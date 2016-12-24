Prepare yourselves for a delightful afternoon of riddles, friends, and Chnstmas cheer! Join the Blue...
Last Thursday (December 15) Jule Koch died peacefully in her sleep at St. Mary’s by the Lake hospita...
Bill Robinson passed away Dec 15th, on his 82nd birthday, after almost a year of poor health followi...
In the season of giving, Sam Davison, President of the Grass Hogs Lawn and Tractor Club presen...
A dedicated crowd of well-wishers braved the cold and snow last Thursday to help Registered Massage ...
The story you are about to read is true. No names have been changed to protect anyone’s privacy. It ...
Data released by Kids Help Phone has shown that the period between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve can...
What is unspeakable joy? I believe it means a substantial joy. It is not based on good circumstance...
In this Christmas season our United Churches of Sharbot Lake and Parham and our area amalgamated chu...
We are a group of members who have strived to follow the Mission of Victoria's Quilts, to provide co...
In 1973, Winston Cosgrove published a 60-page book on the history of Wolfe Island. Wolfe Island Past and Present outlines how the island came to be settled, how it remained in use by indigenous peoples as fall and winter fishing and hunting grounds until the middle of the 19th Century, and how the population peaked in the late 19th Century before beginning a long decline that has only recently been reversed. The book is written in a kind of discreet manner that suggests its focus was more in the past than on what was then the present, and of course 40 years have passed since it was published. It contains, however, much information about how the island community developed from the late 17th until the 20th centuries. In 1685, Robert Cavallier, Sieur de Lasalle, having been granted the Signeury of Fort Frontenac by King Louis the 14th ten years earlier, conferred ownership of what would become known as Wolfe Island on James Cauchois. It was the “first conveyance of any part of Ontario from one subject to another”. The land remained in the Cauchois family for over 100 years, until it was sold in the early 1800s to David Alexander Grant and Patrick Langan for one shilling an acre. Grant had married the Baroness of Longeuil in 1785, and although the sale of the island to Grant and Langan severed all ties to the French monarchy it did establish the Baron of Longeuil as a major force on Wolfe Island. In 1823, David Alexander's son, C.W. Grant, the 4th Baron of Longeuil, owned about 11,000 acres on the island. A similar amount was split among the three daughters of Patrick Langan. Two-sevenths of the land had been turned over to England's King George when the British overturned French rule in the entire region. Grant sold off 100 acre lots starting in 1823, and settlement began in earnest. He also had a large house constructed near Marysville. The house, which was called Ardath Chateau, was known locally as the “The Old Castle”. It had 25 rooms, a dungeon, a carriage house and servants' quarters and was the “focal point for many years of life on the island”. In 1929 the house, which had been unoccupied for at least 15 years, was razed in a fire. “Being a native born Islander, this writer recognises the staunch loyalty among the Islanders for one another and out of respect for this tradition, would prefer 'to let sleeping dogs lie' rather than delve further into the matter.” This suggests that Winston Cosgrove knew more about the fire than he was willing to say, and in all likelihood further information about what happened that dark night in 1929 is still carried by any number of Wolfe “Islanders”. Although “The Old Castle” was certainly grand, the housing situation for Wolfe Island settlers in the early to mid 19th Century was more modest. Fifteen settler families lived on the island in 1823, and this increased to 261 persons by 1826. The population grew steadily, peaking at 3,600 by 1861. When the island was being settled in the 1820s and 30s “the typical house was a log cabin, 20 feet long by 16 feet wide, 6 logs high, with a shanty or sloping roof. Some had glass but most often the windows were only holes in the wall, which could be covered in the winter.” During the 1850s, demand for lumber for D. D. Calvin's shipbuilding operation on nearby Garden Island led to a lumbering boom on Wolfe Island, and the boom ended when the trees were gone. The population began to dwindle at that point, and by the time Cosgrove's book was published in 1973, it was down to 1,200. It had dropped to 1142 by 2001, and the 2011 population survey lists Frontenac Islands (including Wolfe and Howe Island) at 1864. The current permanent resident population of Wolfe Islands, according to Wikipedia, is 1,400, although it is twice that or more in the summer (perhaps excluding this past summer due to the Ferry Fiasco of 2015). Wolfe Island Past and Present contains a wealth of information about landmarks and renowned island residents. It explains how Marysville was named after Mary Hitchcock, who lived all of her 92 years on the island and was its first postmistress between 1845 and her death in 1877. The General Wolfe Hotel, originally known as the Wolfe Island Hotel, was built in 1860. It was renamed the General Wolfe by the Greenwood brothers in 1955, and benefited from the results of a liquor referendum in 1957, which was won by “the wets”. The hotel remains an island landmark and a major part of the hospitality industry. It's 130-seat restaurant has won a number of provincial awards. The final chapter of the book deals with a crucial subject, one that has been top of mind on the island this summer and was also the subject of a discussion and slide show on Wednesday, December 2, “Ice Travel” with Kaye Fawcett and Ken White, which was organised by the Wolfe Island Historical Society. Throughout Frontenac County the history of road and railway construction is full of colour, hardship and a fair taint of corruption and scandal. On Wolfe Island there is an added dimension - the water that separates the island from the mainland and the City of Kingston. It was 50 years ago, in 1965, that a year-round ferry service financed by the Province of Ontario was established on Wolfe Island. Until then the ferry service ran only until freeze up, and during the winter an ice road was the way across. In 1954 the winter was so warm that the ferry was only inactive for 2 days, but between 1955 and the onset of the year-round ferry in 1965, the range was 60 to 110 days, with an average of about 80 inactive days each winter. Over the years, tragedies and near tragedies occurred on the ice on many occasions. One of the more famous events was the near drowning of entire families on Christmas Day in 1955. The ferry was out of commission because of an early winter, but a tug boat, the Salvage Prince, waited at the edge of the ice at Barrett's Bay for families who had come to the island for Christmas Day and were returning to Kingston late in the afternoon. They were being drawn across the ice in a sleigh, but just before reaching the boat, the sleigh went through a wet spot in the ice, forcing a hurried and dangerous rescue, as children, adults and seniors, were luckily all pulled out of the freezing water back to the tug and a boat ride to Kingston. Some were taken to the hospital for observation. An account of the trip by Brian Johnson is available at thousandislandslife.com. In the concluding pages of his book, Winston Cosgrove makes the argument that the economy of Wolfe Island will be doomed unless a bridge is built. “In the past the economy of the island has been purely an agricultural one, with hunting and fishing and summer residents as minor items. Under this system the population has dwindled. The key to the problem is transportation. There is much beautiful undeveloped shoreline and land that is is well-suited for permanent homes but better ways are needed to get to and from the mainland if the community is to develop and grow. A ferry service is not efficient enough ... Meanwhile the Islanders who want a bridge must be content to await future developments while acting as guardians of a great land developed by pioneers, to whom all are indebted.” Although Cosgrove's views may have had a lot of currency this past summer while the Wolfe Islander ferry was in dry dock, Wolfe Island has reversed the population slide over the past 10 years and a number of tourism-related businesses are thriving.
Rightly so, Frontenac Park is considered the hidden jewel of Frontenac County. It is located in the midst of an array of communities and cottage lakes within a stone's throw of Sydenham and is a short drive from Kingston; and yet it is a backwoods park in a unique geological and climactic location. It features the best canoeing, camping and hiking this side of Bon Echo Park, which is also a jewel but one that is less hidden and is also shared between Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In his definitive book on the back story about the land where Frontenac Park is located, “Their Enduring Spirit: the History of Frontenac Park 1783-1990”, Christian Barber extensively researched all of the development that took place in and around the park before the idea of a park was floated and eventually acted upon in the 1960s. Their Enduring Spirit is not only a valuable resource in terms of how the park was developed; it is also an account of the difficulties posed by the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield on those who were unlucky enough to attempt homesteading in its rocky terrain. The park is located in what were then Loughborough and Bedford Townships, now both part of the Municipality of South Frontenac. Many of the settlers who attempted to make a life in that region did so in the mid-to-late 1800s. There were some Loyalists among them, but there were also a number of Irish immigrants who made their way first to St. Patrick's Church in Railton, and then headed into the wilderness north of Sydenham in search of a new life. What greeted them was brutal and difficult. The history of a number of homesteading families forms the core of Their Enduring Spirit. Based on historic records, interviews with descendants who lived on or visited those who lived on the farms, and by walking the land and examining the remnants that are being reclaimed as wilderness lands, a picture of life in the back townships during the first 100 years of Frontenac County emerges. (An account of the life and times of the Kemp family can be found at Frontenacnews.ca under the “50 Stories/150 Years” tab) The level of poverty among late 19th Century settlers is reflected in some of the minutes of meetings of both Hinchinbrooke and Loughbrough Townships. In the minutes there are accounts of grants for as little as $1 for families in need after the death of a partner or a debilitating illness. Families who had settled on the worst pieces of land, who suffered from any kind of ill health, or for some reason were not able to keep up with the demands of clearing land, building shelter, keeping warm in winter and raising enough food, ended up in desperate straits. That is why settlers would take over abandoned fields and houses and only settle the ownership later on, if they decided to stay. Far from disputing this practice, as long as the property taxes were paid the local townships did not question the ownership of the properties. Mining was one of the few means of getting money for labour, and was also a major impetus for the establishment of the K&P Railroad. The village of Godfrey, to the west of Frontenac Park, was originally called Deniston after the name of the post office but it was known as Iron Ore Junction by the local population. The Glendower company mined 12,000 tons of iron ore between 1873 and 1880, and later the Zanesville company took over and a spur line was constructed between the mine and the Bedford Station (renamed Godfrey in 1901) of the K&P. A large deposit of Feldspar was found between Desert and Thirteen Island Lakes, and it was mined, on and off, between 1901 and 1951, producing a total of 230,000 tons in that time. In and right around the park, it was mica that was the most commonly mined mineral, in small mines as a kind of cottage industry and on an industrial scale as well. There is an account of how a mica mine operated in one of the issues of “The Frontenac News” (not this newspaper but the newsletter of the Friends of Frontenac Park) Below is an excerpt: 1905 - early in the morning Tom Gorsline, the foreman at the Tett mine, is checking the steam piping as a worker starts a wood fire in the boiler that will provide the steam that runs the drill and the water pumps. The miners had been following a vein of amber mica (phlogopite) since 1899 - the main pit now plunged close to 80 feet into the rocks and water sometimes was a problem. Fortunately, the price for mica is on the rise again and the main vein is still good. The hand drillers are already at work. Their job is to make holes in the rock to receive the explosives. The drillers are working in teams of two using a method called "double-jacking". One person, the holder, manually holds a steel drill against the rock. The other, the striker, swings an eight-pound sledgehammer hitting the end of the drill. In between the blow, the holder twists the drill to loosen the rock chips so it does not get stuck in the rock. Then the next blow comes with a sharp clank when steel meets steel. They are drilling at a rate of 1.5 to 2 feet per hour. After a half-hour, the holder and striker exchange places so the striker can have a rest. As you can imagine, accuracy is crucial. If the striker misses, the holder could be maimed for life. This is dangerous enough when they are drilling on the floor of the mine, but often the veins are at the roof of a drift or on the wall of the pit. As soon as the steam from the boiler reaches the right pressure, a miner starts the steam drill. It is faster and easier than hand drilling but the steam drill is enormous, unreliable and unwieldy because of connections with the steam pipes that come down from the surface. As a result, the steam driller is assigned fairly open spaces while the hand drillers work in tight quarters. Drilling is hard and dangerous - there are no hard hats, goggles, or electrical lights - but the dollar a day they are earning helps to feed their families. Now that the holes are in place, Tom calls the blasters. They make sure the holes are dry, otherwise the charges may not go off. They put the black powder in waterproof covers, attach a proper length fuse, and place it down in the hole. They pack the rest of the hole with clay. The length of the fuse is important or they could meet their maker faster than expected. After a few minutes, all charges are ready. The head blaster gives a signal to Tom Gorsline who orders all miners and equipment out of from the mine. When all is clear, the blaster lights up the fuse and moves quickly out of the way. The explosion rumbles and the ground shakes. After the smoke and dust settle, Tom sends in the muckers. They have a hazardous job. Everyone knew of George Amey, a mucker at the Birch Lake mine, who lost an eye when his pick hit a charge that did not fully explode. Some muckers sort the ore from the waste while others, with picks and shovels, load the waste rock in a large bucket until it is full. Then one of them yells: "BUCKET." Upon hearing the signal, a man at the surface gets the horse moving on a circular track so that the winch can hoist the bucket up to the top. The bucket is dumped on the tailings pile. As soon as the muckers are finished clearing the debris from the last blast, the drillers begin to make new holes. Cleaning the mica is the job of cobblers who work on the surface. Some cobblers "thumb trim" the mica by the pit while others are working at the cleaning shop attached to the main mine building, "knife trimming" the mica to remove all traces of unwanted material. They store the clean mica in barrels. The mica is shipped down the Hardwood Bay Road to Perth Road then north to Bedford Mills. There, the mica will be shipped to a buyer in Ottawa via the Rideau Canal. The Tett mine operated from 1899 till 1924. It produced 99 tons of mica for a value of $27,279.00. For a few months, it was the largest mica producer in Ontario. By the 1940s the mica mining boom had passed and most of the homesteads in the area had been abandoned or were on their last legs. It was then that the idea of establishing a wilderness park on the lands in Loughborough and Bedford township that had resisted settlement, and whose lakes (Devil, Big Clear, Otter, and Buck) were not already cut up into cottage lots, was first floated. In 1954 a Parks Division was created within the Department of Lands and Forests of Ontario (the precursor to the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 1957, the Kingston Rod and Gun Club submitted a proposal for a new park to serve the growing numbers of people in Kingston and southern Frontenac County wanting to experience the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and the enjoyment of a sandy beach. The proposal included twenty-seven 200 acre lots in Bedford and twenty-five 200 acre lots in Lougborough, a total of 16.2 square miles, with an option to increase it to 23.7 square miles if the area below Otter Lake was added. That effort was not successful, and seemed to be dead when Murphy's Point Park on Big Rideau Lake near Perth was established instead. Five years later, in 1962, another group, the Kingston Nature Club, put forward a similar proposal. This time, even though the cost of purchasing private land for the park had ballooned to $200,000, the proposal was successful. It eventually cost over $1 million to create Frontenac Park, which opened in the late 1960s. The park's first superintendent, Bruce Page, was the great grandson of Jeremiah, one of the first settlers on the land in the vicinity of what became Frontenac Park. Among the features of the park, and on the nearby Gould Lake Conservation Area, are hiking trails that pass by and over mica mine sites. In the Park, the 10 km Tettsmine Loop passes by remnants of a log slide from the lumbering days, abandoned mica mines and the remains of McNally Homestead. At Gould Lake, the Mica Loop passes over several small mine sites and mica minerals can still be seen sparkling in the rock faces.
There were a number of distinguished Frontenac County wardens from the Township of Wolfe Island during the first 133 years of Frontenac County history, and since municipal amalgamation there have been two more from the Township of Frontenac Islands: Jim Vanden Hoek for two years, and the current warden, Denis Doyle. Although Tim O'Shea was only county warden for a single year, the centennial year in 1967, he was a member of the council for 33 consecutive years as the long-serving reeve of Wolfe Island. He retired from politics in 1991 and died in 1996 at the age of 78. His son, Terry, who served as the clerk of Wolfe Island and Frontenac Islands for over 20 years, starting in 1986, described his father as someone who enjoyed people and was able to remain calm in tense situations, which might explain why he was able to win election after election. He worked for most of his life as a hunting and a fishing guide on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, and in the evenings he tended to township matters. As well as presiding over Council, he was the welfare officer for the islands as well as the manager of the ferry, all part of the functions of the reeve. Perhaps his most lasting accomplishment was convincing the provincial government to take over the ferry service from Wolfe Island and make it a free service. He also presided over the construction of the first library, medical clinic, ambulance base and fire department on the island. Because of all his accomplishments and longevity, he is still considered to have been the dean of Frontenac County councilors. One hundred and two years before Tim O'Shea served as county warden, another Wolfe Island politician held the post. The first ever Frontenac County warden was Dileno (Dexter) Calvin, the proverbial self-made man. He was orphaned at the age of eight in Rutland, Vermont. When he was 20 he moved to the State of New York where he worked as a labourer until he entered into the lumbering business when he was in his mid-20s. He started in 1825, squaring some timber with a neighbour and transporting it by raft to Quebec City. Slowly, he built up the business, and in 1835 he moved to Clayton, NY, and established a lumber transport business. Soon after, he became involved in a company based on Garden Islands, the Kingston Stave Forwarding Company, which was later renamed Calvin, Cook and Counter, and then Calvin and Cook after the men who owned it. In 1844, Dexter Calvin moved to rented land on Garden Island and took control of the company, taking advantage of the island's location, its sheltered port, and the fact that it was within the British rather than the American trading system. Out of its base on Garden Island, the company maintained agencies in Sault St. Marie, Quebec City, Liverpool and Glasgow, operated 12 -15 ships and employed as many as 700 people in its peak years. It became a generalized shipping company, and also operated a large tugboat service. The move to Garden Island took place soon after the death of Calvin's first wife, Harriet Webb, in Clayton, New York, in 1843. the couple had been married for 12 years and had six children. He remarried Marion Breck in 1844. They also had six children between 1844 and her death in 1861. His third wife, Catherine Wilkinson, whom he married in 1861 when he was 63, had two children, and lived until 1911. Of his 14 children, only six lived to adulthood. During the last 40 years of his long life (he died in 1884 at the age of 86) Calvin was a sort of patriarch to the inhabitants of Garden Island. He bought 15 acres of land on the island in 1848 with his partner Hiram Cook, and by 1862 they owned the entire island. Calvin bought Cook’s share in 1880. Garden Island became a model company town, with its own school, library, and post office. Although it was made up of people from different national origins and religions, it was reportedly remarkably peaceful and well managed. It was also a dry community, under the express orders of Calvin himself, who became a prohibitionist at the same time as his conversion to the Baptist Faith about a year before the death of his first wife. Since most of the inhabitants of Garden Island worked for Calvin, he was able to shield them from economic turbulence in two ways. For one thing, since he was more involved in lumber transport than buying and selling, the fluctuations in the price of lumber did not affect the business in a substantial way. He also chose to use the company's reserves to shield his employees during serious downturns, such as one that took place in 1873. At that time he cut wages but did not lay any one off, which was as unusual then as it is now. He was strongly opposed to organized labour, however, and when sailors on his ships started a union drive, he hired replacement workers from Glasgow and eventually sold some of his schooners and bought great lake barges to cut down on the need for labour. His political life, which began when he was in his early 60s, was quite distinguished. He had become a naturalized Canadian within a year of moving to Garden Island. By the time Frontenac County was established in 1865 after the amalgamated County of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington had been disbanded, Calvin was already ensconced as reeve of Wolfe Island and the surrounding islands. He became the first warden of the County, a position he also held the following year and in 1868 as well. He then took a turn at provincial politics, as a Conservative MPP for the riding of Frontenac. He served from 1868 until 1883, with the exception of the years between 1875 and 1877, when he lost favour with the party. In those days, becoming the Conservative candidate in Frontenac was more difficult than winning the election against opposing party candidates. He was also one of the first directors of the K&P Railroad. He was a man who was known for his eccentricities, such as a dislike for short men “for no other reason than that they were short” according to his grandson, as well as men who bit their fingernails (author's note – I'm sure we would have gotten on famously) as well as dogs and people who own them. “When a man's poor,” he said, “he gets a dog. If he's very poor, he gets two.” Dileno Dexter Calvin died in 1884, and despite his great success in Canada, he was buried next to his mother and his first wife in Clayton, NY.
Rightly so, Frontenac Park is considered the hidden jewel of Frontenac County. It is located in the midst of an array of communities and cottage lakes, within a stone's throw of Sydenham and is a short drive from Kingston; and yet it is a backwoods park in a unique geological and climactic location. It features the best canoeing, camping and hiking this side of Bon Echo Park, which is also a jewel but one that is less hidden and is also shared between Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In his definitive book on the back story about the land where Frontenac Park is located, “Their Enduring Spirit: the History of Frontenac Park 1783-1990”, Christian Barber extensively researched all of the development that took place in and around the park before the idea of a park was floated and eventually acted upon in the 1960s. In doing so, Their Enduring Spirit is not only a valuable resource in terms of how the park was developed; it is also an account of the difficulties posed by the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield on those who were unlucky enough to attempt homesteading in its rocky terrain. The park is located in what were then Loughborough and Bedford Townships, now both part of the Municipality of South Frontenac. Many of the settlers who attempted to make a life in that region did so in the mid-to-late 1800s. There were some Loyalists among them, but there were also a number of Irish immigrants who made their way first to St. Patrick's Church in Railton, and then headed into the wilderness north of Sydenham in search of a new life. What greeted them was brutal and difficult. The history of a number of homesteading families forms the core of Their Enduring Spirit. Based on historic records, interviews with descendants who lived on or visited those who lived on the farms, and by walking the land and examining the remnants that are being reclaimed as wilderness lands, a picture of life in the back townships during the first 100 years of Frontenac County emerges. The first family to be profiled in the book is the Kemp family, who arrived at their farm at Otter Lake, near the west gate of the park, sometime in the 1860s. By the time of the 1871 census, William and Jane Kemp, both 47, had six children living with them. The land they laid claim to, in addition to other properties taken on by their son George, was very good by local standards. Over two decades of work, making use of the efforts of the entire family, 30 acres of the 95 acre property had been cleared. “That might not sound like much to show for 20 years of labour, but in that district most farms worked 15 or 20 cleared acres. In fact the clearing was usually completed in relatively short order. But it was back-breaking work, without mechanical means. It involved cutting down the trees and clearing the brush, then burning the stumps that could not be wrenched from the ground by a team of horses or oxen and hauled away to form a first fence row. In the meantime the job of raising a crop to feed the family over the winter had to go on, and the first seeds were usually sown among the stumps ... it was no wonder that among the first settlers it was axiomatic to hate trees,” wrote Christian Barber in Their Enduring Spirit. The Kemp family prospered, and by 1900 the original log cabin that was built in the early 1870s had disappeared beneath white, painted clapboard, and numerous outbuildings had been constructed as well. There was a root cellar below, and fields that extended right to the front doorway. Still, cash was not easy to come by. A ledger from M.A. Hogan's General Store in Sydenham illustrates this. In late 1912, Mary Shales Kemp, George's wife, who managed the family finances among numerous other tasks, purchased dishes, a pair of overalls for a dollar, and the indulgences of walnuts and a vase, for a total cost of $7.32. Her custom was to pay for her purchases with butter and eggs from the farm. However on this occasion, after the eggs and butter were factored in there was a shortfall of $1.45. Back went the overalls and the extra 45 cents was paid in cash. During the mica mining year in the first decade of the 20th century, George Kemp found a number of small deposits on his farm, and even took on investors to pay the $70 that was needed for drills and blasting powder at one site. However, enough mica was never found to make a profit on the venture. To the extent that there were roads in the area, they were built and maintained by all of the farmers living in there, sometimes as part of their taxation responsibilities, which, in the late 19th century, included putting in some time improving the local roads. While the Kemp family were able to establish a successful farm in what is now Frontenac Park, it was ultimately unsustainable. Mary Kemp lived on the farm after George died, but moved away in 1928 and sold the property in 1941. The last people to occupy it were a family from Wyoming in the late 1940s. By the time Mary Kemp died in Sydenham in 1952 at the age of 93, the property where she had made her life had been abandoned and the house and barns had burned down. When Christian Barber went to the property in the late 1980s as he was preparing his book, it was mostly overgrown with vegetation, and it required effort on his part to find the remnants of what had been a going concern for 60 or 70 years. He notes this at the end of his chapter on the Kemp family of Kemp Road : “... the fields, so painstakingly cleared and planted and harvested by generations of settlers, are overgrown with sumac and birch, locust and juniper. Rusted barbed wire – embedded by years in the centre of the trees that it was originally stapled to the bark of – is stretched to the breaking point by fallen trees, and there is no one to cut them away; no farmer in overalls, with strong, knuckly, barked, and sun-tanned hands to walk the line on a summer day between haying and harvest and maintain a fence.” The Kemp family's story is similar in outcome to others told in the book - struggle and some success followed by a move to better farmland elsewhere in the region or to work off the farm in Sydenham or beyond. Mining and logging were also prevalent in the park. Logging started in the early 19th century and mining later on, with the logging having the greatest impact on the land, as it did elsewhere in the region generally. In the interesting chapter on mining, Barber touches on the story of Antoine Point on Devil Lake. Francis Edward Antoine and his wife, Letitia Whiteduck, built a log cabin on the Point in the mid 19th century and they are buried there. One of their sons, John Antoine, is listed, along with the government, as the owner of Antoine Point in the 1883 Meacham map, one of the best source materials for information about land ownership in those years. John, with his wife Elizabeth Hollywood, had 11 children. According to Antoine family lore, it was John who found mica deposits at Antoine Point, although there are competing accounts about who found the ore at that location, and it seems that the Point became of interest to mining interests in the early 1890s. There is an entry in the land registry indicating that John Antoine sold his interest in the land to William Jones for $50 in 1897, and the Antoines moved to Godfrey, and eventually back to Sharbot Lake, where another branch of the family was already located. The idea of establishing a wilderness park on the lands in Loughborough and Bedford township that had resisted settlement, and whose lakes (Devil, Big Clear, Otter, and Buck) were not already cut up into cottage lots, was first floated in the 1940s. In 1954 a Parks Division was created within the Department of Lands and Forests of Ontario (the precursor to the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 1957, the Kingston Rod and Gun Club submitted a proposal for a new park to serve the growing numbers of people in Kingston and southern Frontenac County wanting to experience the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and the enjoyment of a sandy beach. The proposal included twenty seven 200 acre lots in Bedford and twenty five 200 acre lots in Lougborough, a total of 16.2 square miles, with an option to increase it to 23.7 square miles if the area below Otter lake was added. That effort was not successful, and seemed to be dead when Murphy's Point Park on Big Rideau Lake near Perth was established instead. Five years later, in 1962, another group, the Kingston Nature Club, put forward a similar proposal. This time, even though the cost of purchasing private land for the park had ballooned to $200,000, the proposal was successful. It eventually cost over $1 million to create Frontenac Park, which opened in the late 1960s. The park's first superintendent, Bruce Page, was the great grandson of Jeremiah, one of the first settlers on the land in the vicinity of what became Frontenac Park.
Vickie Leakey, a senior manager with KPMG professional services, appeared before Council to bring an update of the Asset Management Plan that the township has been developing and following over the last 5 years. She said that the township is in a much better position than most in the region and that this might account for some of the success the township has had in obtaining grants for much needed roadwork. The township devotes 2% of its levy to ratepayers to a reserve fund for the replacement of capital assets, which includes equipment and both paved and gravel roads. In her report, Leakey said that the township faces an issue of affordability when it looks at its capital needs because of its lower growth rate than the provincial average, 3.9% as opposed to 19.5%. Also, a high number of people in the township live on on fixed incomes, 39% derive all their income from pensions as opposed to the provincial average of 14%. “You also have a lot of roads per person in North Frontenac because of the size of the township and the sparse population. For North Frontenac, as for a lot of rural townships we look at, it’s all about the roads when it comes to asset management,” Leakey said. She also pointed out that North Frontenac is the only township she knows about that has done an inventory of gravel roads and entered them into their asset management plan. “That’s why when it comes time for the province to look at grant applications, they see that what is coming from North Frontenac has some data behind it, and that makes a difference. Your staff and council are to be commended for all your efforts,” she concluded. Floating dock on Canonto Lake sparks “principled” response from Good, InglisAn item that was easy to deal with at this time, but may be more contentious in the future revealed one of the fault lines among two members of Council. The Canonto Lake Association is proposing to build a floating dock to improve boat access to the trails network it has developed at the Palmerston Canonto Conservation Area. The association has $500 to invest and is willing to provide the labour, and is asking the township to kick in $2,500 for materials. Before deciding, council is referring the matter to the Mississippi Valley Consernation Authority (MVCA) the owner of the land that will be accessed and the agency that provides comments on construction projects on the water. However, if the dock is built it will become the property of the township, with all of the liability and potential future maintenance issues that flow from ownership of a public dock. “I support this in principle,” said Councillor John Inglis. “The association wants to improve access, they are taking initiative and we should support them.” “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it now, we are not in the dock business,” said Councillor Wayne Good. When it was pointed out that the township has assumed ownership of a number of docks in recent years, Good said “I am certainly aware of that and I opposed them all. We can’t afford to make everyone in the township pay for a dock that is serving a few people on one lake,” he said. The matter was referred to the MVCA and to the 2017 budget process as well. No grant from Trillium Canada 150 fundThe township has learned that it will not be receiving a $500,000 grant from the Trillium Foundation for the renovation of the township office building that is planned for next year. Nomination for regional leadership awardThe township has nominated Brenda Martin for one of the Canada 150 Regional leadership award for all of the work she has done for local causes, including her current work with the Clarendon and Miller archives. It is a long shot, however, since there will only be 5 winners named from the entire country. Money, money, moneyCouncil looked at mileage rates for members of council attending meetings within and outside of the township’s borders with the exception of meetings of Council. The current rate is 48 cents per kilometre, but based on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recommended rate for 2017, the township is raising it to 54 cents per kilometre. A motion was proposed by Mayor Higgins to set the rate at the CRA rate so it does not need to be debated each year. Councillor Inglis said he had prepared documentation, which he offered to share with council, which he said shows that the mileage rate is based on the assumption that the vehicle that is being driven is valued at $55,000. According to his calculations, over 35 cents out of a 54 cent per kilometre rate is to cover for the cost of replacing the current vehicle of the owner. “If we assume that the owner is driving a $20,000 car, the rate would be 30 cents,” he said. His was the only opposing vote on the motion to set the rate at the CRA rate. RemunerationAt Council’s, request, staff prepared a chart comparing the pay of the Mayor and members of Council in North Frontenac with similar sized municipalities. The pay in North Frontenac is higher than most. “It looks like we have the lowest population, and the highest pay,” said John Inglis. “It is hard to say, since some of the others pay a salary plus money for attending council and other meetings, which we don’t do.” The salary for the Mayor of North Frontenac was $22,424 this year, the Deputy Mayor received $18,745, and council members $15,066. The pay is similar to what politicians in Addington Highlands make, but double the salaries that are paid in Central Frontenac and Frontenac Islands.
Need one last opportunity to drive up the 509 before Christmas? The combined open houses at Mariclaro (located on Road 509 just north of the Mississippi Bridge) and Back Forty Cheese (located a few hundred metres down the Gully Road) feature fine handmade Christmas gift options. Mariclaro will be featuring its full line of bags, purses, clutches, wallets and more all made from top quality reclaimed materials, including many pieces from the Air Canada Collection, a line of handcrafted items made from re-purposed Air Canada seat covers that was very successful at the recent One of a Kind Craft Show in Toronto. Susie Osler, a ceramic artist who lives and works near Mablerly will also be showing at Mariclaro. She makes colourful vases and containers in unorthodox shapes, glazed in a very painterly way. She may also have some samples of a new project she has taken on this fall, one that she calls Objects for the hand and heart, unglazed clay objects that are, in the words of her wesbsite “made to be held and explored through touch and as objects of contemplation.” These items are all about curves and smooth surfaces, some resembling found objects such as animal bones or smooth rocks that can be found on old farm properties throughout the region. At Back Forty Cheese, Jeff Fenwick will have a selection of holiday sheeps milk cheeses for sampling and purchase as well Berkshire Pork and gift certificates. Jenna Rose, the textile studio of Jenna Fenwick, occupies the loft above the cheese factory. Jenna is also just back from the One of a Kind Show, and she will have a selection of work available, including her Etsy award nominated Weekender bags and newly introduced Journey Bag. She will also have hand printed pouches, tea towels, hand kerchiefs and more. Both studios will be open from 10-4 on Saturday, December 17th. For more information, contact Mariclaro at 613-278-1631 or Back Forty Artisan Cheese at 613-278-7011. Need one last opportunity to drive up the 509 before Christmas? The combined open houses at Mariclaro (located on Road 509 just north of the Mississippi Bridge) and Back Forty Cheese (located a few hundred metres down the Gully Road) feature fine handmade Christmas gift options. Mariclaro will be featuring its full line of bags, purses, clutches, wallets and more all made from top quality reclaimed materials, including many pieces from the Air Canada Collection, a line of handcrafted items made from re-purposed Air Canada seat covers that was very successful at the recent One of a Kind Craft Show in Toronto. Susie Osler, a ceramic artist who lives and works near Mablerly will also be showing at Mariclaro. She makes colourful vases and containers in unorthodox shapes, glazed in a very painterly way. She may also have some samples of a new project she has taken on this fall, one that she calls Objects for the hand and heart, unglazed clay objects that are, in the words of her wesbsite “made to be held and explored through touch and as objects of contemplation.” These items are all about curves and smooth surfaces, some resembling found objects such as animal bones or smooth rocks that can be found on old farm properties throughout the region. At Back Forty Cheese, Jeff Fenwick will have a selection of holiday sheeps milk cheeses for sampling and purchase as well Berkshire Pork and gift certificates. Jenna Rose, the textile studio of Jenna Fenwick, occupies the loft above the cheese factory. Jenna is also just back from the One of a Kind Show, and she will have a selection of work available, including her Etsy award nominated Weekender bags and newly introduced Journey Bag. She will also have hand printed pouches, tea towels, hand kerchiefs and more. Both studios will be open from 10-4 on Saturday, December 17th. For more information, contact Mariclaro at 613-278-1631 or Back Forty Artisan Cheese at 613-278-7011.
NFCS Annual UpdateLouise Moody, from North Frontenac Community Services (NFCS), made a presentation to Council on Friday to explain what the NFCS does for youth in the community and to update them on this year's successful programs which Council supported financially. NFCS offered a weekly after-school program at Clarendon Public School and this past year there were 9 families enrolled in the program. The agency also implemented a “Steps of Success” program in the area that offers youth courses so they can be ready to be home alone and prepares them to babysit for their families. Moody explained that the babysitting courses are offered to kids 11-years old and up. This past year, with funding from the Ministry of Recreation and Tourism, they were able to introduce area kids to lacrosse and snowshoeing and teach them that they are living in an Indigenous community. Moody also told Council that lacrosse is a great sport to teach because most kids have no previous experience with the sport and it starts the kids out on an even level. NFCS also now, has snowshoes that can be rented. “Rural youth need a different approach,” Moody said, explaining how different North Frontenac is compared to the southern part of the County and how they're trying to create programs and activities that reflect that difference. The Sand Lake swimming program was one of those. “The biggest challenge was that the youth didn't want to leave,” Moody said. “We want to deliver different programs up here and we can do it.” Moody also told Council that they are considering a name change to reflect the work they do throughout the Frontenacs. The front runner for a new name is Rural Community Services of Greater Frontenac.Re-zoning Approval Reid Shepherd, a planner for the County of Frontenac, presented some notes on a re-zoning application to Council Friday regarding a business that currently exists on Elphin-Maberly Road that is looking to sever it's property and re-zone it's new lot from tourism commercial to rural commercial. The property, previously operated seasonal rental cabins, hence the tourism zoning, is the new home to Raymond Measurements, a business that manufactures radio-frequency-shielded enclosure cabinets and antennae measurement chambers that are used by the military, government, and high-tech companies. The application was reviewed by the Committee of Approval and the only issue they had was with the property owner's current driveway into the residence needing to be improved. Shepherd told Council that the County is recommending they approve the project. “It's an economic development opportunity,” Shepherd said. “They will be hiring additional employees as well.” Council approved the application. NF Insurance SavingsNorth Frontenac will be saving approximately $20,500 in premiums next year, thanks to a joint RFP they sent out this past fall. They will be switching their current coverage over to Frank Cowen for 2017 and will be paying approximately $80,000 for the coverage. Council Votes Against Ranked BallotsCouncil shot down the idea of running the next Municipal election with a ranked ballot system as opposed to the current first-past-the-post system that is in place. They cited the difficulties in explaining the new system to constituents as one of the reasons for not changing their electoral process. “A lot of Councillors are saying no because they don't want to be the first to go out and educate the public,” Tara Mieske, the Town Clerk/Planning Manager told Council after taking a training course recently on ranked balloting. Invasive species washing stationThe Skootamatta District Ratepayers Association (SDRA), with letters of support from Quinte Conservation and the Mazinaw Property Owners' Association, made a request to Council for usage of a small parcel of land on Skootamatta Lake Road to build a boat washing station to help prevent the spread of invasive species to area lakes. The SDRA said the station “would serve to promote the local community as proactive in managing and protecting the natural environment.” Council voted against the idea citing liability and insurance issues as deterrents. Freshwater Jellyfish in Gull LakeThe low water levels on North Frontenac lakes are revealing strange things.“Right now, the way it is, Gull Lake is not going to replenish itself,” Councillor Wayne Good said. “It's lower than I've ever seen it and Kash is the lowest I've ever seen it. “When the water went down on Gull they found bunch of freshwater jellyfish.” Councillor Gerry Martin told Council and said they have the same sting as a saltwater jellyfish.
ROMA electing new member Liz Huff, a board member of the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association (ROMA), made a presentation to Council on Friday on the roles and benefits of being a board member for ROMA. ROMA is an organization made up of elected councillors from across rural Ontario that lobbies the Provincial government to make changes at the municipal level. Huff, a Councillor in the Leeds/1000 Islands riding, explained that ROMA tries to find a common voice across municipalities in Ontario to try and deal with some of the issues that are specific to rural Ontario. She cited rising policing costs, access to broadband internet, taxation issues, implications of cap and trade, and higher energy costs as some of the issues that ROMA is currently discussing and working on. “You get ideas about service sharing and cost sharing by meeting other municipalities,” Huff said explaining how it can benefit North Frontenac to have a Councillor join ROMA. If a member of North Frontenac's Council was to be elected into ROMA they'd be representing Zone 6 which runs from the Ottawa River down to Quinte West, a large chunk of area to cover. ROMA is electing a member for Zone 6 on January 30th at their conference 'ROMA Speaks' which is being held, ironically or not, in downtown Toronto. New Sign For Snow Road Community Centre Molly Hartin, from the South Palmerston Community Centre (SPCC), made a presentation to Council regarding updating the exterior sign at the Snow Road Community Centre. Hartin had made a humerous Powerpoint which she screened before Council, that featured music by local musicians Kathryn Briggs and Terry Tufts and had the Councillors laughing at some humorous pictures. The SPCC told Council that the sign will cost just under $2900 to have sandblasted, reinstalled and repainted with the new logo. They said it could cost an extra $1000 if the contractor has to pour a new footing for the sign. “I wonder what the 2 councillors from Ward 3 think?” Councillor Gerry Martin asked jokingly as both Councillors weren't in attendance at the meeting. Council approved the resolution for the sign and decided the monies would come from the Special Parks Ward 3 fund. Part of Hartin's presentation mocked the mess of signs that crowd Snow Road Station and that confuse new visitors to the area. “Maybe we need to add a signage by-law as business arising?” Mayor Ron Higgins asked Council. 1% Municipal Tax Mayor Ron Higgins made a short report on an Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO) meeting he attended last week where 80% of the attendees were in favour of adding a 1% “Municipal” tax in Ontario to cover the fiscal gap they're experiencing in infrastructure and funding. Mayor Higgins was against the idea, which would bring sales taxation in Ontario up to 14%, from the current 13% (HST). “The reason I'm upset is we're helping the government to bail them out of a situation they've created,” Higgins said. “They're trying to put a Bandaid on a problem that the provincial government created.” “We were looking after our infrastructure quite well until we got hit with downloaded services,” Higgins said. “I want to make sure that the AMO board understands my position even though it isn't a majority,” said Higgins who was frustrated that that was the one option they were presenting. Liz Huff from ROMA, who was still in the audience during this point of the meeting, spoke about the issue. “AMO has been working on this for years. It isn't the only option they looked at. The basic premise is that property tax isn't sufficient to sustain municipalities in Canada. We now have a picture of what it would cost ($8.6 billion) to keep our infrastructure in shape versus what the ability of the property tax is, locally, to carry that. “It seems to me we were told it would mean an 8% annual property tax increase on the average rural municipality in Ontario to carry that cost. Out of all the unappealing options at least the 1% puts it in our hands,” she said. North Frontenac Looking At Consolidating Wards 2 and 3 Council had a conversation on Friday about amalgamating Wards 2 and 3 into one ward and having just two Wards in the township. The reasoning behind this is that then the two zones, Ward 1 and 2+3, would have closer to a 50/50 split of the population. They decided to bring this idea to the public in June 2017 for discussion which would leave them time to implement the new system, if things changed, for the 2018 election.
A dedicated crowd of well-wishers braved the cold and snow last Thursday to help Registered Massage Therapist Annette Gray-Jackson and five other health and wellness practitioners mark the opening of a new centre at a converted house at 14253 Road 38. Gray-Jackson will be seeing patients at least 4 days a week, and the other practitioners have varying schedules. The new building was purchased by her, and she will be joined by Chiropractor Sean Rogers, who has been seeing patients in Sharbot Lake at least one day a week for many years to go with his practice in Westport, and was co-located with Gray-Jackson most recently just down the road at the Sharbot Lake Country Inn. Dr. Jennifer Wheeler, who runs a Naturopathic Clinic in Perth, will see patients every second Wednesday at the centre. Megan Stewart, an Atheltic Therapist and Kinesiologist, Melanie Fyfe of Healing Feats Reflexology, and Personal Trainer, Natasha Anderson Emery, are also using the centre at different times. “I had the idea of setting up a permanent space for all of the services that we offer here, so patience can make use of all of the services when they need them. We are always referring people to each other and having a friendly homelike atmosphere will be good for all of us and our clientele,” said Gray-Jackson. Frontenac County Warden Frances Smith, in perhaps her final role before being just plain Mayor Frances on December 21st, had a huge pair of scissors on hand to cut the ribbon and mark the opening. “It’s great to see this kind of initiative and to see another business opening on Road 38, just across from the new Senior’s residence across the street,” said Smith. The centre also has a small fitness gym, which has as separate entrance and will be open 18 hours a day for members.
In this Christmas season our United Churches of Sharbot Lake and Parham and our area amalgamated churches (Zealand, Oso, Maberly, Oconto, Tichborne, Wagarville, Long Lake ) offer Christmas greetings and hopes that the light and peace of the One born be present to us and guide our Christmas. We spend a lot of fabulous time and effort “getting ready” for Christmas and it’s all ever so much fun as we prepare our hearts and minds and get organized. As a child I recall preparing by anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Eaton's catalogue and when it came we would begin to make out lists of the items we wanted. In fact I learned to read by perusing the Eaton's catalogue. I'm embarrassed to say we would even write down the page number and the item number and long for that gift. My Mom would get so annoyed with us and remind us of the spiritual aspects of Christmas. Thankfully she persevered and we finally caught on. As children we thought that Christmas was about the gifts we would receive, however we finally learned that it’s not our birthday- it’s not about the gifts that we receive, rather it’s about the spiritual gifts of Christmas and the re-birth of the Christ child in our hearts. Somehow we have blown Christmas out of proportion by continuing to disregard the true religious meaning of the event- the two frightened ill-prepared young folks responding to God and taking on a huge assignment. Somehow we have concentrated on the gifts of the wise men and in giving gifts rather than responding to the willingness of the wise men to follow a star and to set out on an unexpected journey into the unknown- not always knowing where they were headed, but knowing that God would guide them onward. Somehow we have forgotten that the Holy Child was born in a simple manger- with no decorations, lights, tinsel or comforts, and instead we have filled up our empty spaces with excess rather than with our God. So in this Christmas and new year- may we like the Holy family be willing and prepared to trust in God for whatever the future holds or brings. May we lead with our vulnerabilities and offer our uncertainties to God. May our list of things to prepare diminish, and may our faith increase and may God bless us all in this effort. "Merry Christmas".
Sharbot Lake Criminal Court has always had a reputation for informality as compared to the courts in Kingston and Perth, which is something that court officials tend to talk about during the breaks. Court proceedings held in the township hall, where the Festival of Trees has just been cleaned up and the decorations for the New Year’s dance are next to come, do tend to be more informal than the proceedings in 200 year old Victorian era courthouses. At this month’s court, however, things were more informal than ever, since the lawyer assigned for the role of Duty Counsel did not show up, leaving Judge Griffen to work directly with accused parties to determine if their matters could be resolved on the spot or should be put over to the January date. At one point, the clerk of the court was not even in place, leaving Griffen to fumble through the papers on the clerk’s desk. “Now, I don’t even have clerk, Griffen said as he leaned over from his desk to the clerk’s desk to find some paperwork. “I’m here, trying to get a hold of duty counsel,” the clerk said, his head popping out from behind the false wall behind the desks. After a short break, Griffen returned and said Duty Counsel was not coming. Still, the wheels of justice did not fall off in Sharbot Lake this week. Two of the five matters before the court were resolved, and the rest are progressing. ConvictionsDonald Kellar, 52, pleaded guilty to a charge of un-authorized possession of a firearm. Kellar was in a truck driving on Westgate Road, near Hwy. 7, west of Arden, on November 17, when the truck was stopped by Constable Lefaivre because the driver of the truck did not have his seat belt fastened correctly. There were a number of rifles in the vehicle as the occupants were hunting. While the rest of the occupants had Possession/Acquisition Licenses (PAL) for their rifles, Mr. Kellar did not have one for the Remington Woodmaster 742 that was located near where he was sitting. The gun is the property of his son and was in the care of his wife when he took it to go hunting. Judge Griffen gave him a 12-month probation order, and asked how his wife had reacted. “I have six months house arrest, dishes, floor sweeping, you don’t want to know the rest, your honour,” he said. Judge Griffen did not impose a prohibition on owning firearms on Mr. Kellar, although he said the conviction might make it difficult for him to get one. Brandon Gill, 27, was unlikely to receive legal aide and pleaded guilty on his first appearance on a charge of assault. The details of the case are covered by a publication ban. He received a 12-month probation order. First AppearanceNicholas Holmes, 41, is facing six charges related to impaired driving and driving without permits and while disqualified. He is seeking legal aide and will return on January 16th. Ongoing Wayne Kimberly, 61, is charged with failing to comply with probation, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and public mischief. He has paid part of a retainer to a lawyer from Kingston, and received an adjournment until February 13 to pay the rest of the retainer and will then appear with counsel to plead to the charges or set a date for trial. Alison Potter, 39, charged with production of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of an illegal substance, an un-authorized possession of a firearm. She was not in court, and a warrant with discretion was issued. She will need to appear in court on January 16th to avoid arrest.
When compared to the fate of the former Sharbot Lake Public building, which was doomed to a slow decline followed by demolition at a hastily announced council meeting a couple of days before Christmas last year, the former Hinchinbrooke school building has a bright future. That does not mean it will be opened up for public use any time soon, or perhaps ever. A report to Central Frontenac Council that was presented on the final meeting of the year on Tuesday (December 13), said that the lower floor of the building can be re-born as an accessible recreational building with a commercial kitchen for under $300,000. While Central Frontenac does exactly have $300,000 kicking around, grants could be available for such a project. What is more of a concern are the long term operating costs of such a public building, which is estimated at $60,000 per year by the community recreation centre committee that is spearheading the project, including over $30,000 in heating costs. The feasibility study was overseen by Perth architect Geoff Hodgins, and included reports on the structural and mechanical soundness of the building. The report did not consider the cost of remediating any of the asbestos in the building, or the cost of removing an oil tank that is buried on the site. Both of these issues would need to be dealt with whether the building is renovated or torn down. The windows and other elements of the building, which is 46 years old, were upgraded within the last 15 years. For that reason, as well as cost factors, the study does not recommend that any major energy efficiency upgrades be made to the building, the result being that heating costs will remain quite high. In the summary of his findings, Hodgins said the following: “The former Parham elementary school building is in relatively good condition and could be retrofitted to serve the proposed use as a multi-purpose recreation and cultural facility. There are some substantial costs that would be associated with this retrofit, the most significant of which have to do with renovating the support system for the gymnasium to include a fully functioning commercial kitchen, required upgrades to the mechanical and electrical system and accessibility compliance requirements. Should the design be made to proceed the result would be $8,500 square feet of fully functioning accessible space, with an additional $5,000 square feet of second floor space for development.” In his response to the Hodgins report, Central Frontenac Chief Building Official (CBO)Jeremy Neven said there are a number of potential costs that are not included in the Hodgins report but need to be determined before he can confidently make a recommendation to Council on the viability of the project. “The study appear to have been well done, but there are factors outside of its mandate that could cause construction costs to balloon substantially,” he said. In his report, he recommended that council reserve any decision on the matter until “a complete and viable business plan is put forward detailing how capital costs for any and all renovations will be addressed and how ongoing operational costs for the building will be addressed.” The community recreation centre committee also appeared before council as a delegation in response to the release of the study. Sue Campbell of the committee said that the they are asking council to allow them to take the lead in preparing an application to the Trillium Foundation for a “seed stream” grant which would be used to fund “development of a working business plan for a culture and recreation centre at the former Hinchinbrooke School site.” Campbell said that the Trillium deadline is the end of February. Councillor Tom Dewey asked about the status of the committee that is working on the project, and Sue Campbell said the were under the previous council. That status was not renewed, however, and that will have to be rectified in January, which will require that a councl member join the committee, likely one of the Hinchinbrooke Councilors. Councilor Brent Cameron said “I’m personally supportive of the project, but we need to find a way to make the building self-sufficient.”Meanwhile, as the building waits for its fate to be determined it will not be heated this coming winter. That poses a minimal risk of heaving, which is offset by $30,000 in savings. COUNCIL BRIEFS Building permit activity drops in November, but December is looking goodCBO Neven presented the construction permit report as of the end of November. In November, permits for $150,000 in construction were issued, down from over $500,000 from last year, leaving a year to date total of just over $7.5 million, up from just under $7 million a this time last year, and $4.6 million in 2014. Neven said that the November numbers were down because a number of permits were delayed and he expects to issue over $1 million in permits this month, which could bring a record year end total for the township. Fire reportFire Chief Bill Young reported that the department has issued an rfp for the replacement of 32 twenty year old Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) units. “They have a 15 year life span so we need to do something,” Young said. He reported that work on the library addition to the Montain Grove Fire Hall will not be completed before the end of the year, as had been hoped, but will happen in mid-January. “We had to wait too long for approvals from hydro, etc.” Young said, “but it has gone well and is almost complete.” He also reported that a new software system, the Fire House records management program, has been installed and will automate tracking and reporting department activities, which will help the township comply with reporting requirements set out by the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office. The hiring for a full time fire chief has been posted internally and an external posting is pending. The new hire was one of the recommendations of a report into the departments operations. Council approved a request for $1670 for a street light at the Parham Fire Station and Public Library. Train whistle presentationDonald Lafleur of Crow Lake appeared before Council in support of his request that the township undertake the 8 step process to request from CP rail that trains passing through the four rail crossings in Central Frontenac cease to whistle. Lafleaur said that the trains whistle 5 times at each crossing, for a total of 20 for each train, and there are anywhere from 3-10 trains passing near his Crow Lake property each day. He said that at least two guests at his rental property have said they will not be returning because of the whistling, and presented a petition signed by most of his neighbours. In response Councillor Dewey said he wanted to make sure that if the township requests that the whistling stop it will not create any liability, a point shared by others on Council. Lafleur said that it is the railroad, not the township, that will make the decision and the liability rests with them. Council accepted Mr.Lafleur’s submission, and instructed CAO MacMunn to seek legal advice on the liability issue
It was a full house at Bellrock Hall as the Frontenac Women’s Chorus held their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday night. The event was held by donation and guests were asked to bring along an item for the food bank. The chorus sang a wide array of holiday classics including favourites like “Let it Snow,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride.” They also covered a number of less known but equally charming classics like the traditional Jewish folk song, “Mi ze Hidlik.” Special guests, Toute Ensemble (Anne Archer, Debbie Twiddy and Melanie Fyfe) and Val Hamilton took the stage for a few special songs throughout the night. The audience was even encouraged to get involved at times and sing along to a few popular holiday classics. Lyrics to songs like “Frosty the Snowman” were provided in the night’s program for audience members to refer to as they participated in the fun. The beautifully decorated hall made for a cheerful, warm place for the audience to enjoy their favourite holiday tunes. Many of the performers even stuck around after the show to enjoy refreshments and conversation with the audience. The Frontenac Women’s Chorus celebrated their 20-year anniversary around a year and a half ago. Director Patty Smith has been with the chorus since last September. She took over the position from Betty Wagner who had previously directed the chorus for approximately 15 years. When accompanist, Kate Van Allen approached her about the directing position, Smith jumped on the opportunity. She had taken directing workshops in Toronto and was looking to branch out and further widen her music career. “They have been really patient with me,” she says. Smith has been involved with music for most of her life. She grew up with her father playing all different types of music. She started singing lessons at 19 and has been fairly involved in the music community ever since. “I started enjoying choir music as I got older,” she says. “I don’t have as much of a need to be the star performer anymore so it’s kind of fun to just work with a bunch of voices and work to blend them together.” “It’s like being a sculptor… you’re making an aural sculpture out of [the voices],” says Smith. The chorus is made up of many incredibly talented women. There is a lot of time and effort put into creating the perfect harmony with their voices to make successful shows like this possible. The group gets together every Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Verona to rehearse. They encourage anyone with a passion for singing and the ability to sing in tune to come out to rehearsal.
Bill Robinson passed away Dec 15th, on his 82nd birthday, after almost a year of poor health following a broken hip. He had served as a Portland district rep on South Frontenac Council since 2000. Bill was fearless and steady in his support of his constituents, and he had a keen eye for assessing, and if need be, questioning budget expenditures. He was a treat to watch at a community meeting, especially at campaign time. Nobody could hold audience attention like Bill could, with his trademark blend of humour, opinion and down-home common sense. His wife Donna managed the Portland waste site for many years, and that’s where on weekends Bill held informal polls on various community issues. After her retirement, he moved his polls to a local restaurant. And he brought his findings back to the Council chambers. Bill never really took to Facebook; he preferred good plain face-to-face contact with people. As a young man Bill played hockey: it’s been said he could have turned pro, had he wished to. In 1952, aged 18, he enlisted in the Canadian army and in May a year later, fought in one of the deadliest and least-known battles of the Korean War: Hill187. This battle raged for two days, and left many dead and wounded. Bill himself suffered a concussion and the permanent loss of hearing in one ear, but continued on patrol for the remaining four months of the war. He later remarked, “A doctor cleaned the blood out of my ear and said I was ok. It was only after that I found out he was a psychiatrist, not an MD.”After leaving the military in 1969, Bill worked for the prison service in various capacities until his retirement in 1998. He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife in their latter years. Jim Gratto, who served in the army with Bill, described him this week in this way: “he was rough and tumble, a goofy guy, an honest guy that’s for sure. Back in the army we all backed each other up, none more so than Bill.” South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal, who served on Council with Bill for ten years, sitting next to him at meetings for most of that time, said “you always knew where Bill stood on things. And when he really had something to say, he would stand up. That’s when you just knew he was about to let go on something or somebody.” Even though he had not been to a council meeting since February, no one was in a hurry to replace him on South Frontenac Council. He was elected to council five consecutive elected time and served for over 15 years, making him the longest serving councillor in the post amalgamation era of Frontenac County. When interviewed during the 2014 election, he correctly predicted that the Petworth Road subdivision proposal in Hartington would be a major issue for this council, and said he opposed any changes to Stars Corners in Harrowsmith (a project that is in fact going ahead next year) A minute of silence was held at South Frontenac Council on Tuesday Night, and his wake and funeral were held on Wednesday morning in Sydenham. Discussion of how he will be replaced on Council was deferred until the new year.
In the season of giving, Sam Davison, President of the Grass Hogs Lawn and Tractor Club presented the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada a cheque for $1400.00. Pamela Morey, Kingston’s Children’s Wish Foundation Chapter head proudly and graciously accepted the donation Friday, December 16th at the Harrowsmith Social and Athletic Club. Davison mentioned that his club, which is based in Kingston, has been holding 50/50 draws at every race over the past 2 years and that some of the members even donated their winnings back to the cause. The Grass Hogs Club has been going since 2007 and consists of people from Ottawa to London. They race throughout the summer months at many exhibitions and fairs throughout Ontario. Davison and his members wanted to support local people who are going through a hard time. They want the money to go where it is needed and Children’s Wish is the perfect place. The Children's Wish Foundation of Canada is the largest all-Canadian wish granting charity, dedicated to granting wishes to children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. For more than 30 years, Children's Wish has worked tirelessly to grant heartfelt wishes to nearly 25,000 children and their families. Last year they granted nearly 1200 wishes, their largest wish granting year in their 32 year history. Many children from Kingston and area have been the recipients of wishes. Morey’s son received a wish last year. According to Morey, “wishes help take the child’s mind off their health for a while so they can concentrate on happier things, which is what a child should be thinking of especially this time of year.”Visit www.childrenswish.ca or call 613-221-9474 for more information and to donate during the holidays.
We are a group of members who have strived to follow the Mission of Victoria's Quilts, to provide comfort and warmth to those individuals who have cancer. Harrowsmith Branch is entering it's ninth year as a branch and we deliver quilts, free of charge, from Verona to Nappanee, Sharbot Lake and Harrowsmith into Kingston and area. Harrowsmith is a hard working group but also enjoy the companionship of each other. Many lasting friendships have developed and the social part of our meetings have also become important as is our making of quilts. Members can either be sewing quilts, ironing or helping to deliver quilts to recipients. These quilts are a gift and the feeling you get when you see the faces of those receiving these quilts is the answer to why we do this. We are always looking for volunteers, so if you think you might be interested in joining us, we meet at Trinity United Church in Verona on the second Friday and the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10:00am until 3:00pm.
The Community Foundation for Kingston & Area (CFKA) granted $189,363 to regional charities for 24 innovative projects to enhance the quality of life in Kingston and Frontenac County on Wednesday (December 14). Gayle Barr, the Community Grants Committee Chair, pointed out that the grants range from smaller, practical grants with immediate benefits to the community, to larger program grants aimed at changing how we think, such as a $25,328 grant for Youth Diversion’s Addiction Literacy Program. The grants include a number that will directly benefit residents of Frontenac County. Among these are two grants to the Grace Centre in Sydenham, the home base of Southern Frontenac Community Services (SFCS). One of these is the Good Graces Cafe start up, an $8,110 grant to start up a new cafe at the Grace Centre. “The café is a social enterprise pilot project to create a safe space for seniors – particularly those who are lonely or feel isolated in the community – to socialize with others. It is also a place for seniors and high school youth to volunteer together, to stay active in their community and build inter-generational connectedness,” said the citation from CFKA. A second grant of $7,826 will go towards helping SFCS develop its newly expanded property to include a large garden to produce fresh vegetables for its food bank and meals on wheels programs. Some of the money will also go towards accessible pathway for seniors in the SFCS Adult Day Program. The Northern Frontenac Community Services (NFCS) Youth Program has received a grant of $5,560 for a program called “From Gaming to Games”. It is a 16 week program that will enhance the activities offered for youth in South, Central and North Frontenac with help from a YMCA Y-GAP Outreach worker. It is designed to engage youth in fun, physical activities while providing messages to encourage youth from developing habits that could lead to addictions to electronic games on phones, tablets, and computers. A variety of activities, including lacrosse, snow shoeing and other sports will be used to entice youth to switch from electronic gaming to physically playing games. The County of Frontenac has also received a grant of $7,400 to be used fo residents of the Fairmount Home Long Term Care Facility. ‘History Through Expression” is an integrated arts program marking Canada’s 150th year. Residents of the home will be “engaged in self-expression by making hand drums, being educated in aboriginal culture, storytelling, having fun with theatre games, mime and props, learning seated dances and joining in song.” Other grants have gone to Kingston based agencies that provide programming in Frontenac County as well. These include a $25,328 grant to Youth Diversion for an addiction literacy, an early intervention program to be delivered by youth addictions counsellors focusing on “building resiliency and increasing the capacity for students to understand the impact of drugs and alcohol.” Other Kingston based include a Youth Diversity conference to be put on by the Kingston Community Health Centres next year (3,049), and a grant to the Four Directions Aboriginal Student Centre at Queen’s of $16,879 which is aimed at promoting civic engagement for indigenous youth with the long term goal of establishing a regional Indigenous Youth Council. The charities that received funding gathered for a celebration at the Senior’s Centre in Kingston. The Community Foundation for Kingston & Area was founded in 1995. IT manages $16.5 million in assets and has distributed nearly $10 million over the last 21 years.
“When we look at projected change in requisition it looks like we are heading towards increases.” That was the somewhat grim assessment of future budget pressures that will be facing Frontenac County over the next few years by County Treasurer Marian VanBruinessen as Council completed their work on the 2017 budget. Earlier in the meeting, which took place last Wednesday morning (November 23) Council trimmed $51,200 in special projects, leaving Frontenac ratepayers with a collective bill of $9.37 million for 2017, an increase of $372,216 (4.15%) over 2016. Based on VanBruinessen's analysis, the increase is offset by 1% in growth due to new construction in recent years, leaving a net 3.15% impact on ratepayers. Council cut a proposed $35,000 one time grant to the Frontenac Community Futures Development Corporation, as well as a $14,000 fund for community projects, a $1,200 contribution to support the Ontario ATV association AGM in North Frontenac, and a $1,000 membership in the Community Schools alliance in order to trim the increase from $3.72% in the draft budget to the 3.15% impact. The goal that Council had set for township staff was 1% lower than that. That goal of 2.15% was based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) report in August that set the annual inflation rate at 1.5%, on top of which a 0.65 % annual increase for ten years has been added by council to go towards the replacement of capital assets. One enhancement that stayed in the budget was a commitment to reinstating a 12 hour ambulance shift in the City of Kingston. The 12 hour night shift was eliminated in 2013 during tense labour negotiations with OPSEU, which represents the Paramedics, at which time the issue of sick time was raised as well. Paul Charbonneau, Chief of Emergency Services, told Council last week that response times have remained within the standard set by the service even with one less shift, mainly because Lennox and Addington built a base in Loyalist township, cutting 1,000 cross border calls to Frontenac Paramedic Service (FPS) each year. As well, FPS ceased doing patient transfers for Kingston General Hospital, making paramedics more available for emergency calls. “That worked for four years, but in 2016 we saw a 4% increase in calls and we project we will continue to see an increase, which will mean we will no longer be able to keep to our response time standard,” said Charbonneau. In order to soften the blow for ratepayers, Charbonneau proposed instituting the new shift in July of 2017 instead of January. Also, the new shift will only be an 8 hour shift for the first 18 months, only reaching 12 hours in January of 2019. This keeps the impact on the 2017 county budget to $30,000. There was a short debate about whether to follow Charbonneau’s recommendation to bring a new shift on stream. When challenged, Charbonneau insisted that it is important for FPS to remain pro-active and not wait for the response times to fall behind the standard before adding a shift. The Frontenac Paramedics, including OPSEU local 462 President Shauna Dunn, attended the meeting. Afterwards they said they were pleased with the decision to bring back the shift. “But this is not an enhancement,” Dunn said, “we are only getting back to where we were in 2013 and it will take another two years to get there.” As of January 2019, there will be five 24 hour ambulances in Kingston, 24 hour ambulances stationed in Sydenham and Parham, and a 12 hour daytime ambulance at Robertsville in North Frontenac.The 2017 Frontenac County Budget process was aided by a decrease in the Fairmount Home budget, which came about as the result of an increase in provincial funding that was accomplished through the purchase of new tracking software as well as other measures. “We won’t see those sorts of increases in funding again,” said Councilor John Inglis, echoing the concern expressed by VanBruinessen that in future years Council will find it even more difficult to keep costs to within the rate of inflation, even with healthy levels of growth.
As members of Frontenac County Council sit down this week to consider the 2017 county budget, they will be facing a document that includes an increase of $333,635.60 in the amount of money to be levied to ratepayers for county programs in 2017. As Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Pender said in the report accompanying the budget document, staff worked towards building a budget that kept the increase to within the 1.5% inflation rate for 2016, but found it difficult given a number of factors. One that he mentioned in particular was a $111,000 increase in the base budget for Frontenac Paramedic Services. “This increase results from salary and benefit costs,” he said, “the additional reserve transfer re the [new] stretchers and the ongoing phase in of the Wolfe Island enhancement.” The $111,000 cost is being brought into the levy over three years to mitigate its impact. Still, there are other projects that, if left in the budget would result in an increase approaching 5%. In presenting the budget to Council, staff recommended a series of changes to bring it back to the 3.72% level. The budget includes a $35,000 one time grant to the Frontenac CFDC for operational purposes. After a budget session this week, changes will be incorporated into the final version, which is set for approval at the December meeting. Also, at the meeting Frances Smith will be stepping down as Warden to be replaced by Ron Vandewal.
Kingston Frontenac Public Library Board and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2202 are jointly announcing a tentative agreement on the union's 2016 employment contract. Minutes of settlement were signed by officials of both the Library and CUPE on Thursday afternoon. No details of the deal are being released pending ratification by the Board and by CUPE members. "This tentative agreement was reached after positive and productive discussions between the Library and CUPE," said Shelagh Quigley, Director of Human Resources and the Library Board’s lead on union negotiations. "We feel it reflects the needs of our staff and the Library as a whole." "We feel it was a good negotiation and hopefully our members are pleased," said Lori O’Connor, President of CUPE Local 2202. "We will be recommending acceptance at our ratification meeting.”
Two students from North Addington Eduation Centre, Emma Fuller and Cassidy Wilson are taking an online course in environmental resource management this semester. Part of their course work includes setting up and executing an event or program. One of them, Emma Fuller, is an avid birder and came up with the idea of organizing a Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in the local area to tie in to the Audobon Societies 117th annual Christmas Bird Count. Last year 471 bird counts were done in Canada, and over 1,900 in the United States and another 132 in Latin America. The counts are done in circles with a diameter of 24 kilometres. The NAEC sponsored count will be centered in Bon Echo Park and will take place next Monday (December 19th) . Fuller and Wilson as well as their sponsoring teacher Beth Hasler will be aided by a Biology class, whose students will spend the day in the park identifying bird species with the help of Bird Guides that they will be carrying. Residents from the region and beyond who are interested in surveying any area within the circle, which extends to Skootamatta and Mazinaw lakes and all points within a 12 kilometre distance from the Centre of Bon Echo Park, are encouraged to call NAEC at 613-336-8991 to coordinate with the student run count. All information that is gathered will be entered into the online reporting tool that the Audobon Society has developed. For Emma Fuller, who comes from Denbigh, the CBC fits with her growing interest in bird watching, a hobby she shares with her father, and which has brought them to far flung locations over the past year, including a trip to Presqu’ile Park, a migration hot spot on Lake Ontario near Brighton. They have also taken several trips to Wolfe Island and Amherst Island, where they have seen 36 snowy owls, bald eagles, and 5 species of hawk as well. “The goal of the count is not only to identify birds and help build the Audobon database, but also to broaden people’s knowledge about things you can do in outdoors,” said Fuller, who intends to apply to the biology department at Trent University this winter, hoping to eventually specialize in ornithology.
Charges have been laid following the investigation into a single vehicle collision involving a bus that occurred on October 14, 2016 at 9:57 a.m. Officers with the Kaladar, Renfrew and Killaloe detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a bus in the ditch on Highway 28 just east of Highway 41 in Denbigh, Township of Addington Highlands. Approximately fifty seniors were on board the bus. Many suffered minor injuries. The driver of the bus, 67 year-old Robert BELL of Stone Mills Township, has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost.Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. Cuddy wasn't entirely sure the MOE would accept such a system at the fire hall. The other option is to put in a cistern and have water brought in to fill it. They would then also need to install a U.V. System. Cuddy suggested possibly building a small shed beside the building to house the water tank. More Mail For Hydro One Addington Highlands Council supported two different letters that they received regarding equalizing Hydro One's pricing structure for delivery charges between rural and urban customers. The letters, addressed to Kathleen Wynne, from Tay Valley Township and the Municipality of Greenstone, were requesting that the Provincial government “re-evaluate the structure of hydro in terms of access to delivery and implement structural changes to address the unfair practice of charging more for deliver to rural residents.” “I think urban and rural customers should be charged the same delivery charges,” Councillor Helen Yanch said to Council. Waste Sites To Close Early On Xmas EveCouncil made a decision to close the waste sites located in Kaladar, Vennachar, and Hartsmere early on Christmas Eve. Those three locations will be closing at noon on December 24th instead of the usual closing time. Denbigh Dump Expansion Delayed Yet AgainThe Township received news from the Ministry of Environment (MOE) in early November that the file on their request for an expansion of the Denbigh waste site has been closed.The letter stated “the Ministry understands that the Township is undertaking corrective remedial actions to correct the issues, however, ministry procedures are to close application files for capacity expansions that are not in compliance.” The letter also states that the Township can submit again once they've addressed the non-compliance issue.“It's been 10 years now,” Reeve Hogg said. “Every time they change the rules we comply. The rules change faster than we can catch them” Council made a decision to write the MOE to get more clarity on timelines and their specific compliance issues. More Mail For Hydro One Addington Highlands Council supported two different letters that they received regarding equalizing Hydro One's pricing structure for delivery charges between rural and urban customers. The letters, addressed to Kathleen Wynne, from Tay Valley Township and the Municipality of Greenstone, were requesting that the Provincial government “re-evaluate the structure of hydro in terms of access to delivery and implement structural changes to address the unfair practice of charging more for deliver to rural residents.” “I think urban and rural customers should be charged the same delivery charges,” Councillor Helen Yanch said to Council. Waste Sites To Close Early On Xmas Eve Council made a decision to close the waste sites located in Kaladar, Vennachar, and Hartsmere early on Christmas Eve. Those three locations will be closing at noon on December 24th instead of the usual closing time. Denbigh Dump Expansion Delayed Yet Again The Township received news from the Ministry of Environment (MOE) in early November that the file on their request for an expansion of the Denbigh waste site has been closed. The letter stated “the Ministry understands that the Township is undertaking corrective remedial actions to correct the issues, however, ministry procedures are to close application files for capacity expansions that are not in compliance.” The letter also states that the Township can submit again once they've addressed the non-compliance issue. “It's been 10 years now,” Reeve Hogg said. “Every time they change the rules we comply. The rules change faster than we can catch them” Council made a decision to write the MOE to get more clarity on timelines and their specific compliance issues. Second Well At Northbrook Fire Hall Also Contaminated Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost. Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. Cuddy wasn't entirely sure the MOE would accept such a system at the fire hall. The other option is to put in a cistern and have water brought in to fill it. They would then also need to install a U.V. System. Cuddy suggested possibly building a small shed beside the building to house the water tank.
On Sunday, December 4th, 2016 at 5:10 pm officers with the Kaladar detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 7. A tractor- trailer travelling westbound on Highway 7 and a Subaru Forester travelling eastbound collided head-on approximately 2 km west of Highway 41 near Kaladar. OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist with determining the cause of the collision. Preliminary investigation determined that the Subaru crossed into the path of the tractor trailer for an unknown reason. The driver of the Subaru, 70 year-old Brian WARD and his passenger, 67 year-old Mary WARD, both of Ottawa were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59 year-old Ottawa man, was transported to hospital for minor injuries.A post-mortem examination is being conducted on the deceased driver today.