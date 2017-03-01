Council worked through their 2017 budget on Thursday last week and ended up with a 2.39% increase in...
In 1973, Winston Cosgrove published a 60-page book on the history of Wolfe Island. Wolfe Island Past and Present outlines how the island came to be settled, how it remained in use by indigenous peoples as fall and winter fishing and hunting grounds until the middle of the 19th Century, and how the population peaked in the late 19th Century before beginning a long decline that has only recently been reversed. The book is written in a kind of discreet manner that suggests its focus was more in the past than on what was then the present, and of course 40 years have passed since it was published. It contains, however, much information about how the island community developed from the late 17th until the 20th centuries. In 1685, Robert Cavallier, Sieur de Lasalle, having been granted the Signeury of Fort Frontenac by King Louis the 14th ten years earlier, conferred ownership of what would become known as Wolfe Island on James Cauchois. It was the “first conveyance of any part of Ontario from one subject to another”. The land remained in the Cauchois family for over 100 years, until it was sold in the early 1800s to David Alexander Grant and Patrick Langan for one shilling an acre. Grant had married the Baroness of Longeuil in 1785, and although the sale of the island to Grant and Langan severed all ties to the French monarchy it did establish the Baron of Longeuil as a major force on Wolfe Island. In 1823, David Alexander's son, C.W. Grant, the 4th Baron of Longeuil, owned about 11,000 acres on the island. A similar amount was split among the three daughters of Patrick Langan. Two-sevenths of the land had been turned over to England's King George when the British overturned French rule in the entire region. Grant sold off 100 acre lots starting in 1823, and settlement began in earnest. He also had a large house constructed near Marysville. The house, which was called Ardath Chateau, was known locally as the “The Old Castle”. It had 25 rooms, a dungeon, a carriage house and servants' quarters and was the “focal point for many years of life on the island”. In 1929 the house, which had been unoccupied for at least 15 years, was razed in a fire. “Being a native born Islander, this writer recognises the staunch loyalty among the Islanders for one another and out of respect for this tradition, would prefer 'to let sleeping dogs lie' rather than delve further into the matter.” This suggests that Winston Cosgrove knew more about the fire than he was willing to say, and in all likelihood further information about what happened that dark night in 1929 is still carried by any number of Wolfe “Islanders”. Although “The Old Castle” was certainly grand, the housing situation for Wolfe Island settlers in the early to mid 19th Century was more modest. Fifteen settler families lived on the island in 1823, and this increased to 261 persons by 1826. The population grew steadily, peaking at 3,600 by 1861. When the island was being settled in the 1820s and 30s “the typical house was a log cabin, 20 feet long by 16 feet wide, 6 logs high, with a shanty or sloping roof. Some had glass but most often the windows were only holes in the wall, which could be covered in the winter.” During the 1850s, demand for lumber for D. D. Calvin's shipbuilding operation on nearby Garden Island led to a lumbering boom on Wolfe Island, and the boom ended when the trees were gone. The population began to dwindle at that point, and by the time Cosgrove's book was published in 1973, it was down to 1,200. It had dropped to 1142 by 2001, and the 2011 population survey lists Frontenac Islands (including Wolfe and Howe Island) at 1864. The current permanent resident population of Wolfe Islands, according to Wikipedia, is 1,400, although it is twice that or more in the summer (perhaps excluding this past summer due to the Ferry Fiasco of 2015). Wolfe Island Past and Present contains a wealth of information about landmarks and renowned island residents. It explains how Marysville was named after Mary Hitchcock, who lived all of her 92 years on the island and was its first postmistress between 1845 and her death in 1877. The General Wolfe Hotel, originally known as the Wolfe Island Hotel, was built in 1860. It was renamed the General Wolfe by the Greenwood brothers in 1955, and benefited from the results of a liquor referendum in 1957, which was won by “the wets”. The hotel remains an island landmark and a major part of the hospitality industry. It's 130-seat restaurant has won a number of provincial awards. The final chapter of the book deals with a crucial subject, one that has been top of mind on the island this summer and was also the subject of a discussion and slide show on Wednesday, December 2, “Ice Travel” with Kaye Fawcett and Ken White, which was organised by the Wolfe Island Historical Society. Throughout Frontenac County the history of road and railway construction is full of colour, hardship and a fair taint of corruption and scandal. On Wolfe Island there is an added dimension - the water that separates the island from the mainland and the City of Kingston. It was 50 years ago, in 1965, that a year-round ferry service financed by the Province of Ontario was established on Wolfe Island. Until then the ferry service ran only until freeze up, and during the winter an ice road was the way across. In 1954 the winter was so warm that the ferry was only inactive for 2 days, but between 1955 and the onset of the year-round ferry in 1965, the range was 60 to 110 days, with an average of about 80 inactive days each winter. Over the years, tragedies and near tragedies occurred on the ice on many occasions. One of the more famous events was the near drowning of entire families on Christmas Day in 1955. The ferry was out of commission because of an early winter, but a tug boat, the Salvage Prince, waited at the edge of the ice at Barrett's Bay for families who had come to the island for Christmas Day and were returning to Kingston late in the afternoon. They were being drawn across the ice in a sleigh, but just before reaching the boat, the sleigh went through a wet spot in the ice, forcing a hurried and dangerous rescue, as children, adults and seniors, were luckily all pulled out of the freezing water back to the tug and a boat ride to Kingston. Some were taken to the hospital for observation. An account of the trip by Brian Johnson is available at thousandislandslife.com. In the concluding pages of his book, Winston Cosgrove makes the argument that the economy of Wolfe Island will be doomed unless a bridge is built. “In the past the economy of the island has been purely an agricultural one, with hunting and fishing and summer residents as minor items. Under this system the population has dwindled. The key to the problem is transportation. There is much beautiful undeveloped shoreline and land that is is well-suited for permanent homes but better ways are needed to get to and from the mainland if the community is to develop and grow. A ferry service is not efficient enough ... Meanwhile the Islanders who want a bridge must be content to await future developments while acting as guardians of a great land developed by pioneers, to whom all are indebted.” Although Cosgrove's views may have had a lot of currency this past summer while the Wolfe Islander ferry was in dry dock, Wolfe Island has reversed the population slide over the past 10 years and a number of tourism-related businesses are thriving.
Rightly so, Frontenac Park is considered the hidden jewel of Frontenac County. It is located in the midst of an array of communities and cottage lakes within a stone's throw of Sydenham and is a short drive from Kingston; and yet it is a backwoods park in a unique geological and climactic location. It features the best canoeing, camping and hiking this side of Bon Echo Park, which is also a jewel but one that is less hidden and is also shared between Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In his definitive book on the back story about the land where Frontenac Park is located, “Their Enduring Spirit: the History of Frontenac Park 1783-1990”, Christian Barber extensively researched all of the development that took place in and around the park before the idea of a park was floated and eventually acted upon in the 1960s. Their Enduring Spirit is not only a valuable resource in terms of how the park was developed; it is also an account of the difficulties posed by the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield on those who were unlucky enough to attempt homesteading in its rocky terrain. The park is located in what were then Loughborough and Bedford Townships, now both part of the Municipality of South Frontenac. Many of the settlers who attempted to make a life in that region did so in the mid-to-late 1800s. There were some Loyalists among them, but there were also a number of Irish immigrants who made their way first to St. Patrick's Church in Railton, and then headed into the wilderness north of Sydenham in search of a new life. What greeted them was brutal and difficult. The history of a number of homesteading families forms the core of Their Enduring Spirit. Based on historic records, interviews with descendants who lived on or visited those who lived on the farms, and by walking the land and examining the remnants that are being reclaimed as wilderness lands, a picture of life in the back townships during the first 100 years of Frontenac County emerges. (An account of the life and times of the Kemp family can be found at Frontenacnews.ca under the “50 Stories/150 Years” tab) The level of poverty among late 19th Century settlers is reflected in some of the minutes of meetings of both Hinchinbrooke and Loughbrough Townships. In the minutes there are accounts of grants for as little as $1 for families in need after the death of a partner or a debilitating illness. Families who had settled on the worst pieces of land, who suffered from any kind of ill health, or for some reason were not able to keep up with the demands of clearing land, building shelter, keeping warm in winter and raising enough food, ended up in desperate straits. That is why settlers would take over abandoned fields and houses and only settle the ownership later on, if they decided to stay. Far from disputing this practice, as long as the property taxes were paid the local townships did not question the ownership of the properties. Mining was one of the few means of getting money for labour, and was also a major impetus for the establishment of the K&P Railroad. The village of Godfrey, to the west of Frontenac Park, was originally called Deniston after the name of the post office but it was known as Iron Ore Junction by the local population. The Glendower company mined 12,000 tons of iron ore between 1873 and 1880, and later the Zanesville company took over and a spur line was constructed between the mine and the Bedford Station (renamed Godfrey in 1901) of the K&P. A large deposit of Feldspar was found between Desert and Thirteen Island Lakes, and it was mined, on and off, between 1901 and 1951, producing a total of 230,000 tons in that time. In and right around the park, it was mica that was the most commonly mined mineral, in small mines as a kind of cottage industry and on an industrial scale as well. There is an account of how a mica mine operated in one of the issues of “The Frontenac News” (not this newspaper but the newsletter of the Friends of Frontenac Park) Below is an excerpt: 1905 - early in the morning Tom Gorsline, the foreman at the Tett mine, is checking the steam piping as a worker starts a wood fire in the boiler that will provide the steam that runs the drill and the water pumps. The miners had been following a vein of amber mica (phlogopite) since 1899 - the main pit now plunged close to 80 feet into the rocks and water sometimes was a problem. Fortunately, the price for mica is on the rise again and the main vein is still good. The hand drillers are already at work. Their job is to make holes in the rock to receive the explosives. The drillers are working in teams of two using a method called "double-jacking". One person, the holder, manually holds a steel drill against the rock. The other, the striker, swings an eight-pound sledgehammer hitting the end of the drill. In between the blow, the holder twists the drill to loosen the rock chips so it does not get stuck in the rock. Then the next blow comes with a sharp clank when steel meets steel. They are drilling at a rate of 1.5 to 2 feet per hour. After a half-hour, the holder and striker exchange places so the striker can have a rest. As you can imagine, accuracy is crucial. If the striker misses, the holder could be maimed for life. This is dangerous enough when they are drilling on the floor of the mine, but often the veins are at the roof of a drift or on the wall of the pit. As soon as the steam from the boiler reaches the right pressure, a miner starts the steam drill. It is faster and easier than hand drilling but the steam drill is enormous, unreliable and unwieldy because of connections with the steam pipes that come down from the surface. As a result, the steam driller is assigned fairly open spaces while the hand drillers work in tight quarters. Drilling is hard and dangerous - there are no hard hats, goggles, or electrical lights - but the dollar a day they are earning helps to feed their families. Now that the holes are in place, Tom calls the blasters. They make sure the holes are dry, otherwise the charges may not go off. They put the black powder in waterproof covers, attach a proper length fuse, and place it down in the hole. They pack the rest of the hole with clay. The length of the fuse is important or they could meet their maker faster than expected. After a few minutes, all charges are ready. The head blaster gives a signal to Tom Gorsline who orders all miners and equipment out of from the mine. When all is clear, the blaster lights up the fuse and moves quickly out of the way. The explosion rumbles and the ground shakes. After the smoke and dust settle, Tom sends in the muckers. They have a hazardous job. Everyone knew of George Amey, a mucker at the Birch Lake mine, who lost an eye when his pick hit a charge that did not fully explode. Some muckers sort the ore from the waste while others, with picks and shovels, load the waste rock in a large bucket until it is full. Then one of them yells: "BUCKET." Upon hearing the signal, a man at the surface gets the horse moving on a circular track so that the winch can hoist the bucket up to the top. The bucket is dumped on the tailings pile. As soon as the muckers are finished clearing the debris from the last blast, the drillers begin to make new holes. Cleaning the mica is the job of cobblers who work on the surface. Some cobblers "thumb trim" the mica by the pit while others are working at the cleaning shop attached to the main mine building, "knife trimming" the mica to remove all traces of unwanted material. They store the clean mica in barrels. The mica is shipped down the Hardwood Bay Road to Perth Road then north to Bedford Mills. There, the mica will be shipped to a buyer in Ottawa via the Rideau Canal. The Tett mine operated from 1899 till 1924. It produced 99 tons of mica for a value of $27,279.00. For a few months, it was the largest mica producer in Ontario. By the 1940s the mica mining boom had passed and most of the homesteads in the area had been abandoned or were on their last legs. It was then that the idea of establishing a wilderness park on the lands in Loughborough and Bedford township that had resisted settlement, and whose lakes (Devil, Big Clear, Otter, and Buck) were not already cut up into cottage lots, was first floated. In 1954 a Parks Division was created within the Department of Lands and Forests of Ontario (the precursor to the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 1957, the Kingston Rod and Gun Club submitted a proposal for a new park to serve the growing numbers of people in Kingston and southern Frontenac County wanting to experience the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and the enjoyment of a sandy beach. The proposal included twenty-seven 200 acre lots in Bedford and twenty-five 200 acre lots in Lougborough, a total of 16.2 square miles, with an option to increase it to 23.7 square miles if the area below Otter Lake was added. That effort was not successful, and seemed to be dead when Murphy's Point Park on Big Rideau Lake near Perth was established instead. Five years later, in 1962, another group, the Kingston Nature Club, put forward a similar proposal. This time, even though the cost of purchasing private land for the park had ballooned to $200,000, the proposal was successful. It eventually cost over $1 million to create Frontenac Park, which opened in the late 1960s. The park's first superintendent, Bruce Page, was the great grandson of Jeremiah, one of the first settlers on the land in the vicinity of what became Frontenac Park. Among the features of the park, and on the nearby Gould Lake Conservation Area, are hiking trails that pass by and over mica mine sites. In the Park, the 10 km Tettsmine Loop passes by remnants of a log slide from the lumbering days, abandoned mica mines and the remains of McNally Homestead. At Gould Lake, the Mica Loop passes over several small mine sites and mica minerals can still be seen sparkling in the rock faces.
There were a number of distinguished Frontenac County wardens from the Township of Wolfe Island during the first 133 years of Frontenac County history, and since municipal amalgamation there have been two more from the Township of Frontenac Islands: Jim Vanden Hoek for two years, and the current warden, Denis Doyle. Although Tim O'Shea was only county warden for a single year, the centennial year in 1967, he was a member of the council for 33 consecutive years as the long-serving reeve of Wolfe Island. He retired from politics in 1991 and died in 1996 at the age of 78. His son, Terry, who served as the clerk of Wolfe Island and Frontenac Islands for over 20 years, starting in 1986, described his father as someone who enjoyed people and was able to remain calm in tense situations, which might explain why he was able to win election after election. He worked for most of his life as a hunting and a fishing guide on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, and in the evenings he tended to township matters. As well as presiding over Council, he was the welfare officer for the islands as well as the manager of the ferry, all part of the functions of the reeve. Perhaps his most lasting accomplishment was convincing the provincial government to take over the ferry service from Wolfe Island and make it a free service. He also presided over the construction of the first library, medical clinic, ambulance base and fire department on the island. Because of all his accomplishments and longevity, he is still considered to have been the dean of Frontenac County councilors. One hundred and two years before Tim O'Shea served as county warden, another Wolfe Island politician held the post. The first ever Frontenac County warden was Dileno (Dexter) Calvin, the proverbial self-made man. He was orphaned at the age of eight in Rutland, Vermont. When he was 20 he moved to the State of New York where he worked as a labourer until he entered into the lumbering business when he was in his mid-20s. He started in 1825, squaring some timber with a neighbour and transporting it by raft to Quebec City. Slowly, he built up the business, and in 1835 he moved to Clayton, NY, and established a lumber transport business. Soon after, he became involved in a company based on Garden Islands, the Kingston Stave Forwarding Company, which was later renamed Calvin, Cook and Counter, and then Calvin and Cook after the men who owned it. In 1844, Dexter Calvin moved to rented land on Garden Island and took control of the company, taking advantage of the island's location, its sheltered port, and the fact that it was within the British rather than the American trading system. Out of its base on Garden Island, the company maintained agencies in Sault St. Marie, Quebec City, Liverpool and Glasgow, operated 12 -15 ships and employed as many as 700 people in its peak years. It became a generalized shipping company, and also operated a large tugboat service. The move to Garden Island took place soon after the death of Calvin's first wife, Harriet Webb, in Clayton, New York, in 1843. the couple had been married for 12 years and had six children. He remarried Marion Breck in 1844. They also had six children between 1844 and her death in 1861. His third wife, Catherine Wilkinson, whom he married in 1861 when he was 63, had two children, and lived until 1911. Of his 14 children, only six lived to adulthood. During the last 40 years of his long life (he died in 1884 at the age of 86) Calvin was a sort of patriarch to the inhabitants of Garden Island. He bought 15 acres of land on the island in 1848 with his partner Hiram Cook, and by 1862 they owned the entire island. Calvin bought Cook’s share in 1880. Garden Island became a model company town, with its own school, library, and post office. Although it was made up of people from different national origins and religions, it was reportedly remarkably peaceful and well managed. It was also a dry community, under the express orders of Calvin himself, who became a prohibitionist at the same time as his conversion to the Baptist Faith about a year before the death of his first wife. Since most of the inhabitants of Garden Island worked for Calvin, he was able to shield them from economic turbulence in two ways. For one thing, since he was more involved in lumber transport than buying and selling, the fluctuations in the price of lumber did not affect the business in a substantial way. He also chose to use the company's reserves to shield his employees during serious downturns, such as one that took place in 1873. At that time he cut wages but did not lay any one off, which was as unusual then as it is now. He was strongly opposed to organized labour, however, and when sailors on his ships started a union drive, he hired replacement workers from Glasgow and eventually sold some of his schooners and bought great lake barges to cut down on the need for labour. His political life, which began when he was in his early 60s, was quite distinguished. He had become a naturalized Canadian within a year of moving to Garden Island. By the time Frontenac County was established in 1865 after the amalgamated County of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington had been disbanded, Calvin was already ensconced as reeve of Wolfe Island and the surrounding islands. He became the first warden of the County, a position he also held the following year and in 1868 as well. He then took a turn at provincial politics, as a Conservative MPP for the riding of Frontenac. He served from 1868 until 1883, with the exception of the years between 1875 and 1877, when he lost favour with the party. In those days, becoming the Conservative candidate in Frontenac was more difficult than winning the election against opposing party candidates. He was also one of the first directors of the K&P Railroad. He was a man who was known for his eccentricities, such as a dislike for short men “for no other reason than that they were short” according to his grandson, as well as men who bit their fingernails (author's note – I'm sure we would have gotten on famously) as well as dogs and people who own them. “When a man's poor,” he said, “he gets a dog. If he's very poor, he gets two.” Dileno Dexter Calvin died in 1884, and despite his great success in Canada, he was buried next to his mother and his first wife in Clayton, NY.
It was standing room only at the Clar-Mill Hall in Plevna last Saturday as more than 30 pickers got together to honour Jack and Lois Weber on the occasion of Jack’s Jam’s 10th anniversary. There were 90 people in total at that first jam (which went from 1 p.m. to “five to ll”) and there had to be a lot more than that for the 10th anniversary. “Jack’s Jam is one of the key community events both for entertainment and socializing,” said North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins while presenting plaques commemorating the event to Jack and Lois. “It’s popular for musicians, visitors and residents alike. “It’s key to ensuring community spirit (and) lives on by sustaining historical traditions.” Jack’s Jam started out in the Webers’ basement but soon outgrew its modest beginnings. After a few years, health issues required the Webers to scale down their organizational duties which were handed over to Karen and Roger Hermer.“We started this just for enjoyment,” said Lois. “We still haven’t got many young children (although their 12-year-old cousin Hayden Weber was in the band and there was a 101-year-old young lady in the audience). “Hopefully, Roger and Karen can fulfill my dream.” “Age is catching up with me but I’m still not over the hill,” said Jack. Jack grew up in the area and actually got his first guitar at age “16 or 17” but didn’t get much playing in. “I learned a few chords but there was nobody in the country that you could get lessons from,” he said. “I didn’t sing much then either. It wasn’t until he was in the army and stationed with NORAD that a buddy, Richard Frasier started showing him a few things. And then, in Madison, WI, he went to a George Jones/Johnny Cash/June Carter/Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs concert. “It was listening to Earl Scruggs that made me buy my first banjo (a Gibson RB250 Mastertop in Cleveland, OH),” he said. “And I bought Lois a guitar to keep her happy.” After coming back to the area, Jack took a course and made 11 guitars. In 1997, he bought himself a Dobro (“I’m still working on that.”). He admits to being a little nervous getting up on stage but a love of country and bluegrass music has kept him at it. “I’ve had to work at it,” he said. “We were on the camping circuit for 15 years.” He also admitted to being “a little overwhelmed” by the outpouring of affection on Saturday but “I feel very good about it. “It’s all been for music, not for money, just the love of music and a lot of nice people. “I really, really love all these people.” He does have one small regret however. “When I was young, I would have given anything to get lessons,” he said. For her part, organizer Hermer was “thrilled” with the way things went. “We always have good crowds but never like this. “I was hoping but you’re never sure . . .”
Eric Kohlsmith, from the Mississippi Rideau Septic System Office (MRSSO) made a presentation to Council on Friday regarding the results of their 2016 Sewage System Re-inspections. The MRSSO made 67 voluntary re-inspections in North Frontenac in 2016. 90% of the inspections were cottages and almost 2/3's of the inspections were done on Kashwakamak and Missassagagon Lakes. The MRSSO had planned on inspecting the North Frontenac Parklands campsites as well but were thwarted by low-water and drought conditions. “The past year our response rate has increased,” Kohlsmith said. “The protocol is looking at systems that are 10 years or older and haven't been re-inspected in the past.” “The goal of it is education,” Kolhsmith said. “We're looking to make sure the system is operating properly, not necessarily meeting today's standards.” The MRSSO reports that 62% of the systems they inspected were septic tanks with leaching beds. Earth pits, composting toilets, and privies, were the second most inspected systems at 25%. The report also detailed distances that septic systems exist to surface water. Just under half of the systems inspected were at least 30M away from water. The other half were somewhere between 15M and 30M, which meets the Ontario Building Code, yet doesn't meet zoning by-law requirements. The report also revealed that 78% of the septic tanks they inspected were made of concrete. Kohlsmith's report showed 55% of the systems they inspected needed remedial work done on them. This could include something as simple as the system needing a pump out or as intensive as baffles inside the tank needing replacement or repair. The MRSSO recommended replacement for 3% of the systems they inspected. The program will be continuing into 2017. Palmerston Beach EnhancementCille Harris and Steve Sunderland, members of the Palmerston Beach Community Organizing Committee, made a presentation to Council regarding restoring the Northern part of Palmerston Beach. The proposal they made includes 3 phases over 3 years and would eventually replace the staircase, install accessible picnic tables, and pave the parking lot. The committee looks at the enhancement of the beach as a great opportunity to boost tourism and build a new place for community to meet. Sunderland, a former landscape architect who has designed over 200 parks, brought a detailed drawing to Council to help them envision what the committee has in mind for the area. Harris said that the re-opening of the trails in the area has been an extraordinary success and “being an active group we'd like to do something else.” The staircase leading down to the beach is currently in disrepair and the beach is covered with gravel that has eroded from the driveway into the parking area and beach. “You'd need a backhoe to build a sandcastle on that beach,” Sunderland said. The group is hoping that in 2017 they could start phase one, which would include an engineering assessment, beach sand, some landscaping, gravel on the driveway, parking lot, and pathways, and 3 picnic tables. The community contribution for phase one is estimated at $19,000 and the committee is looking for the Township to remove the stairs and pave the entry, which they currently say is a safety concern for cars trying to exit the parking lot. This contribution from the Township is estimated at $8,800. Phase two of the project, slotted for 2018, would include a 50M stone retaining wall, a concrete and stone stairway, 3 accessible picnic tables, and an accessible pathway to the beach. The community contribution for this would be approximately $22,200 and the Townships contribution would be $10,000. Phase three, in 2019, would include installing a wooden sun shelter, 3 more picnic tables, storm drainage, paving the parking lot and access road, and upgrading the washroom facilities. This stage they've estimated will cost them $13,400 and the Township $44,200. Council suggested that the committee have a conversation with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) regarding the project as the beach is on MVCA property. Corey Klatt, the Manager of Community Development, raised a few concerns about the project. “You have to consider there are 4 other beaches,” Klatt said to Council. “They're great projects. They're enhancements. But there will be increased costs for the Council to take on in the future.” “I can see us fixing up the stairs if they're a safety hazard, and the erosion of the road, but I can't see us investing in this project when there are other beaches,” Councillor Wayne Good told Council. Council was going to discuss the item further once the committee spoke with the MVCA regarding the project. Northern Exposure RevisitedJanice Powell, Chief Administrative Officer for the Lakelands Family Health Team, made a request to Council for $75,000, paid in 5 instalments of $15,000 per year for the next 5 years, to be used for doctor recruitment. It is hoped that Addington Highlands will, again, contribute to the fund as well push the incentive up to $30,000 per year for a doctor to join the health team. This incentive agreement would be similar to the one signed by Dr. Matt Dumas in 2015. Powell explained to the Council that there is “fierce competition for physicians right now” and that it creates a struggle to recruit a doctor for the area. The recent departure of Dr. Anne Wilson has left a hole in the Lakelands team and Powell expressed concern that, even with the incentive, finding the right doctor could take some time. There wasn't much discussion from Council surrounding the decision. “It's the most important,” Mayor Higgins said. Council approved, in principle, the request for $75,000 to be used for a third medical agreement.
Jack’s Jam is celebrating its 10th birthday Jan. 21 and as such, they’re planning a few extra features when the music begins again at 1 p.m. in Plevna’s Clar-Mill Hall. “Weather permitting, it’s going to be a special day,” said Karen Hermer, emcee and one of the organizers. “It will be in honour of Jack and Lois.” Jack’s Jam was the creation of Ardoch pickers Jack and Lois Weber, who started out inviting friends to their basement. Their inspiration was the musical evenings that used to happen at Ed’s Place, a local restaurant owned by Ed Schlievert. But the Webers’ basement soon filled up and the next thing they knew, they were at the hall, coming close to filling that up on many occasions and attracting musicians and audience members from as far away as Tweed. Eventually, the Webers turned operations over to the Clar-Mill volunteers, with Hermer and her husband Roger ensuring that the event would continue. The Hermers have been organizing things for the past five years. The Jam happens once a month excluding December, June, July and August. The Jams also featured a regular house band, The Over the Hill Gang (Hugh MacDonald, Vietta McInnes, Bob Deschamps, Roger Hermer and the late John Fraser) who will reunite and perform Jan. 21. There will also be a performance from the Land O’Lakes Country Cloggers as well as the current House Band (Lionel Grimard, Roger Hermer, Bill White, Vern Martyn, Bruce Pennington as well as Murray and Don White).“It will be a bit different but the format will still be the same,” Hermer said. “We’ll fit everybody who wants to play in but be sure to sign up early. “And of course we welcome dancers. It’s just like Dave Deacon says on his photograph - good music, good friends, good food.” And speaking of food, there will be the customary pot-luck dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. There’s no admission charge but there will also be the customary donations bucket.
All things being equal, Ron Higgins is planning to run for re-election as Mayor of North Frontenac in 2018. In an email early this week, Higgins said “When I took office as Mayor I said I would give myself 2 years to decide if I will run again or not." He added that he believes he has made a difference and with the support of his wfe Wendy is planning to seek a second and final term before retiring in earnest. He informed council of his intentions last Friday.
As history books, however complete and comprehensive they may be, tend to be rather dry reads. But Marion Sly Hart’s new offering, Hart to Heart, My Life in Poems is not one of those. Make no mistake, it is a history book, the history of the Mountain Grove area and particularly its people. But it’s told more in the style of a memoir, with the unique twist of being primarily poems, most of which consist of rhymed couplets. And, it’s a very easy read, with many interesting historical photos and the inclusion of Hart’s family tree, which incidentally can be traced back to the Pilgrims and the Mayflower. She has a rich cultural history with Mohawk, Scottish and English ancestry on her father’s side and Algonquin, French and English on her mother’s. But Hart was born, raised, married and raised her family in Mountain Grove and therein lies the focus. She’s been working on the book “since 1983 at least” compiling some of her dad’s stories in three ring binders and writing her poems from them and other source material. For those who don’t know Hart, from her writing style you may be surprised to learn she didn’t get her Grade 12 until she was 36. She did however supplement this with several writing and word processing courses. But, she freely admits she doesn’t know just how she writes her poems and prose. “Most days, I can’t put two words together,” she said. “When I get writing, it just comes. “I think it must come from the Lord.” Her book should be an interesting read to anyone with Mountain Grove connections. She weaves many names, incidents and histories together and although told from her perspective, her poetic stories should strike many familiar notes.And they’re told in a rather welcoming folksy style. In particular, her account of the train bringing her grandfather, who had been killed in a hunting accident, home to Sharbot Lake makes one feel like they were standing on the platform with her on that day many years ago. Hart credits Bill Willis with helping her get the book actually published and former Frontenac News editor Jule Koch with inspiration, writing tips and encouragement. Most of the original run of 200 soft-cover books (176 at last count) have been “spoken for” (ie sold) but copies will be available at Pharmasave in Sharbot Lake and Shabot Obaadjiwan Smoke Shop. There’s a book signing planned at the Cardinal Cafe during the Heritage Festival as well as the Mountain Grove Seniors meeting Feb. 8 and the Bedford Jam in Glendower Hall Feb. 25. As well, copies have been donated to GREC and Land O’Lakes Public School and the Kingston Frontenac Library has two copies, on in its local authors section and one in its archives. $1 from each book sale will be donated to the Food Bank.
It has certainly been a long haul for Andrew Kovacs, but the results are pretty spectacular. When he purchased the former Shabot Lake Senior’s Home in November of 2014 it was a building in need of some major improvements. It had served the community well for over 20 years, but needed modernisation and a new business model. Andrew Kovacs had hoped to have it opened within 6 or 8 months but that did not happen. A little over 2 years later, with the building basically completed except for the elevator which was being worked on while we were talking in the main lounge overlooking Sharbot Lake, he talked about some of the delays that took place. “Things took longer to do than I expected and there was more to do once we got into it as well,” he said. But there were other personal reasons for the delays. After working on the building for a couple of months, during which time he gutted it, Kovacs realised he needed to divest of some other properties he owned. While he was fixing those properties for re-sale, his father took ill and died. It set him back at least eight months. For the past 14 months, all new electrical, insulation, a new kitchen, upgraded sprinkler systems, new lighting, new windows, two sets of automatic doors, new flooring, complete renovations of rooms, installation of senior friendly showers, and on the list goes of changes that have been made to make the building sparkle. “What we have now is a clean, inviting space where people can live a hassle free life,” he said. The monthly fees start at $3,250 for a village facing single room, and $3,500 for a water facing room, and going up to $4,500 for a suite that can accommodate two people. “Our concept is to include everything in one fee, there are no add-ons except for a phone line, which can’t be included because of CRTC rules,” he said. “we do include all meals and snacks, cable, internet, laundry, a 24 hour Personal Support Worker on site, cleaning, parking for residents with a car. Other residences have hidden fees, ours are all in.” “When people consider the cost of insurance, maintenance, snow removal, taxes, yard maintenance, food, etc. they will find they may be paying just as much as they would here while spending their time and energy on a home,” he added. The residence also has access to Sharbot Lake, for fishing, boating, or enjoying from the shore line. “We want to make this a community, and a part of that is the lounge overlooking the water,” he said. Pretty soon after buying the building Andrew decided to move the dining area near to the kitchen and turn the dining room into a comfortable lounge, a shared space for all the tenants. “If residents want to hold Euchres, do crafts, whatever they decide we will help make that happen,” he said. “I think this is a beautiful area, a great place to live.” The residence is open for viewing now, and the website slrr.ca is up and running. “It takes people time to deal with making this kind of change, I know that, which is why they can delay moving in for 60-90 days or longer once they pay a deposit on a room,” he said, adding that he is offering the first month free as well for new tenants.” The home is licensed for 20 occupants but Kovacs is capping it at 18. He can be reached at 613-279-7799 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Stephen Goodberry aka Elvis - aka Neil Diamond - aka Roy Orbison entertained a full crowd at the snowmobile clubhouse. The event was hosted by the Snow Road Community Centre and drew fans from as far away as Oshawa. Stephen was accompanied by his talented wife Debra and together they provided an excellent show with their vocal talents and their bantering interaction. They brought the crowd to their feet in an ovation and were gracious enough to do several encores. Thank you Stephen and Debra on behalf of the Snow Road Community Centre. Unfortunately the camera did not catch all the great "moves" in that leather suit. One dedicated and long-time fan of "everything and anything Elvis" was absolutely thrilled with the performance. Pearl Killingbeck received a souvenir scarf when "Elvis" did a walkabout in the audience and received a warm hug from her idol. Plus she had the opportunity to enjoy some personal chat time with him at the end of the show along with her friends Olive Allan and Harriet Riddell. The music committee knows this will be a hard act to follow but are certain that Henry Norwood is up to the challenge. Join us at the Community Centre on Thursday, February 16th for another great evening of music. Call 613-278-0958 for tickets.
“If a Legion Branch had to pay for all the volunteer hours its members spent, no branch could exist,” keynote speaker G1 Zone Commander Terry Shelley told Royal Canadian Legion Branch 334 members and guests at its annual Honours & Awards Dinner in Arden last Saturday night. “And no volunteer does it for awards but a simple thank-you goes a long way.” Central Frontenac Mayor Frances Smith also emphasized volunteerism in her address. “Volunteers like you make this a great community,” she said. “You do so much for our community.” Smith cited examples of what the Legion has done like when the only store left in Arden closed and the Legion “stepped up” to bring in and sell household necessities to fill the gap the store’s departure left. As is part and parcel of such nights, the branch awarded service pins and there were a considerable number of long service pins handed out. Longest of these went to associate member Clark Gaylord who received his 40 years of service pin. Receiving 35-year pins were Clarence Gregg, Robert Miller, Barb Smith, Diane Tryon, Judy McClurg and Wayne Smith. Receiving 30-year pins were Art Dunham, David Moore, Joan Moore, Mike Trickey, Tom Dewey and Wanda Harrison. Receiving 25-year pins were Maurice Woodcock and Nancy Gaylord. Receiving a 20-year pin was Doug Scott. There were also three 15-year-pins, three 10-year pins and four five-year pins. Certificates of Appreciation were given to Tammy Shelley, Jeanette MacPherson, Carol Espy, Shirley Dewey, Ian Tryan and Judith Cardwell. Youth Certificates of Appreciation were given to Billy Paddick, Summer Kennedy and Aurora French. Town Crier Paddy O’Connor opened the proceedings and the roast beef meal was done by Cota’s Mobile Catering.
A coalition of waterfront residents have had their day in front of the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) delayed. The group is appealing a change to South Frontenac Township’s Official Plan that they say will unfairly limit their ability to improve their properties. Last summer, at the behest of Planner Lindsay Mills, Council passed an amendment that limited the ability of so called grandfathered properties to obtain permits for work on their buildings. These properties contain buildings that are located within 30 metres of the high water mark on township lakes, the minimum setback for buildings according to the townships Official Plan (OP) which was established in 2002. At the time it was one of the most restrictive plans in the Province, and since then the 30 metre setback has become a provincial standard. Properties with buildings already in place when the Official Plan was enacted are considered “legal non-conforming” or “grandfathered”. They are legal because they were legal when built, but could not have been built under the current OP. As these buildings age, owners seek to keep them viable by working on them, and that is why new restrictions on the ability to improve these buildings have sparked an appeal to the OMB. When introducing the change, Mills told Council that he did not see a huge issue, since residents will be able to seek a minor variance to get a building permit, and the Committee of Adjustment has a history of working with residents to allow for any reasonable proposal to get the go ahead. Opponents worry, however, that this might change in the future and would prefer clear rules about what is permitted and what is prohibited. In announcing the delay in the appeal hearing, which was set to start today (February 2) the OMB gave no explanation as to why the hearing has been adjourned at this late date. In an email to members of the group and supporters, group member Jeff Peck said he “does not have all the information as this time, however, I have been led to believe that the delay is the result of SFT [South Frontenac Township] not meeting some notice requirements.” Peck added that he is disappointed because the group was “excited to finally get the opportunity to present our case. More on this story as it develops.
Food Less Travelled, a store devoted to selling products produce within 100 miles of its Verona location, is taking Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations to another level. The business, also known as Local Family Farms, will feature a special promotion every month of 2017, fostering Frontenac County agriculture, with profits going to the North Frontenac Food Bank and Southern Frontenac Community Services. “We’d been thinking about how we could celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, and this idea just fits,” says Kim Perry, co-owner of Food Less Travelled. “We have always promoted local food, and we really enjoy giving back to our community. We firmly believe that people who rely on food banks for their next meal are deserving of the same quality food that we eat,” Perry said. Food Less Travelled was one of the first local businesses to become a Frontenac Brand Ambassador, a program designed to build the reputation of Frontenac as a great place to do business and enjoy an outstanding quality of life. To date, nearly 60 businesses have signed on to the ambassador program and are collaborating #inFrontenac. “There are so many great businesses in Frontenac, like Food Less Travelled, who work hard to provide quality products and services, and build up our communities,” said Alison Vandervelde, Community Development Officer at the County of Frontenac. “The brand ambassador program connects business owners to a growing network of resources and supports, and multiplies our efforts to raise awareness of Frontenac,” Vandervelde said. Food Less Travelled is posting their monthly specials on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/locallyfarmed. To learn more about the Frontenac Brand Ambassador Program connect with Alison: avandervelde@frontenaccounty. ca or 613-548-9400 ext 331. This Friday, February 3, Kim Perry will be at Southern Frontenac Community Services in the Grace Centre in Sydenham at 11 a.m. to make a donation of 25 meat pies.
Super Dave is doing it again! Long-time volunteer Dave Linton raised over $2,700 last year to support healthy school snacks provided by the Southern Frontenac Food Bank in Sydenham. And he’s asking you to help him do the same or better this year. Dave will be skiing in the 51 km Gatineau Loppet cross country ski marathon on February 18, and is seeking donations in support of his efforts. “Super Dave,” as called by his close friends, feels strongly that feeding children healthy snacks helps them learn and perform better. The Food bank based in Sydenham serves about 50 families each month with fresh and non-perishable food, and during the school year, this includes items for children to ensure they get to school with a healthy snack. The school snack program provides healthy and fun snacks to children in families with limited incomes to ensure kids receive the fuel they need for their bodies and brains to succeed. For five years, the food bank has been providing children with non-perishable snacks, such as pudding and apple sauce. In 2015, thanks to the one time grant, these snacks were enhanced with perishable items like yogurt, cheese, grape tomatoes, baby carrots, and celery, making them even healthier. The cost of purchased items is about $4.00 per snack, with an annual cost of over $2,400. A 51 km international level ski race sounds daunting enough, but it can be especially challenging if you are 76 years old. “I’m an advocate of daily exercise and physical activity,” says Dave, “I’ve been able to compete at this level for a long time and still hold my own. I’m excited to race again this year, and dedicate it to this cause.” Dave – a long-time volunteer with SFCSC – has a goal of raising $2,500 once again to support and enhance the kids’ healthy school snack program. “I want to dedicate it to helping kids in our community achieve greatness, and often that starts most simply, with active living and nutritious food.” Dave is challenging his friends, family, local businesses and the community in general to support his fundraising efforts by pledging to donate an amount per kilometre, or make a flat rate donation. Donations can be made to support Dave by dropping by the SFCSC office or Food Bank – now located at 4295 Stage Coach Road – or donate online at http://www.sfcsc.ca/super-dave-ski-fundraiser
A Canada themed tour of South Frontenac, along with enhanced Canada Day celebrations, will be South Frontenac's way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. The rally, which will take place either at the end of August or the week after Labour Day (the exact date will be determined shortly) features locations and Canada themed activities in each of the four districts. The locations include some of the hidden gems of the township, including the train track park operated by the Frontenac Society of Model Engineers in Battersea, Fermoy Hall in Bedford district, as well as more well known venues such as the Point in Sydenham and rally headquarters at Centennial Park in Harrowsmith. Each location will be devoted to one of the Canadian Provinces, and there will be an activity at each location for those who want to complete the entire rally and be eligible for prizes. “The rally will take up to 5 hours to finish,” said Pam Morey, head of the organising committee, but it is also fine for people to go to only one or two stops or come to Centennial Park where there will be lots to do for kids and the whole family. The event is designed for fun and for South Frontenac residents and visitors to see different parts of the township. Many of us live in one corner or another of the township and never see some of the most beautiful spots. In addition to the sites we are announcing now, there will be some surprise locations people can visit as well.” A number of groups and organisations are getting together to put the rally on, including the Storrington Recreation Committee, The S&A Club, the Bedford Recreation Committee, The Verona Lions and the Verona Community Association. South Frontenac Rides will be providing opportunities for a complementary cycling rally, and the township is providing support as well. The rally has also received a grant for up to $10,000 from the federal government to help out.The organising committee has been meeting monthly since October and more details about the rally will be forthcoming over the next few weeks. “We all come from different parts of the township and it’s a lot of fun to work together on a unifying event, especially since we are celebrating the entire country this year. And the rally will be a lot of fun,” Morey said.
Fairmount Home will offer residents a unique way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Kingston (CFKA). 20 - 30 residents at the home will enroll in an arts program called History Through Expression. The program involves hand drum making, drumming, indigenous singing, seated dancing, and storytelling. It will run 14 weeks starting in March and will culminate in a performance at Fairmount Home on June 30. “We are so grateful to receive this CFKA grant, which will fund 3 aboriginal teachers, an arts educator, a dance teacher plus drum-making supplies,” said Lisa Hirvi, administrator at Fairmout Home. “The program will offer rich and meaningful activities for our residents, honour indigenous traditions and celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.” Fairmount Home is a not-for-profit long term care home, managed by Frontenac County. It has been in existence since 1968 and is home to 128 residents.
By the time Richard Allen was introduced as the new Manager of Economic Development at the December Meeting of Frontenac County Council, the news of his hiring was already out. Members of the county Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) had already been informed of the hiring. As well, Allen had made a splash the day before by walking into Kingston City Hall and announcing two years into his mandate as a member of City Council that he was resigning his council seat in order to take on the job for Frontenac County. He said later that one of the attractions of the job were the regular hours. The job fits the stage of life he has reached, as he has recently become a father for the first time and serving as a city councilor meant missing most evenings at home during the week. “With this job I will be home at least some evenings during the week,” he said. He is not home evenings this week, however. One of the first decisions that was made at the senior staff level at the county after he was hired was to use much of the 2017 Economic Development travel budget on a single trip. Allan is joining his colleagues from the Kingston (including Mayor Bryan Patterson) and the Ontario Ministry of Food and Agriculture (OMAFRA) on a 10 day trip to China. They are visiting the headquarters of Feihe International Inc, which recently announced plans to build a $225 million processing, research and development facility in Kingston. Feihe International will be producing baby formula at the new facility, mostly for the Chinese market, and at the start they will be making use of excess skim milk from the existing Ontario dairy industry. In the future, however, Feihe has plans to make formula out of goat's milk, and projects a need for 75 million litres of goat milk per year from Eastern Ontario in the coming years. While there will be an impact on the job market in Frontenac County from the 200 jobs that will be created when the factory opens, the greater potential impact is on local and regional agriculture. “For the county to be aware of those opportunities it is important to be involved right from the beginning,” Vandewal said. “With our history in agriculture and proximity to Kingston we are well positioned to be part of the supply chain, for new companies to settle here and existing ones to adjust or expand,” said Frontenac County Warden Ron Vandewal. Before leaving for China on the ten day trip last Sunday (January 8) Allen pointed out that the scale of the market in China is beyond anything we are used to in Eastern Ontario. “There are 35 million babies born each year in China, that's where you see numbers like 72 million litres of annual goat milk production, come from. In terms of agriculture in Eastern Ontario, that would require over a hundred large farms, Allen said. “Then there are other agricultural infrastructure issues, such as shipping and distribution, the entire supply chain. It is a large project.” The trip runs for ten days, and while Frontenac County is paying for Allen's flight and accommodations, many of the other costs are being covered by Feihe. Who is Richard AllenRichard Allen has a short commute to work each day, since he lives in rural Kingston on his family farm that is located across the road from the Frontenac County offices. He also has a family cottage on Bob's Lake on the Central Frontenac side. After graduating from High School in Kingston he went to Concordia University where he did a degree in Fine Arts, and he eventually worked for Katimavik, which was a national program for youth and young adults. He was a Director at KEDCO (Kingston Economic Development Corporation) and worked in the Community Solutions Lab at the Queen’s University Smith School of business. He was elected to council from Countryside Ward in 2014. “I’m a big fan of doing work that benefits the community, and the direction the county seems to be going is working with the communities to grow existing businesses, and to complement them with new businesses, rather than the smoke stack chasing economic development in more urban locations. We are looking for companies that compliment what we have,” he said. He said that his work is set out in the economic development charter that Frontenac County adopted a couple of years ago and in the new branding initiative that was developed last year. “I am familiar with much of the county, aside from Frontenac Islands, where I will be visiting when I get back from China,” he said, “but taking this job is not a stepping stone to something else for me. It is a continuation of my commitment to rural community development where I live.” One of the tasks that dominated the agenda for Allan’s predecessor, Anne Marie Young, will not be as much a part of his responsibilities. The purchase of lands or easements for the Tichborne to Sharbot Lake section of the K&P Trail, and the final build out of the trail, will be handled by County Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Pender. “The management of the trail and marketing, signage, etc will be part of the responsibilities of our department, but the trail will not be as central to my job as it was before,” he said.
It was a goal that fit nicely into a narrative. The K&P trail linking the Trans Canada Trail segments between Sharbot Lake and the Cataraqui Trail to ensure Frontenac County is part of the national trail network was to be complete by Canada Day 2017. A photo-op at the Trail head located at the exact location where the funeral car carrying Canada’s first prime minister switched onto the K&P line, for its trip to his adopted home town of Kingston as thousands looked on, would be the centre-piece of Canada Day celebrations in Frontenac County. It’s not going to happen. The complicated final 12 kilometres of trail, which are located on lands that were sold off to the owners of abutting lands before the rest of the trail was sold to Frontenac County, have proven to be slow to acquire, as agreements need to be reached with each landowner. Only then can a contract for building the trail even be negotiated. At their final meeting of 2016 in late December, Frontenac County Council accepted the bid by Crains’ Construction to build “approximately 4 km of the 12km remaining to be completed by the end of 2017” in the words of a staff report to Council. The bid price was $137,593 plus hst and Crains’ also agreed to honour the same unit pricing for one year should more trail be freed up for development as agreement with landowners are reached. Their bid was the lowest of 7 that came in, the second lowest was $195,200 from the Cruikshank Group. At this time, 42 kilometres of trail, between Orser Road and the rail crossing in Tichborne have been completed. Work has begun in the City of Kingston to complete the Kingston portion of trail so it will run all the way to Lake Ontario.Funding for the final section of the trail is coming from a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and the Investing Ontario Fund, which has made just under $500,000 available for the project. Frontenac County Council members from Frontenac Islands and North Frontenac were able to secure special funding from the county for recreational infrastructure within their borders when the K&P Trail was first being developed. The trail is only located in South and Central Frontenac and county gas tax rebates were being used for its construction. That money is all gone, as those rebates are going directly to the local townships, and funding the K&P Trail has come mostly from grants. At the December meeting, Councilor John Inglis made a request to county staff for an accounting of all the money spent on the trail since the proposal to purchase and construct it was approved in 2009. There is no set completion date for the trail.
On Monday Richard Allen, the councillor for Countryside Ward of the City of Kingston, marched into City Hall and informed his colleagues that he was resigning effective immediately. The next day he reported for work as Economic Development Officer to the administrative offices of Frontenac County, which are located across the road from his home near Glenburnie. Before running for Council in Kingston, Allen served as a Director for the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) He has worked at the Queen’s University Smith School of Business, and earlier as a project co-ordinator with Katimavik. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Concordia University in Montreal. As a member of Kingston City Council, he showed an interest in Frontenac County and was the only member of City Council who attended the Frontenac County Warden’s dinner in November. Allen replaces Anne Marie Young, who retired last Friday after 8 years as Economic Development Officer with the County.
As part of an initiative that is being led by Lennox and Addington County, Addington Highlands is now making use of the services of McDougall Insurance Brokers to help them navigate the world of municipal insurance. Until this year the township has dealt directly with Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT), one of three companies that offer municipal insurance in Ontario. Chuck Airhart, from McDougall, came to Council this week to talk about how his company is working at ensuring that the township has of its needs met. He said that the cost of basic insurance from JLT is set to rise this year by about $2,000 or 4%, from just under $72,000 in 2016 to $74,000 in 2017. “The cause of this is really global,” Airhart said, “there is lots happening and the american and worldwide markets.” In addition, he said that cyber-insurance, which until now had been covered within the existing policy from JLT, has now been pulled out and needs to be paid for on its own. “I don’t have the final quote for that from JLT, it was not ready when I was leaving my office to come here today,” he said, but I have a price of $2,400 from another company so that is a maximum and maybe it will be less.” Airhart’s son Mike attended the meeting with him. Mike also works for Mcdougall and is better versed in cyber-security issues. He said “as a municipality you have private information, including information from you ratepayers, that needs to be protected, and as we know even with a good system in place, it can be hacked.” “How responsible are we, if we are hacked,” asked Deputy Reeve Bill Cox. “Unfortunately it comes back into your lap,” said Chuck Arihart. Airhat also proposed that the township consider a $1,200 policy for Facility User Event Liability (FUEL) to cover for damage from individuals and groups who rent township facilities. Council was interested, but when they found out that the coverage does not inlcude use of township facilities for licensed events, they saw less benefit. They received the information from the Airhart’s and voted to accept the $74,000 insurance contract and up to $2,400 for cyber-coverage, and to decline the FUEL policy. Township willing to help Kaladar Commuinity Centre, to a pointBill Cox and Councillor Tony Fritsch met with representatives from the Kaladar Community Club to talk about their struggles to keep the Community Centre open now that the Land O’Lakes Tourist Association is no longer a tenant in the building. Tony Fritsch said that “we discussed the viability of it. It was a good and candid discussion. They are looking at revenue and at cutting costs to keep it going, and I think they will be coming forward with a request for a small grant from us before we do our budget for next year, like other groups do. “We told them that we cannot take over the building,” Cox said, “and they seem to be ok with that. They said it costs them $6,000 a year to keep it going, but when they have some problems beyond that as well. They are struggling. They do make money from the bingo’s they hold but that money cannot be used to help maintain the building. We said we would keep in touch with them and that the township does want to help to the extent that we can.” New propane furnace for Health CentreOngoing heating issues at the Lakelands Family Health Team building, which is owned by the township, have led a contractor to propose that a new propane furnace be installed to replace electrical heating systems at two locations in the building. $12,000 has been quoted and Council decided it was better to spend that money than to continue with the electrical systems. Two other quotes will be sought before the contract is awarded. Water woes hitting Denbigh where it hurts, at the rinkCouncillor Fritsch reported that early in the day an attempt was made to flood the Denbigh rink, but the water table in the shallow well that is used to flood the rink is so low that it only ran for a minute or two and the rink could not be made. “The well is shallow, it normally only runs for 15 or 20 minutes, but this time we didn’t get enough to flood the rink,” said Fritsch. The fire department will be contacted to see if they can help out by flooding the rink until the water comes up in the well. 1/2 price for use of Flinton RinkPeter Rasenberg made a request that rink fees be waived for a skating program that runs on Saturdays from 10:am until 12:30 pm at the Flinton rink between January 7th and mid March, and for a fundraising hockey tournament on Sunday, February 18. “I have no problem with this, except that the fundraiser is to support activities for only one the Pineview Free Methodist Boys and Girls youth group, instead of all township children. I have nothing against that group, but it would good if all kids had the opportunity to go,”said Reeve Hogg. (Correction – Reeve Hogg mentioned at the meeting that in a cutline for a photo that appeared in the Frontenac News two weeks ago he was identified as Henry Higgins, a mash up of his name and that of North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins. Ron Higgins also informed the news about this in an email last week. We apologize to both Reeve Hogg and Mayor Higgins for the mix-up. Neither has yet taken up our offer to record them reciting “The Rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain” or singing “I’ve grown accustomed to your face” for a Youtube posting, but the offer still stands)
Two students from North Addington Eduation Centre, Emma Fuller and Cassidy Wilson are taking an online course in environmental resource management this semester. Part of their course work includes setting up and executing an event or program. One of them, Emma Fuller, is an avid birder and came up with the idea of organizing a Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in the local area to tie in to the Audobon Societies 117th annual Christmas Bird Count. Last year 471 bird counts were done in Canada, and over 1,900 in the United States and another 132 in Latin America. The counts are done in circles with a diameter of 24 kilometres. The NAEC sponsored count will be centered in Bon Echo Park and will take place next Monday (December 19th) . Fuller and Wilson as well as their sponsoring teacher Beth Hasler will be aided by a Biology class, whose students will spend the day in the park identifying bird species with the help of Bird Guides that they will be carrying. Residents from the region and beyond who are interested in surveying any area within the circle, which extends to Skootamatta and Mazinaw lakes and all points within a 12 kilometre distance from the Centre of Bon Echo Park, are encouraged to call NAEC at 613-336-8991 to coordinate with the student run count. All information that is gathered will be entered into the online reporting tool that the Audobon Society has developed. For Emma Fuller, who comes from Denbigh, the CBC fits with her growing interest in bird watching, a hobby she shares with her father, and which has brought them to far flung locations over the past year, including a trip to Presqu’ile Park, a migration hot spot on Lake Ontario near Brighton. They have also taken several trips to Wolfe Island and Amherst Island, where they have seen 36 snowy owls, bald eagles, and 5 species of hawk as well. “The goal of the count is not only to identify birds and help build the Audobon database, but also to broaden people’s knowledge about things you can do in outdoors,” said Fuller, who intends to apply to the biology department at Trent University this winter, hoping to eventually specialize in ornithology.
Charges have been laid following the investigation into a single vehicle collision involving a bus that occurred on October 14, 2016 at 9:57 a.m. Officers with the Kaladar, Renfrew and Killaloe detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a bus in the ditch on Highway 28 just east of Highway 41 in Denbigh, Township of Addington Highlands. Approximately fifty seniors were on board the bus. Many suffered minor injuries. The driver of the bus, 67 year-old Robert BELL of Stone Mills Township, has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost.Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. Second Well At Northbrook Fire Hall Also Contaminated Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost. Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. Cuddy wasn't entirely sure the MOE would accept such a system at the fire hall. The other option is to put in a cistern and have water brought in to fill it. They would then also need to install a U.V. System. Cuddy suggested possibly building a small shed beside the building to house the water tank.