 10:45 to 11 for pre-plunge refreshments and safety briefing. Paddy O’Conner, our Town Crier, will get things underway at 12 Noon and the first plunger will hit the water shortly after. For the sake of the participants and the audience the action will be fast and furious and should wrap up within 30-45 minutes. Through the generosity of St. Lawrence College Employment Center, Karen McGregor will join Mayor Frances Smith to present the trophies for our award winners just before the plunge. Come!! Plunge with us - but if (for some reason) you can’t – why not sponsor a plunger?? Funds raised this year will go to assisting: Community Living – Treasure Trunk Northern Connections Adult Learning Centre Central Frontenac Fire Department Thank you in advance for all your generous donations. When making cheques out to plungers, please make them payable to: Township of Central Frontenac with a notation of “Polar Plunge” at the bottom. If you want a receipt for your generous donation please include accurate postal address info on the pledge form so we can get the receipt to you!! Our thanks again to Bill Young and the Firefighters for being in the water right there with us, the Emergency Services personnel for being on hand (just in case!) and the many volunteers that make this event possible. For information or pledge forms, or for info on available plungers to fund please contact Art Holloway at 613-985-2895 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Once again this year the Kennebec Recreation Committee is sponsoring Free Pleasure Skating at the Arden rink, 5998 Arden Road. This years’ rink maintenance and operations are being managed by Chase Matson, who in spite of what many would call a total lack of support by Mother Nature, is doing an amazing job of keeping the rink up and running. Regular hours of operation are: Monday to Friday 5 pm to 9pm; and Saturdays 2 pm to 9 pm (Mother Nature permitting). Everyone is invited out for a family skate and Community BBQ on Saturday, January 28th. The BBQ is scheduled for 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Kennebec Recreation Committee is a non-profit committee of council, which promotes healthy and active living in Central Frontenac through fundraising initiatives. By providing social interaction and community involvement, through recreation programs, and activities so that all members of the community may participate in educational, leisure, sport and physical activities, regardless of their age and ability.
NFLT said goodbye to one of their own with a lifetime recognition award last Saturday evening at a special ceremony at “The Crossing Pub” in Sharbot Lake. Veteran actor and director Doug MacIntyre has sold his house in Verona and will be moving to Vancouver Island for new adventures in life and theatre. Upon moving to Central Frontenac in 2004, MacIntyre, originally from the Toronto area, brought with him extensive theatrical experience in countless productions with companies that include the Yorkminstrels and Etobicoke Musical Productions. He also appeared in film and television, acting in commercials, documentaries and even a Bryan Adams rock video! Doug first appeared on the NFLT stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2005 production of “A Christmas Carol”. The following year he jumped into the challenging role of the frustrated director in the zany comedy, “Noises Off”. He went on to direct three successful shows in Sharbot Lake, including the highly acclaimed “Beyond Reasonable Doubt” where he incorporated a theatre-in-the-round stage effect for the first time in NFLT history. In 2012, MacIntyre turned his attention to the newly refurbished Bellrock Schoolhouse, just outside of Verona, where he mounted three highly successful dinner theatre shows, including the classic “Miracle on 34th Street”. In 2014 he staged a hilarious comedic version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” at Prince Charles Public School in Verona. Passionate about theatre and forever promoting the Arts, Doug has been a tireless advocate of community theatre. In a recent letter promoting NFLT (for which he had been serving as a member-at-large), he stated, “Needles need to sew, hammers need to pound, brushes need to hold paint - voices need to speak and sing. Call now or at least go out for an audition when you see it advertised in the newspaper. See you soon!”
Martin Webster is having trouble focusing these days. He has lived at the Cooke family cottage on Sharbot Lake, off Gordon Crescent, since 1997, next to the house where his mother Deanna lives with his step-father Ronnie Cooke. Now he is fortunate to be able to take refuge with them, but his home of nearly 20 years has been reduced to ashes. He had been doing work on the inside of the building, and was almost done save for dry-walling his bedroom, when a short circuit in an extension cord sent out a spark that caught the house on fire on January 5th. He shared an account of what happened that day with the News. “I was in the house at the time, doing some gaming on a PS3 player, when my pet red squirrel started chirping frantically. I opened the bedroom door to see that the plastic vapour barrier I had put up in preparation for new drywall had caught fire and smoke was pouring out. The flames had already climbed the walls and were spreading on the ceiling. I ran to get a hose to try and put the flames out but when I got back I realised it was too late. I grabbed one of my guitars on the way out of the house. The fire department arrived but there was no saving the house. Fortunately they managed to prevent the fire from spreading to my mother’s house,” he said. The house is a total loss. It left Martin devoid of his home and all his possessions save for the guitar and some papers. “I pretty well lost everything else,” he said this week, “it’s a hard thing to get my head around. I’m sitting in my mother’s living room and I say ‘I guess I’ll go home now, and then I realise my home is gone.” He has had help from The Treasure Trunk and the Sharbot Lake Pharmasave. The extended Cooke family has deep roots in Sharbot Lake, and has provided support for Martin, but he is still struggling to cope with the loss. The property where the cottage was located is the site of the original Cooke family home, and where 9 children were raised by Samuel and Mildred Cooke. It sat on a hill overlooking the K&P Trail and Sharbot Lake. Martin Webster can be reached at 613-279-3261. (Editors note – The fire took place on January 5th, but we missed out on coverage last week. We apologize for the omission)
The Sydenham High School girls senior volleyball side continued its winning ways Monday night defeating the Granite Ridge Education Centre Gryphons 3-1. The game was a make-up for the previous week’s Tuesday contest that was postponed due to inclement weather. The win raises the Golden Eagles’ record to 9-0, and they are the only undefeated team in the loop. The Gryphons fielded a depleted squad, with six regulars and one junior call-up, due to impending exams the following day. Sydenham handily won the first set 25-6 but then GREC rallied to take the second 25-22. In the third set, GREC had a 12-8 lead at one point but fell 25-18. The Golden Eagles finished up the win with a convincing 25-4 win. “It’s been hard to carry on momentum with all the breaks in the season (Christmas, exams),” said Sydenham coach Katie May. “(But) we have skilled players who are committed.” May cited the leadership and play of Robyn Melnyck and Brianna MacComish and overall team play as big reasons for the team’s success this season. “We have a lot of experience at a high level on both defense and offense,” she said. “That gives us stability.” As the defending KASSAA champions, there would naturally be high expectations this year and May did describe this team as “one of the highest potential” but didn’t want to go any further than that. “Yes, we’d like to finish No. 1 in the league but we take it one game at a time,” she said. “We have good basics in terms of passing, serving, good all-around. “(And) they are a lovely group of young ladies working together.”
The province will be requiring Frontenac municipalities to put new policies into their Official Plans concerning private (cottage) roads. This will affect South Frontenac more than any other township, county planner Joe Gallivan told a South Frontenac committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday night (January 24) in Sydenham. “You have the most private roads,” he said. “There are 981 private lanes in Frontenac County and more than half of them (545) are in South Frontenac.” That represents 373 of the 769 kilometres of private roads in the County, he said. “The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will require you to have a policy on how these roads are developed,” he said. “That’s why we had this study (Frontenac Private Lanes Study) done. “It will help.” Gallivan said South already has 2,774 dwellings and $1.8 billion in assessment. Gallivan said there is a growing trend towards converting cottages into year round home and many of these are on private lanes. South Frontenac also has 40.8 per cent of the private lots available in Frontenac County with 241of 590. There are 178 vacant lots in North Frontenac (30.2 per cent), 111 in Central Frontenac (18.8 per cent) and 60 in Frontenac Islands (10.2 per cent). He said the townships will all have to develop policies for private roads, including standards for construction and maintenance, but South is ahead in that department because it already specifies a high minimum standard. “The next steps are training your committee of adjustment, which will take at least an hour, and then we’ll have to do an Official Plan review,” Gallivan said. “Even though we trust our committee of adjustment, if we have this meeting, I’d like all of our councilors to hear it, because eventually it will come before all of us,” said Mayor Ron Vandewal. New County ED manager comes callingRichard Allen, the new economic development manager at Frontenac County, outlined his department’s projects and priorities for Council. Those include: the brand ambassador project, completion of the K & P Trail, a new web portal, a Business Resources and Directory in conjunction with The Frontenac News, a commercial land inventory, and an accommodation review in conjunction with the food and beverage policy. There are also opportunities for agriculture growth, including the potential for a partnership with a Chinese baby formula company that’s interested in goats’ milk as a premium baby formula. He also said they’re looking to continue working in conjunction with the Frontenac Community Futures Corporation, something that struck a chord with Mayor Ron Vandewal. “I compliment you for working with the CFDC,” Vandewal said. “That’s something that needs to be a strong relationship.” Coun. Alan Revill asked about the Business Directory and how it could updated regularly. “We’re working with The Frontenac News on this and they have people out in the country contacting businesses all the time,” Allen said. “We will work with them to keep it up to date.” “I know the County strategy of food and beverage but there are also welding shops out there,” said Vandewal. Coun. Ross Sutherland brought up retention and attraction of small businesses and services, especially in the settlement areas. “We’ve lost a beer store and restaurants and other services that are really important to our hamlets,” Sutherland said. “Nobody is going into our businesses saying ‘what can we do to help?’ before they get into trouble.” “Signage, especially along the 401 should help to lure people in,” said Allen. “Letting people know we exist. “And, we’ll try to encourage shopping locally, help with zoning issues and the CFDC is holding seminars on social media training.” Parkland valuePlanner Lindsay Mills briefed Council on the current policies of how the Township calculates the value of parkland where it concerns developments. Essentially, Council agreed on two things: the need for two separate assessments and more study on who pays for what.
If you’re looking for a coffee and muffin next Tuesday morning, why not stop by the Good Graces Café. You’ll be supporting a local charity at the same time. Thanks to a generous grant from the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area, Southern Frontenac Community Services will be piloting the Good Grace Café for the next four months. The Café will be open Tuesday mornings, in Grace Hall at 4295 Stage Coach Road in Sydenham, from 8:00 to 11:00am, starting on January 31st. “The Good Graces Café will be selling coffee, tea, juice and muffins at a reasonable cost,” says staff member Michelle Laing, who will be overseeing the initiative, “and we will make it a comfortable place where people can feel free to sit and stay a while, read the newspaper, play a game of cards, and socialize with others.” “The Café is a unique response to social isolation in a rural community,” says David Townsend, Executive Director of Southern Frontenac Community Services. “We know that it can be challenging for seniors in particularly to feel connected in a rural community. We felt that by providing a safe space, we would encourage seniors and others to feel connected.” The café will be tested over the next four months, and based on the response, it will continue to operate and may even be expanded to other days of the week. Eventually, the café will be completely volunteer-run, and the organization hopes that eventually high school students may be interested in volunteering alongside adults and seniors.
Ryan Arcand has his work cut out for him as the new Chief Building Official for South Frontenac Township. Working for a municipality that covers more than 941 sq. kms and staged to grow, the new manager seems undaunted by a busy building season lurking around the corner. "My main goal is to work with people," the 42-year-old said from a coffee shop in early 2017. "The Ontario Building Code is complex and a lot of people don't understand it. It's our job to work with people to help them understand it." Wrapped in a warm sweater to ward-off cold air seeping through cracks in the windowsill, Arcand talked openly about his family and life. Describing himself as laidback, easy going, open-minded and fair, he admitted he would like to move to the township someday. For now, he plans to stay in Amherstview where he and his partner are raising six children. "My children are too young and are really involved in their schools," he explained about the children aged 17 to 6. A trained Architectural Technologist from Sudbury, Arcand has been in the building business since 1997. Before starting his new role with the township on Dec. 5, he worked for the City of Kingston for 11 years. "I was looking for a challenge and career advancement," he noted about the career move. "This new role will allow me to expand my skill set." Taking over from Brian Gass, the township's former Chief Building Official, Arcand will serve a population of 18,100 in areas such as Sydenham, Verona, Harrowsmith, Hartington, Bellrock, Perth Road Village, Battersea, Inverary and Sunbury as well as the rural countryside. In addition to its large geographical area, the township has more than 75 lakes."It can take 40/45 minutes just to get to an inspection," Arcand says about the job requirements. Asked about future development in the township, Arcand replied quickly, "I see a lot of development in South Frontenac. There's a lot of potential for development here." According to Arcand, his plan is to provide a welcoming place for business to come-in and get good customer service. He plans to accomplish this through an open-door policy and a strong customer-focus. Citing 71 new home starts in 2016, the Chief Building Official admitted he will have a better sense of development in South Frontenac this year after the permit season which is typically March to October. "I welcome any contractor, builder or citizen," said Arcand. "If they have questions, please call our development department. We're here to help."
Fairmount Home will offer residents a unique way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Kingston (CFKA). 20 - 30 residents at the home will enroll in an arts program called History Through Expression. The program involves hand drum making, drumming, indigenous singing, seated dancing, and storytelling. It will run 14 weeks starting in March and will culminate in a performance at Fairmount Home on June 30. “We are so grateful to receive this CFKA grant, which will fund 3 aboriginal teachers, an arts educator, a dance teacher plus drum-making supplies,” said Lisa Hirvi, administrator at Fairmout Home. “The program will offer rich and meaningful activities for our residents, honour indigenous traditions and celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.” Fairmount Home is a not-for-profit long term care home, managed by Frontenac County. It has been in existence since 1968 and is home to 128 residents.
By the time Richard Allen was introduced as the new Manager of Economic Development at the December Meeting of Frontenac County Council, the news of his hiring was already out. Members of the county Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) had already been informed of the hiring. As well, Allen had made a splash the day before by walking into Kingston City Hall and announcing two years into his mandate as a member of City Council that he was resigning his council seat in order to take on the job for Frontenac County. He said later that one of the attractions of the job were the regular hours. The job fits the stage of life he has reached, as he has recently become a father for the first time and serving as a city councilor meant missing most evenings at home during the week. “With this job I will be home at least some evenings during the week,” he said. He is not home evenings this week, however. One of the first decisions that was made at the senior staff level at the county after he was hired was to use much of the 2017 Economic Development travel budget on a single trip. Allan is joining his colleagues from the Kingston (including Mayor Bryan Patterson) and the Ontario Ministry of Food and Agriculture (OMAFRA) on a 10 day trip to China. They are visiting the headquarters of Feihe International Inc, which recently announced plans to build a $225 million processing, research and development facility in Kingston. Feihe International will be producing baby formula at the new facility, mostly for the Chinese market, and at the start they will be making use of excess skim milk from the existing Ontario dairy industry. In the future, however, Feihe has plans to make formula out of goat's milk, and projects a need for 75 million litres of goat milk per year from Eastern Ontario in the coming years. While there will be an impact on the job market in Frontenac County from the 200 jobs that will be created when the factory opens, the greater potential impact is on local and regional agriculture. “For the county to be aware of those opportunities it is important to be involved right from the beginning,” Vandewal said. “With our history in agriculture and proximity to Kingston we are well positioned to be part of the supply chain, for new companies to settle here and existing ones to adjust or expand,” said Frontenac County Warden Ron Vandewal. Before leaving for China on the ten day trip last Sunday (January 8) Allen pointed out that the scale of the market in China is beyond anything we are used to in Eastern Ontario. “There are 35 million babies born each year in China, that's where you see numbers like 72 million litres of annual goat milk production, come from. In terms of agriculture in Eastern Ontario, that would require over a hundred large farms, Allen said. “Then there are other agricultural infrastructure issues, such as shipping and distribution, the entire supply chain. It is a large project.” The trip runs for ten days, and while Frontenac County is paying for Allen's flight and accommodations, many of the other costs are being covered by Feihe. Who is Richard AllenRichard Allen has a short commute to work each day, since he lives in rural Kingston on his family farm that is located across the road from the Frontenac County offices. He also has a family cottage on Bob's Lake on the Central Frontenac side. After graduating from High School in Kingston he went to Concordia University where he did a degree in Fine Arts, and he eventually worked for Katimavik, which was a national program for youth and young adults. He was a Director at KEDCO (Kingston Economic Development Corporation) and worked in the Community Solutions Lab at the Queen’s University Smith School of business. He was elected to council from Countryside Ward in 2014. “I’m a big fan of doing work that benefits the community, and the direction the county seems to be going is working with the communities to grow existing businesses, and to complement them with new businesses, rather than the smoke stack chasing economic development in more urban locations. We are looking for companies that compliment what we have,” he said. He said that his work is set out in the economic development charter that Frontenac County adopted a couple of years ago and in the new branding initiative that was developed last year. “I am familiar with much of the county, aside from Frontenac Islands, where I will be visiting when I get back from China,” he said, “but taking this job is not a stepping stone to something else for me. It is a continuation of my commitment to rural community development where I live.” One of the tasks that dominated the agenda for Allan’s predecessor, Anne Marie Young, will not be as much a part of his responsibilities. The purchase of lands or easements for the Tichborne to Sharbot Lake section of the K&P Trail, and the final build out of the trail, will be handled by County Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Pender. “The management of the trail and marketing, signage, etc will be part of the responsibilities of our department, but the trail will not be as central to my job as it was before,” he said.
It was a goal that fit nicely into a narrative. The K&P trail linking the Trans Canada Trail segments between Sharbot Lake and the Cataraqui Trail to ensure Frontenac County is part of the national trail network was to be complete by Canada Day 2017. A photo-op at the Trail head located at the exact location where the funeral car carrying Canada’s first prime minister switched onto the K&P line, for its trip to his adopted home town of Kingston as thousands looked on, would be the centre-piece of Canada Day celebrations in Frontenac County. It’s not going to happen. The complicated final 12 kilometres of trail, which are located on lands that were sold off to the owners of abutting lands before the rest of the trail was sold to Frontenac County, have proven to be slow to acquire, as agreements need to be reached with each landowner. Only then can a contract for building the trail even be negotiated. At their final meeting of 2016 in late December, Frontenac County Council accepted the bid by Crains’ Construction to build “approximately 4 km of the 12km remaining to be completed by the end of 2017” in the words of a staff report to Council. The bid price was $137,593 plus hst and Crains’ also agreed to honour the same unit pricing for one year should more trail be freed up for development as agreement with landowners are reached. Their bid was the lowest of 7 that came in, the second lowest was $195,200 from the Cruikshank Group. At this time, 42 kilometres of trail, between Orser Road and the rail crossing in Tichborne have been completed. Work has begun in the City of Kingston to complete the Kingston portion of trail so it will run all the way to Lake Ontario.Funding for the final section of the trail is coming from a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and the Investing Ontario Fund, which has made just under $500,000 available for the project. Frontenac County Council members from Frontenac Islands and North Frontenac were able to secure special funding from the county for recreational infrastructure within their borders when the K&P Trail was first being developed. The trail is only located in South and Central Frontenac and county gas tax rebates were being used for its construction. That money is all gone, as those rebates are going directly to the local townships, and funding the K&P Trail has come mostly from grants. At the December meeting, Councilor John Inglis made a request to county staff for an accounting of all the money spent on the trail since the proposal to purchase and construct it was approved in 2009. There is no set completion date for the trail.
On Monday Richard Allen, the councillor for Countryside Ward of the City of Kingston, marched into City Hall and informed his colleagues that he was resigning effective immediately. The next day he reported for work as Economic Development Officer to the administrative offices of Frontenac County, which are located across the road from his home near Glenburnie. Before running for Council in Kingston, Allen served as a Director for the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) He has worked at the Queen’s University Smith School of Business, and earlier as a project co-ordinator with Katimavik. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Concordia University in Montreal. As a member of Kingston City Council, he showed an interest in Frontenac County and was the only member of City Council who attended the Frontenac County Warden’s dinner in November. Allen replaces Anne Marie Young, who retired last Friday after 8 years as Economic Development Officer with the County.
As part of an initiative that is being led by Lennox and Addington County, Addington Highlands is now making use of the services of McDougall Insurance Brokers to help them navigate the world of municipal insurance. Until this year the township has dealt directly with Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT), one of three companies that offer municipal insurance in Ontario. Chuck Airhart, from McDougall, came to Council this week to talk about how his company is working at ensuring that the township has of its needs met. He said that the cost of basic insurance from JLT is set to rise this year by about $2,000 or 4%, from just under $72,000 in 2016 to $74,000 in 2017. “The cause of this is really global,” Airhart said, “there is lots happening and the american and worldwide markets.” In addition, he said that cyber-insurance, which until now had been covered within the existing policy from JLT, has now been pulled out and needs to be paid for on its own. “I don’t have the final quote for that from JLT, it was not ready when I was leaving my office to come here today,” he said, but I have a price of $2,400 from another company so that is a maximum and maybe it will be less.” Airhart’s son Mike attended the meeting with him. Mike also works for Mcdougall and is better versed in cyber-security issues. He said “as a municipality you have private information, including information from you ratepayers, that needs to be protected, and as we know even with a good system in place, it can be hacked.” “How responsible are we, if we are hacked,” asked Deputy Reeve Bill Cox. “Unfortunately it comes back into your lap,” said Chuck Arihart. Airhat also proposed that the township consider a $1,200 policy for Facility User Event Liability (FUEL) to cover for damage from individuals and groups who rent township facilities. Council was interested, but when they found out that the coverage does not inlcude use of township facilities for licensed events, they saw less benefit. They received the information from the Airhart’s and voted to accept the $74,000 insurance contract and up to $2,400 for cyber-coverage, and to decline the FUEL policy. Township willing to help Kaladar Commuinity Centre, to a pointBill Cox and Councillor Tony Fritsch met with representatives from the Kaladar Community Club to talk about their struggles to keep the Community Centre open now that the Land O’Lakes Tourist Association is no longer a tenant in the building. Tony Fritsch said that “we discussed the viability of it. It was a good and candid discussion. They are looking at revenue and at cutting costs to keep it going, and I think they will be coming forward with a request for a small grant from us before we do our budget for next year, like other groups do. “We told them that we cannot take over the building,” Cox said, “and they seem to be ok with that. They said it costs them $6,000 a year to keep it going, but when they have some problems beyond that as well. They are struggling. They do make money from the bingo’s they hold but that money cannot be used to help maintain the building. We said we would keep in touch with them and that the township does want to help to the extent that we can.” New propane furnace for Health CentreOngoing heating issues at the Lakelands Family Health Team building, which is owned by the township, have led a contractor to propose that a new propane furnace be installed to replace electrical heating systems at two locations in the building. $12,000 has been quoted and Council decided it was better to spend that money than to continue with the electrical systems. Two other quotes will be sought before the contract is awarded. Water woes hitting Denbigh where it hurts, at the rinkCouncillor Fritsch reported that early in the day an attempt was made to flood the Denbigh rink, but the water table in the shallow well that is used to flood the rink is so low that it only ran for a minute or two and the rink could not be made. “The well is shallow, it normally only runs for 15 or 20 minutes, but this time we didn’t get enough to flood the rink,” said Fritsch. The fire department will be contacted to see if they can help out by flooding the rink until the water comes up in the well. 1/2 price for use of Flinton RinkPeter Rasenberg made a request that rink fees be waived for a skating program that runs on Saturdays from 10:am until 12:30 pm at the Flinton rink between January 7th and mid March, and for a fundraising hockey tournament on Sunday, February 18. “I have no problem with this, except that the fundraiser is to support activities for only one the Pineview Free Methodist Boys and Girls youth group, instead of all township children. I have nothing against that group, but it would good if all kids had the opportunity to go,”said Reeve Hogg. (Correction – Reeve Hogg mentioned at the meeting that in a cutline for a photo that appeared in the Frontenac News two weeks ago he was identified as Henry Higgins, a mash up of his name and that of North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins. Ron Higgins also informed the news about this in an email last week. We apologize to both Reeve Hogg and Mayor Higgins for the mix-up. Neither has yet taken up our offer to record them reciting “The Rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain” or singing “I’ve grown accustomed to your face” for a Youtube posting, but the offer still stands)
Two students from North Addington Eduation Centre, Emma Fuller and Cassidy Wilson are taking an online course in environmental resource management this semester. Part of their course work includes setting up and executing an event or program. One of them, Emma Fuller, is an avid birder and came up with the idea of organizing a Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in the local area to tie in to the Audobon Societies 117th annual Christmas Bird Count. Last year 471 bird counts were done in Canada, and over 1,900 in the United States and another 132 in Latin America. The counts are done in circles with a diameter of 24 kilometres. The NAEC sponsored count will be centered in Bon Echo Park and will take place next Monday (December 19th) . Fuller and Wilson as well as their sponsoring teacher Beth Hasler will be aided by a Biology class, whose students will spend the day in the park identifying bird species with the help of Bird Guides that they will be carrying. Residents from the region and beyond who are interested in surveying any area within the circle, which extends to Skootamatta and Mazinaw lakes and all points within a 12 kilometre distance from the Centre of Bon Echo Park, are encouraged to call NAEC at 613-336-8991 to coordinate with the student run count. All information that is gathered will be entered into the online reporting tool that the Audobon Society has developed. For Emma Fuller, who comes from Denbigh, the CBC fits with her growing interest in bird watching, a hobby she shares with her father, and which has brought them to far flung locations over the past year, including a trip to Presqu’ile Park, a migration hot spot on Lake Ontario near Brighton. They have also taken several trips to Wolfe Island and Amherst Island, where they have seen 36 snowy owls, bald eagles, and 5 species of hawk as well. “The goal of the count is not only to identify birds and help build the Audobon database, but also to broaden people’s knowledge about things you can do in outdoors,” said Fuller, who intends to apply to the biology department at Trent University this winter, hoping to eventually specialize in ornithology.
Charges have been laid following the investigation into a single vehicle collision involving a bus that occurred on October 14, 2016 at 9:57 a.m. Officers with the Kaladar, Renfrew and Killaloe detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a bus in the ditch on Highway 28 just east of Highway 41 in Denbigh, Township of Addington Highlands. Approximately fifty seniors were on board the bus. Many suffered minor injuries. The driver of the bus, 67 year-old Robert BELL of Stone Mills Township, has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost.Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. 