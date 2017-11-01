As he took the oath as Frontenac County Warden on December 21, South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal wa...
The Parham Agricultural Society's Annual General Meeting is slated for 7 pm on January 26th at the U...
Got talent? If so, Rob Moore of the Heritage Festival committee would like to hear from you. Actual...
Jack’s Jam is celebrating its 10th birthday Jan. 21 and as such, they’re planning a few extra featur...
It was a goal that fit nicely into a narrative. The K&P trail linking the Trans Canada Trail seg...
As Canada turns 150 this year, Sharbot Lake’s Dianne Lake has come up with her own 150th project — 1...
“A teacher is a candle that burns to enlighten others'. This is an Afghan proverb and is very approp...
In 1973, Winston Cosgrove published a 60-page book on the history of Wolfe Island. Wolfe Island Past and Present outlines how the island came to be settled, how it remained in use by indigenous peoples as fall and winter fishing and hunting grounds until the middle of the 19th Century, and how the population peaked in the late 19th Century before beginning a long decline that has only recently been reversed. The book is written in a kind of discreet manner that suggests its focus was more in the past than on what was then the present, and of course 40 years have passed since it was published. It contains, however, much information about how the island community developed from the late 17th until the 20th centuries. In 1685, Robert Cavallier, Sieur de Lasalle, having been granted the Signeury of Fort Frontenac by King Louis the 14th ten years earlier, conferred ownership of what would become known as Wolfe Island on James Cauchois. It was the “first conveyance of any part of Ontario from one subject to another”. The land remained in the Cauchois family for over 100 years, until it was sold in the early 1800s to David Alexander Grant and Patrick Langan for one shilling an acre. Grant had married the Baroness of Longeuil in 1785, and although the sale of the island to Grant and Langan severed all ties to the French monarchy it did establish the Baron of Longeuil as a major force on Wolfe Island. In 1823, David Alexander's son, C.W. Grant, the 4th Baron of Longeuil, owned about 11,000 acres on the island. A similar amount was split among the three daughters of Patrick Langan. Two-sevenths of the land had been turned over to England's King George when the British overturned French rule in the entire region. Grant sold off 100 acre lots starting in 1823, and settlement began in earnest. He also had a large house constructed near Marysville. The house, which was called Ardath Chateau, was known locally as the “The Old Castle”. It had 25 rooms, a dungeon, a carriage house and servants' quarters and was the “focal point for many years of life on the island”. In 1929 the house, which had been unoccupied for at least 15 years, was razed in a fire. “Being a native born Islander, this writer recognises the staunch loyalty among the Islanders for one another and out of respect for this tradition, would prefer 'to let sleeping dogs lie' rather than delve further into the matter.” This suggests that Winston Cosgrove knew more about the fire than he was willing to say, and in all likelihood further information about what happened that dark night in 1929 is still carried by any number of Wolfe “Islanders”. Although “The Old Castle” was certainly grand, the housing situation for Wolfe Island settlers in the early to mid 19th Century was more modest. Fifteen settler families lived on the island in 1823, and this increased to 261 persons by 1826. The population grew steadily, peaking at 3,600 by 1861. When the island was being settled in the 1820s and 30s “the typical house was a log cabin, 20 feet long by 16 feet wide, 6 logs high, with a shanty or sloping roof. Some had glass but most often the windows were only holes in the wall, which could be covered in the winter.” During the 1850s, demand for lumber for D. D. Calvin's shipbuilding operation on nearby Garden Island led to a lumbering boom on Wolfe Island, and the boom ended when the trees were gone. The population began to dwindle at that point, and by the time Cosgrove's book was published in 1973, it was down to 1,200. It had dropped to 1142 by 2001, and the 2011 population survey lists Frontenac Islands (including Wolfe and Howe Island) at 1864. The current permanent resident population of Wolfe Islands, according to Wikipedia, is 1,400, although it is twice that or more in the summer (perhaps excluding this past summer due to the Ferry Fiasco of 2015). Wolfe Island Past and Present contains a wealth of information about landmarks and renowned island residents. It explains how Marysville was named after Mary Hitchcock, who lived all of her 92 years on the island and was its first postmistress between 1845 and her death in 1877. The General Wolfe Hotel, originally known as the Wolfe Island Hotel, was built in 1860. It was renamed the General Wolfe by the Greenwood brothers in 1955, and benefited from the results of a liquor referendum in 1957, which was won by “the wets”. The hotel remains an island landmark and a major part of the hospitality industry. It's 130-seat restaurant has won a number of provincial awards. The final chapter of the book deals with a crucial subject, one that has been top of mind on the island this summer and was also the subject of a discussion and slide show on Wednesday, December 2, “Ice Travel” with Kaye Fawcett and Ken White, which was organised by the Wolfe Island Historical Society. Throughout Frontenac County the history of road and railway construction is full of colour, hardship and a fair taint of corruption and scandal. On Wolfe Island there is an added dimension - the water that separates the island from the mainland and the City of Kingston. It was 50 years ago, in 1965, that a year-round ferry service financed by the Province of Ontario was established on Wolfe Island. Until then the ferry service ran only until freeze up, and during the winter an ice road was the way across. In 1954 the winter was so warm that the ferry was only inactive for 2 days, but between 1955 and the onset of the year-round ferry in 1965, the range was 60 to 110 days, with an average of about 80 inactive days each winter. Over the years, tragedies and near tragedies occurred on the ice on many occasions. One of the more famous events was the near drowning of entire families on Christmas Day in 1955. The ferry was out of commission because of an early winter, but a tug boat, the Salvage Prince, waited at the edge of the ice at Barrett's Bay for families who had come to the island for Christmas Day and were returning to Kingston late in the afternoon. They were being drawn across the ice in a sleigh, but just before reaching the boat, the sleigh went through a wet spot in the ice, forcing a hurried and dangerous rescue, as children, adults and seniors, were luckily all pulled out of the freezing water back to the tug and a boat ride to Kingston. Some were taken to the hospital for observation. An account of the trip by Brian Johnson is available at thousandislandslife.com. In the concluding pages of his book, Winston Cosgrove makes the argument that the economy of Wolfe Island will be doomed unless a bridge is built. “In the past the economy of the island has been purely an agricultural one, with hunting and fishing and summer residents as minor items. Under this system the population has dwindled. The key to the problem is transportation. There is much beautiful undeveloped shoreline and land that is is well-suited for permanent homes but better ways are needed to get to and from the mainland if the community is to develop and grow. A ferry service is not efficient enough ... Meanwhile the Islanders who want a bridge must be content to await future developments while acting as guardians of a great land developed by pioneers, to whom all are indebted.” Although Cosgrove's views may have had a lot of currency this past summer while the Wolfe Islander ferry was in dry dock, Wolfe Island has reversed the population slide over the past 10 years and a number of tourism-related businesses are thriving.
Rightly so, Frontenac Park is considered the hidden jewel of Frontenac County. It is located in the midst of an array of communities and cottage lakes within a stone's throw of Sydenham and is a short drive from Kingston; and yet it is a backwoods park in a unique geological and climactic location. It features the best canoeing, camping and hiking this side of Bon Echo Park, which is also a jewel but one that is less hidden and is also shared between Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In his definitive book on the back story about the land where Frontenac Park is located, “Their Enduring Spirit: the History of Frontenac Park 1783-1990”, Christian Barber extensively researched all of the development that took place in and around the park before the idea of a park was floated and eventually acted upon in the 1960s. Their Enduring Spirit is not only a valuable resource in terms of how the park was developed; it is also an account of the difficulties posed by the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield on those who were unlucky enough to attempt homesteading in its rocky terrain. The park is located in what were then Loughborough and Bedford Townships, now both part of the Municipality of South Frontenac. Many of the settlers who attempted to make a life in that region did so in the mid-to-late 1800s. There were some Loyalists among them, but there were also a number of Irish immigrants who made their way first to St. Patrick's Church in Railton, and then headed into the wilderness north of Sydenham in search of a new life. What greeted them was brutal and difficult. The history of a number of homesteading families forms the core of Their Enduring Spirit. Based on historic records, interviews with descendants who lived on or visited those who lived on the farms, and by walking the land and examining the remnants that are being reclaimed as wilderness lands, a picture of life in the back townships during the first 100 years of Frontenac County emerges. (An account of the life and times of the Kemp family can be found at Frontenacnews.ca under the “50 Stories/150 Years” tab) The level of poverty among late 19th Century settlers is reflected in some of the minutes of meetings of both Hinchinbrooke and Loughbrough Townships. In the minutes there are accounts of grants for as little as $1 for families in need after the death of a partner or a debilitating illness. Families who had settled on the worst pieces of land, who suffered from any kind of ill health, or for some reason were not able to keep up with the demands of clearing land, building shelter, keeping warm in winter and raising enough food, ended up in desperate straits. That is why settlers would take over abandoned fields and houses and only settle the ownership later on, if they decided to stay. Far from disputing this practice, as long as the property taxes were paid the local townships did not question the ownership of the properties. Mining was one of the few means of getting money for labour, and was also a major impetus for the establishment of the K&P Railroad. The village of Godfrey, to the west of Frontenac Park, was originally called Deniston after the name of the post office but it was known as Iron Ore Junction by the local population. The Glendower company mined 12,000 tons of iron ore between 1873 and 1880, and later the Zanesville company took over and a spur line was constructed between the mine and the Bedford Station (renamed Godfrey in 1901) of the K&P. A large deposit of Feldspar was found between Desert and Thirteen Island Lakes, and it was mined, on and off, between 1901 and 1951, producing a total of 230,000 tons in that time. In and right around the park, it was mica that was the most commonly mined mineral, in small mines as a kind of cottage industry and on an industrial scale as well. There is an account of how a mica mine operated in one of the issues of “The Frontenac News” (not this newspaper but the newsletter of the Friends of Frontenac Park) Below is an excerpt: 1905 - early in the morning Tom Gorsline, the foreman at the Tett mine, is checking the steam piping as a worker starts a wood fire in the boiler that will provide the steam that runs the drill and the water pumps. The miners had been following a vein of amber mica (phlogopite) since 1899 - the main pit now plunged close to 80 feet into the rocks and water sometimes was a problem. Fortunately, the price for mica is on the rise again and the main vein is still good. The hand drillers are already at work. Their job is to make holes in the rock to receive the explosives. The drillers are working in teams of two using a method called "double-jacking". One person, the holder, manually holds a steel drill against the rock. The other, the striker, swings an eight-pound sledgehammer hitting the end of the drill. In between the blow, the holder twists the drill to loosen the rock chips so it does not get stuck in the rock. Then the next blow comes with a sharp clank when steel meets steel. They are drilling at a rate of 1.5 to 2 feet per hour. After a half-hour, the holder and striker exchange places so the striker can have a rest. As you can imagine, accuracy is crucial. If the striker misses, the holder could be maimed for life. This is dangerous enough when they are drilling on the floor of the mine, but often the veins are at the roof of a drift or on the wall of the pit. As soon as the steam from the boiler reaches the right pressure, a miner starts the steam drill. It is faster and easier than hand drilling but the steam drill is enormous, unreliable and unwieldy because of connections with the steam pipes that come down from the surface. As a result, the steam driller is assigned fairly open spaces while the hand drillers work in tight quarters. Drilling is hard and dangerous - there are no hard hats, goggles, or electrical lights - but the dollar a day they are earning helps to feed their families. Now that the holes are in place, Tom calls the blasters. They make sure the holes are dry, otherwise the charges may not go off. They put the black powder in waterproof covers, attach a proper length fuse, and place it down in the hole. They pack the rest of the hole with clay. The length of the fuse is important or they could meet their maker faster than expected. After a few minutes, all charges are ready. The head blaster gives a signal to Tom Gorsline who orders all miners and equipment out of from the mine. When all is clear, the blaster lights up the fuse and moves quickly out of the way. The explosion rumbles and the ground shakes. After the smoke and dust settle, Tom sends in the muckers. They have a hazardous job. Everyone knew of George Amey, a mucker at the Birch Lake mine, who lost an eye when his pick hit a charge that did not fully explode. Some muckers sort the ore from the waste while others, with picks and shovels, load the waste rock in a large bucket until it is full. Then one of them yells: "BUCKET." Upon hearing the signal, a man at the surface gets the horse moving on a circular track so that the winch can hoist the bucket up to the top. The bucket is dumped on the tailings pile. As soon as the muckers are finished clearing the debris from the last blast, the drillers begin to make new holes. Cleaning the mica is the job of cobblers who work on the surface. Some cobblers "thumb trim" the mica by the pit while others are working at the cleaning shop attached to the main mine building, "knife trimming" the mica to remove all traces of unwanted material. They store the clean mica in barrels. The mica is shipped down the Hardwood Bay Road to Perth Road then north to Bedford Mills. There, the mica will be shipped to a buyer in Ottawa via the Rideau Canal. The Tett mine operated from 1899 till 1924. It produced 99 tons of mica for a value of $27,279.00. For a few months, it was the largest mica producer in Ontario. By the 1940s the mica mining boom had passed and most of the homesteads in the area had been abandoned or were on their last legs. It was then that the idea of establishing a wilderness park on the lands in Loughborough and Bedford township that had resisted settlement, and whose lakes (Devil, Big Clear, Otter, and Buck) were not already cut up into cottage lots, was first floated. In 1954 a Parks Division was created within the Department of Lands and Forests of Ontario (the precursor to the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 1957, the Kingston Rod and Gun Club submitted a proposal for a new park to serve the growing numbers of people in Kingston and southern Frontenac County wanting to experience the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and the enjoyment of a sandy beach. The proposal included twenty-seven 200 acre lots in Bedford and twenty-five 200 acre lots in Lougborough, a total of 16.2 square miles, with an option to increase it to 23.7 square miles if the area below Otter Lake was added. That effort was not successful, and seemed to be dead when Murphy's Point Park on Big Rideau Lake near Perth was established instead. Five years later, in 1962, another group, the Kingston Nature Club, put forward a similar proposal. This time, even though the cost of purchasing private land for the park had ballooned to $200,000, the proposal was successful. It eventually cost over $1 million to create Frontenac Park, which opened in the late 1960s. The park's first superintendent, Bruce Page, was the great grandson of Jeremiah, one of the first settlers on the land in the vicinity of what became Frontenac Park. Among the features of the park, and on the nearby Gould Lake Conservation Area, are hiking trails that pass by and over mica mine sites. In the Park, the 10 km Tettsmine Loop passes by remnants of a log slide from the lumbering days, abandoned mica mines and the remains of McNally Homestead. At Gould Lake, the Mica Loop passes over several small mine sites and mica minerals can still be seen sparkling in the rock faces.
There were a number of distinguished Frontenac County wardens from the Township of Wolfe Island during the first 133 years of Frontenac County history, and since municipal amalgamation there have been two more from the Township of Frontenac Islands: Jim Vanden Hoek for two years, and the current warden, Denis Doyle. Although Tim O'Shea was only county warden for a single year, the centennial year in 1967, he was a member of the council for 33 consecutive years as the long-serving reeve of Wolfe Island. He retired from politics in 1991 and died in 1996 at the age of 78. His son, Terry, who served as the clerk of Wolfe Island and Frontenac Islands for over 20 years, starting in 1986, described his father as someone who enjoyed people and was able to remain calm in tense situations, which might explain why he was able to win election after election. He worked for most of his life as a hunting and a fishing guide on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, and in the evenings he tended to township matters. As well as presiding over Council, he was the welfare officer for the islands as well as the manager of the ferry, all part of the functions of the reeve. Perhaps his most lasting accomplishment was convincing the provincial government to take over the ferry service from Wolfe Island and make it a free service. He also presided over the construction of the first library, medical clinic, ambulance base and fire department on the island. Because of all his accomplishments and longevity, he is still considered to have been the dean of Frontenac County councilors. One hundred and two years before Tim O'Shea served as county warden, another Wolfe Island politician held the post. The first ever Frontenac County warden was Dileno (Dexter) Calvin, the proverbial self-made man. He was orphaned at the age of eight in Rutland, Vermont. When he was 20 he moved to the State of New York where he worked as a labourer until he entered into the lumbering business when he was in his mid-20s. He started in 1825, squaring some timber with a neighbour and transporting it by raft to Quebec City. Slowly, he built up the business, and in 1835 he moved to Clayton, NY, and established a lumber transport business. Soon after, he became involved in a company based on Garden Islands, the Kingston Stave Forwarding Company, which was later renamed Calvin, Cook and Counter, and then Calvin and Cook after the men who owned it. In 1844, Dexter Calvin moved to rented land on Garden Island and took control of the company, taking advantage of the island's location, its sheltered port, and the fact that it was within the British rather than the American trading system. Out of its base on Garden Island, the company maintained agencies in Sault St. Marie, Quebec City, Liverpool and Glasgow, operated 12 -15 ships and employed as many as 700 people in its peak years. It became a generalized shipping company, and also operated a large tugboat service. The move to Garden Island took place soon after the death of Calvin's first wife, Harriet Webb, in Clayton, New York, in 1843. the couple had been married for 12 years and had six children. He remarried Marion Breck in 1844. They also had six children between 1844 and her death in 1861. His third wife, Catherine Wilkinson, whom he married in 1861 when he was 63, had two children, and lived until 1911. Of his 14 children, only six lived to adulthood. During the last 40 years of his long life (he died in 1884 at the age of 86) Calvin was a sort of patriarch to the inhabitants of Garden Island. He bought 15 acres of land on the island in 1848 with his partner Hiram Cook, and by 1862 they owned the entire island. Calvin bought Cook’s share in 1880. Garden Island became a model company town, with its own school, library, and post office. Although it was made up of people from different national origins and religions, it was reportedly remarkably peaceful and well managed. It was also a dry community, under the express orders of Calvin himself, who became a prohibitionist at the same time as his conversion to the Baptist Faith about a year before the death of his first wife. Since most of the inhabitants of Garden Island worked for Calvin, he was able to shield them from economic turbulence in two ways. For one thing, since he was more involved in lumber transport than buying and selling, the fluctuations in the price of lumber did not affect the business in a substantial way. He also chose to use the company's reserves to shield his employees during serious downturns, such as one that took place in 1873. At that time he cut wages but did not lay any one off, which was as unusual then as it is now. He was strongly opposed to organized labour, however, and when sailors on his ships started a union drive, he hired replacement workers from Glasgow and eventually sold some of his schooners and bought great lake barges to cut down on the need for labour. His political life, which began when he was in his early 60s, was quite distinguished. He had become a naturalized Canadian within a year of moving to Garden Island. By the time Frontenac County was established in 1865 after the amalgamated County of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington had been disbanded, Calvin was already ensconced as reeve of Wolfe Island and the surrounding islands. He became the first warden of the County, a position he also held the following year and in 1868 as well. He then took a turn at provincial politics, as a Conservative MPP for the riding of Frontenac. He served from 1868 until 1883, with the exception of the years between 1875 and 1877, when he lost favour with the party. In those days, becoming the Conservative candidate in Frontenac was more difficult than winning the election against opposing party candidates. He was also one of the first directors of the K&P Railroad. He was a man who was known for his eccentricities, such as a dislike for short men “for no other reason than that they were short” according to his grandson, as well as men who bit their fingernails (author's note – I'm sure we would have gotten on famously) as well as dogs and people who own them. “When a man's poor,” he said, “he gets a dog. If he's very poor, he gets two.” Dileno Dexter Calvin died in 1884, and despite his great success in Canada, he was buried next to his mother and his first wife in Clayton, NY.
All things being equal, Ron Higgins is planning to run for re-election as Mayor of North Frontenac in 2018. In an email early this week, Higgins said “When I took office as Mayor I said I would give myself 2 years to decide if I will run again or not." He added that he believes he has made a difference and with the support of his wfe Wendy is planning to seek a second and final term before retiring in earnest. He informed council of his intentions last Friday.
Vickie Leakey, a senior manager with KPMG professional services, appeared before Council to bring an update of the Asset Management Plan that the township has been developing and following over the last 5 years. She said that the township is in a much better position than most in the region and that this might account for some of the success the township has had in obtaining grants for much needed roadwork. The township devotes 2% of its levy to ratepayers to a reserve fund for the replacement of capital assets, which includes equipment and both paved and gravel roads. In her report, Leakey said that the township faces an issue of affordability when it looks at its capital needs because of its lower growth rate than the provincial average, 3.9% as opposed to 19.5%. Also, a high number of people in the township live on on fixed incomes, 39% derive all their income from pensions as opposed to the provincial average of 14%. “You also have a lot of roads per person in North Frontenac because of the size of the township and the sparse population. For North Frontenac, as for a lot of rural townships we look at, it’s all about the roads when it comes to asset management,” Leakey said. She also pointed out that North Frontenac is the only township she knows about that has done an inventory of gravel roads and entered them into their asset management plan. “That’s why when it comes time for the province to look at grant applications, they see that what is coming from North Frontenac has some data behind it, and that makes a difference. Your staff and council are to be commended for all your efforts,” she concluded. Floating dock on Canonto Lake sparks “principled” response from Good, InglisAn item that was easy to deal with at this time, but may be more contentious in the future revealed one of the fault lines among two members of Council. The Canonto Lake Association is proposing to build a floating dock to improve boat access to the trails network it has developed at the Palmerston Canonto Conservation Area. The association has $500 to invest and is willing to provide the labour, and is asking the township to kick in $2,500 for materials. Before deciding, council is referring the matter to the Mississippi Valley Consernation Authority (MVCA) the owner of the land that will be accessed and the agency that provides comments on construction projects on the water. However, if the dock is built it will become the property of the township, with all of the liability and potential future maintenance issues that flow from ownership of a public dock. “I support this in principle,” said Councillor John Inglis. “The association wants to improve access, they are taking initiative and we should support them.” “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it now, we are not in the dock business,” said Councillor Wayne Good. When it was pointed out that the township has assumed ownership of a number of docks in recent years, Good said “I am certainly aware of that and I opposed them all. We can’t afford to make everyone in the township pay for a dock that is serving a few people on one lake,” he said. The matter was referred to the MVCA and to the 2017 budget process as well. No grant from Trillium Canada 150 fundThe township has learned that it will not be receiving a $500,000 grant from the Trillium Foundation for the renovation of the township office building that is planned for next year. Nomination for regional leadership awardThe township has nominated Brenda Martin for one of the Canada 150 Regional leadership award for all of the work she has done for local causes, including her current work with the Clarendon and Miller archives. It is a long shot, however, since there will only be 5 winners named from the entire country. Money, money, moneyCouncil looked at mileage rates for members of council attending meetings within and outside of the township’s borders with the exception of meetings of Council. The current rate is 48 cents per kilometre, but based on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recommended rate for 2017, the township is raising it to 54 cents per kilometre. A motion was proposed by Mayor Higgins to set the rate at the CRA rate so it does not need to be debated each year. Councillor Inglis said he had prepared documentation, which he offered to share with council, which he said shows that the mileage rate is based on the assumption that the vehicle that is being driven is valued at $55,000. According to his calculations, over 35 cents out of a 54 cent per kilometre rate is to cover for the cost of replacing the current vehicle of the owner. “If we assume that the owner is driving a $20,000 car, the rate would be 30 cents,” he said. His was the only opposing vote on the motion to set the rate at the CRA rate. RemunerationAt Council’s, request, staff prepared a chart comparing the pay of the Mayor and members of Council in North Frontenac with similar sized municipalities. The pay in North Frontenac is higher than most. “It looks like we have the lowest population, and the highest pay,” said John Inglis. “It is hard to say, since some of the others pay a salary plus money for attending council and other meetings, which we don’t do.” The salary for the Mayor of North Frontenac was $22,424 this year, the Deputy Mayor received $18,745, and council members $15,066. The pay is similar to what politicians in Addington Highlands make, but double the salaries that are paid in Central Frontenac and Frontenac Islands.
Need one last opportunity to drive up the 509 before Christmas? The combined open houses at Mariclaro (located on Road 509 just north of the Mississippi Bridge) and Back Forty Cheese (located a few hundred metres down the Gully Road) feature fine handmade Christmas gift options. Mariclaro will be featuring its full line of bags, purses, clutches, wallets and more all made from top quality reclaimed materials, including many pieces from the Air Canada Collection, a line of handcrafted items made from re-purposed Air Canada seat covers that was very successful at the recent One of a Kind Craft Show in Toronto. Susie Osler, a ceramic artist who lives and works near Mablerly will also be showing at Mariclaro. She makes colourful vases and containers in unorthodox shapes, glazed in a very painterly way. She may also have some samples of a new project she has taken on this fall, one that she calls Objects for the hand and heart, unglazed clay objects that are, in the words of her wesbsite "made to be held and explored through touch and as objects of contemplation." These items are all about curves and smooth surfaces, some resembling found objects such as animal bones or smooth rocks that can be found on old farm properties throughout the region. At Back Forty Cheese, Jeff Fenwick will have a selection of holiday sheeps milk cheeses for sampling and purchase as well Berkshire Pork and gift certificates. Jenna Rose, the textile studio of Jenna Fenwick, occupies the loft above the cheese factory. Jenna is also just back from the One of a Kind Show, and she will have a selection of work available, including her Etsy award nominated Weekender bags and newly introduced Journey Bag. She will also have hand printed pouches, tea towels, hand kerchiefs and more. Both studios will be open from 10-4 on Saturday, December 17th. For more information, contact Mariclaro at 613-278-1631 or Back Forty Artisan Cheese at 613-278-7011.
NFCS Annual UpdateLouise Moody, from North Frontenac Community Services (NFCS), made a presentation to Council on Friday to explain what the NFCS does for youth in the community and to update them on this year's successful programs which Council supported financially. NFCS offered a weekly after-school program at Clarendon Public School and this past year there were 9 families enrolled in the program. The agency also implemented a “Steps of Success” program in the area that offers youth courses so they can be ready to be home alone and prepares them to babysit for their families. Moody explained that the babysitting courses are offered to kids 11-years old and up. This past year, with funding from the Ministry of Recreation and Tourism, they were able to introduce area kids to lacrosse and snowshoeing and teach them that they are living in an Indigenous community. Moody also told Council that lacrosse is a great sport to teach because most kids have no previous experience with the sport and it starts the kids out on an even level. NFCS also now, has snowshoes that can be rented. “Rural youth need a different approach,” Moody said, explaining how different North Frontenac is compared to the southern part of the County and how they're trying to create programs and activities that reflect that difference. The Sand Lake swimming program was one of those. “The biggest challenge was that the youth didn't want to leave,” Moody said. “We want to deliver different programs up here and we can do it.” Moody also told Council that they are considering a name change to reflect the work they do throughout the Frontenacs. The front runner for a new name is Rural Community Services of Greater Frontenac.Re-zoning Approval Reid Shepherd, a planner for the County of Frontenac, presented some notes on a re-zoning application to Council Friday regarding a business that currently exists on Elphin-Maberly Road that is looking to sever it's property and re-zone it's new lot from tourism commercial to rural commercial. The property, previously operated seasonal rental cabins, hence the tourism zoning, is the new home to Raymond Measurements, a business that manufactures radio-frequency-shielded enclosure cabinets and antennae measurement chambers that are used by the military, government, and high-tech companies. The application was reviewed by the Committee of Approval and the only issue they had was with the property owner's current driveway into the residence needing to be improved. Shepherd told Council that the County is recommending they approve the project. “It's an economic development opportunity,” Shepherd said. “They will be hiring additional employees as well.” Council approved the application. NF Insurance SavingsNorth Frontenac will be saving approximately $20,500 in premiums next year, thanks to a joint RFP they sent out this past fall. They will be switching their current coverage over to Frank Cowen for 2017 and will be paying approximately $80,000 for the coverage. Council Votes Against Ranked BallotsCouncil shot down the idea of running the next Municipal election with a ranked ballot system as opposed to the current first-past-the-post system that is in place. They cited the difficulties in explaining the new system to constituents as one of the reasons for not changing their electoral process. “A lot of Councillors are saying no because they don't want to be the first to go out and educate the public,” Tara Mieske, the Town Clerk/Planning Manager told Council after taking a training course recently on ranked balloting. Invasive species washing stationThe Skootamatta District Ratepayers Association (SDRA), with letters of support from Quinte Conservation and the Mazinaw Property Owners' Association, made a request to Council for usage of a small parcel of land on Skootamatta Lake Road to build a boat washing station to help prevent the spread of invasive species to area lakes. The SDRA said the station “would serve to promote the local community as proactive in managing and protecting the natural environment.” Council voted against the idea citing liability and insurance issues as deterrents. Freshwater Jellyfish in Gull LakeThe low water levels on North Frontenac lakes are revealing strange things.“Right now, the way it is, Gull Lake is not going to replenish itself,” Councillor Wayne Good said. “It's lower than I've ever seen it and Kash is the lowest I've ever seen it. “When the water went down on Gull they found bunch of freshwater jellyfish.” Councillor Gerry Martin told Council and said they have the same sting as a saltwater jellyfish.
Central and North Frontenac Chief Building Official Jeremy Neven tendered his resignation (effective May 26) at Central Frontenac Council’s regular meeting this week in Sharbot Lake. Neven told Council he was taking a similar position with Auckland, in New Zealand, for two years. Neven said he wanted to give the Township time to find a new CBO as well as finish up some bylaw changes he’s been working on. “I have nothing bad to say about anybody and I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” he said. “It’s important to me that things go smoothly and I want to leave the department in good shape.” He said his family is really looking forward to the opportunity to live in a foreign country for awhile but “the first place I’ll be looking for work upon my return will be Central Frontenac.” The first time Mayor Frances Smith called the vote to accept Neven’s resignation, no hands went up. “We really don’t want to accept this resignation,” Smith said. “But we’ll have to accept it with regret.” Record building year - Still with Neven, the CBO reported that 2016 was one of the best years the Township has ever had in terms of building. Central Frontenac finished the year with $,658,259 in construction value (up from $7,055,805 in 2015) and $125,131 in permit fees on 121 permits ($100,127 on 116 permits in 2015) “I haven’t really gone back to check all the files but if 2016 wasn’t the best year, it’s pretty close to it,” he said. The numbers were even more impressive when compared with 2014, when total construction values were just over $5 million, and permit fees totaled less than $70,000 New name for school committeeAfter considerable discussion about the name, Central Frontenac Council decided to call the committee looking into what to do with the former Hinchinbrooke Public School the “Hinchinbrooke District Community Centre Committee”. Councilors Brent Cameron and Phillip Smith will join the committee as it applies for an Ontario Trillium Foundation Seed Grant to help with the preparation of a business plan. New Deputy MayorCouncilor Brent Cameron of District 4 (Hinchinbrooke) was acclaimed as Deputy Mayor of Central Frontenac Township. His appointment almost didn’t happen though as current Dep. Mayor Bill MacDonald jokingly announced: “I’m not stepping down.” New equipment for fire departmentCouncil approved $258,336 plus HST for the replacement of 32 self contained breathing apparatus’s plus a spare bottle for each pack. Fire Chief Bill Young said the equipment the department has been using is 20 years old, and at the end of its dependable life span. Another expensive culvert - Council approved $182,000 to replace the culvert/ bridge on 4th Depot Lake Road. Interim Public Works Manager Mike Richardson said the road would likely be closed for 4-7 days but it could be up to two weeks depending on how the replacement is handled. He said residents on the road affected would get written notification as well as the school board because busing will be affected. “You might get a bill from the school board,” he said. OP amendmentCouncil approved an amendment to its Official Plan that removes a restriction on building within 300 metres of waterfront in lands zoned rural. Rules affecting setbacks, minimum lot size and lot creation are unaffected by the change.
The Parham Agricultural Society's Annual General Meeting is slated for 7 pm on January 26th at the United Church Hall in Parham. And according to out-going President Wendy Parliament, at this meeting the group will have to grapple with whether they have enough 'people power' to continue to host the annual fair. "Our retirees need to be replaced by younger community members", said Parliament. "We have a number of positions that need filling before we can go ahead. We know there are enthusiastic participants out there - we just need to get the word out that everyone can help. You don't have to be a farmer. You don't have to commit hours every month. People can check the list of jobs that need to be covered on our website (parhamfair.ca) or our Facebook page (Parham Fair). There are little jobs that simply need someone to step forward." The group is looking for new President (Manager) of the event, as well as a Secretary, a Fundraising Coordinator, a Vendors Coordinator, and an Advertising Coordinator. These people are needed to work with others that are already in place to run the Palace, the Cattle Show, Childrens' Games and look after the finances. "We also have many people asking about whether there would be a Demolition Derby," said Parliament. "If there was someone, or a few people, who would be interested in coordinating that it is always a welcome part of the weekend's events. With this being the fair's 125th Anniversary and Canada's 150th we would love to continue. We just need more people to get involved in the organizational jobs throughout the year in order to commit ourselves to another season." Other local festivals, like the Verona Cattail Festival, have faded away due to a lack of volunteer power. As our 'Baby Boomer' generation thins out in the front lines, Parliament said there is a bit of a gap before new retirees are able to devote time in their place. "The Parham Fair consistently attracts a thousand entrants over the weekend and seeks to highlight the role of agriculture in our past and present. It is a great way to bring community together. If you have even a little time you could contribute please do come out on the 26th to help make this summer's fair a possibility,” she said.
Got talent? If so, Rob Moore of the Heritage Festival committee would like to hear from you. Actually, the ‘talent’ part isn’t even all that necessary. “Yes, if you have a stupid pet trick, juggle or do magic, everybody’s welcome,” Moore said with a laugh. Yes, the casting call is going out for Frontenac’s Got Talent, the annual talent show component that kicks off the Heritage Festival Weekend (Feb. 17-20). To that end, they’ll be holding auditions Jan. 18 at GREC from 6-8 p.m. Of course if you sing, dance, play an instrument, chances are they’ll find a spot for you. The idea is a ‘got talent’ format show and judges Mike Procter, Sherry Whan and Brian Roach will be on hand to make suggestions and such. “Last year, we did a Hee Haw takeoff,” said Moore who has hosted the past two shows. “This year, we thought we’d do an America’s Got Talent format, that will be part actual talent competition and part staged event. A lot of it will depend on who shows up.” He said the ‘judges’ will be adopting personas from the American Idol panel with Procter being Randy Jackson, Whan being Paula Abdul (“the more positive one”) and Roach as Simon Cowell. “I guess that makes me Ryan Seacrest,” he said. But Moore said any barbs and jabs will be reserved for a couple of “ringers” they plan to bring in, which could be people from the audience. “It’s a staged event in the form of a contest,” he said. “But the term ‘auditions’ is just a word we chose. “It’s really an open call.” And, he said, they’d really like to reach out to North and South Frontenac, not just Central Frontenac or Sharbot Lakers. “I’d like to hear from people I’ve never met before,” he said. “The only real requirement is that your act is legal and doesn’t require us to get special insurance (ie, nothing involving fire or pyrotechnics). “We’d really like to branch out and we’re even having the bucket drummers this year. It doesn’t have to be just singers.” You can just show up for the ‘auditions’ or you can call Rob at 613-539-1280 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details. The show will take place on Feb. 17 in the auditorium following opening ceremonies in the foyer. There will be refreshments available at intermission and admission is by a donation to the food bank.
As Canada turns 150 this year, Sharbot Lake’s Dianne Lake has come up with her own 150th project — 150 years, 150 women, 150 stories in 150 words. “I thought I’d get the history down on paper,” she said. Now, Lake’s not going to write the stories herself. The idea is to get others to write the story of female friends or relatives who’ve passed on. “We’re limiting it to 150 words,” Lake said. “That way it’s not an overwhelming thing for someone to do and it will allow us to put them on large recipe cards, which is appropriate for stories about women from this area.” Once the stories are on cards, Lake will have them laminated and they’ll be placed on tables for an afternoon tea (tentatively scheduled for July 29). The idea then is for the cards to be read and passed around. After the tea, they’ll be put in a binder and donated to the local library. “We hear stories all the time about women who’ve passed on but made a big contribution to the community,” she said. “It’s these neat little stories that make us what we are as a community.” Lake said she got the idea one day while looking at an old picture of the United Church Women with Pastor Jean Brown. “Jean would ask ‘who was that woman?’ and I realized each woman in that photo had a story,” Lake said. Lake wanted to tell those stories, in the words of someone who knew them, before those who could tell the story had themselves passed on. And, it also seemed like a ‘fun’ thing to do. In fact, that’s what Lake has been telling her contributors to write — ‘fun little stories.’ “It’s not a who’s who,” she said. “It’s things like who their parents were, such as ‘she was the daughter of the station master in Tichborne’ or ‘she made the very best donuts.’” They don’t have to have been born here (ie they could have been long-time cottagers), as long as they weren’t just “passers-through,” Lake, who’s lived in the community for 47 years, said. And it doesn’t have to be exclusively Sharbot Lake. Stories about residents of Arden, Mountain Grove, Parham, Tichborne, anywhere in the area will be welcome. So if you have a story about a woman who lived in this community, Lake would love to hear from you at 613-279-2991 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. She said she already has about 40 stories and she’s been numbering them so when that number reaches 150, that’s it.
The Bellrock Community Hall Association raised funds for new washrooms, a new front entrance and a walkway to the Bellrock Community Hall, all of which were completed in accordance with the building standards for accessibility. The hall can now accommodate everyone wishing to attend the very active community programs, most of which are attended by seniors.
Christmas Box Time in Loughborough Sydenham Lion Joanne Ankers presented a cheque for $1,000 to Sue Clinton, for the Loughborough Christmas and Emergency Relief Committee. (LCERC). For the past 28 years, the LCERC has been preparing Christmas baskets for Loughborough and area families in need. This year, 73 baskets will go out, each containing the ingredients for a traditional Christmas dinner, along with a few treats, and a book and a gift for each child. Throughout the rest of the year, the fund is available for relief in cases of emergency, such as house fires. Because LCERC works in liaison with Southern Frontenac Community Services by receiving referrals, and uses Grace Hall to organize the actual Christmas boxes, people often confuse the two agencies. But LCERC is a completely separate, non-profit group of only five Sydenham residents (Bev McNeil, Sue Clinton, Lisa Holmes, Jim Kelly and Peter Stewart). It’s a great example of what can be accomplished by a few determined and hard-working individuals. All their money comes from local donations, and they provide tax receipts; it’s still not too late to send them a donation. They do call in some extra volunteers in the last week before Christmas to help sorting and packing the rows and rows of boxes that fill the huge hall. On Thursday, December 22nd, the committee was working in earnest, assembling orders, lining up brightly coloured mittens, and boxes of toys to be ready for the special day, when families came to gather their goodies for Christmas. By 2:30, the Grace Centre Hall was full of colour, the boxes already, save for the Turkey’s and other perishable items that got delivered the next day, just in time for Christmas
As he took the oath as Frontenac County Warden on December 21, South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal was wearing the watch that was presented to his father after he served as Frontenac County Warden in the 1980’s. At that time there were over 20 members of council and warden elections were contested. In the current era, the warden position is passed around between the mayors of the four townships, and the vote that takes place each year is a mere formality. North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins, who will serve as deputy warden in 2017, will take over as warden for the final year of the current mandate in 2018. Although there was little drama in his election as warden, Vandewal did tear up just a bit as he touched the watch and mentioned that by taking on the warden’s mantle it made his father and him the first father and son to be warden in the 151 year history of the county. The sentimental moment passed quickly however, as the passage of the 2017 budget was tackled at the beginning of the meeting after being moved up in order to permit Vandewal and his fellow South Frontenac Councilor John McDougall to leave for the wake of long serving South Frontenac Councilor Bill Robinson.Vandewal voted against the budget, as he had done the previous evening in his own township, and for the same reason. “We asked staff to bring us a budget with an increase that was no higher than the cost of living increase, plus 0.65% to put towards long term infrastructure. Cost of living is 1.5% so the target was 2.15%, and the budget we have in front of us is 3.15% higher than last year, so I will vote against it,” he said. Frontenac Islands Mayor Dennis Doyle also voted against the 2017 budget, but did not specify a reason. Before the budget was put to a vote, Doyle had asked that a $1,000 membership in the Canadian School Alliance be put back in the budget. The membership fee had been removed at a Committee of the Whole meeting about the budget that took place in late November. Doyle was away at the time of that meeting. The Canadian School Alliance is an organisation devoted to saving rural schools from closure. I’d like to see us remain as members of this organisation, it is only $1,000 out of a levy of over $9 million,” he said, to no avail. The remaining members of council voted to approve the budget.
It was a full house at Bellrock Hall as the Frontenac Women’s Chorus held their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday night. The event was held by donation and guests were asked to bring along an item for the food bank. The chorus sang a wide array of holiday classics including favourites like “Let it Snow,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride.” They also covered a number of less known but equally charming classics like the traditional Jewish folk song, “Mi ze Hidlik.” Special guests, Toute Ensemble (Anne Archer, Debbie Twiddy and Melanie Fyfe) and Val Hamilton took the stage for a few special songs throughout the night. The audience was even encouraged to get involved at times and sing along to a few popular holiday classics. Lyrics to songs like “Frosty the Snowman” were provided in the night’s program for audience members to refer to as they participated in the fun. The beautifully decorated hall made for a cheerful, warm place for the audience to enjoy their favourite holiday tunes. Many of the performers even stuck around after the show to enjoy refreshments and conversation with the audience. The Frontenac Women’s Chorus celebrated their 20-year anniversary around a year and a half ago. Director Patty Smith has been with the chorus since last September. She took over the position from Betty Wagner who had previously directed the chorus for approximately 15 years. When accompanist, Kate Van Allen approached her about the directing position, Smith jumped on the opportunity. She had taken directing workshops in Toronto and was looking to branch out and further widen her music career. “They have been really patient with me,” she says. Smith has been involved with music for most of her life. She grew up with her father playing all different types of music. She started singing lessons at 19 and has been fairly involved in the music community ever since. “I started enjoying choir music as I got older,” she says. “I don’t have as much of a need to be the star performer anymore so it’s kind of fun to just work with a bunch of voices and work to blend them together.” “It’s like being a sculptor… you’re making an aural sculpture out of [the voices],” says Smith. The chorus is made up of many incredibly talented women. There is a lot of time and effort put into creating the perfect harmony with their voices to make successful shows like this possible. The group gets together every Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Verona to rehearse. They encourage anyone with a passion for singing and the ability to sing in tune to come out to rehearsal.
It was a goal that fit nicely into a narrative. The K&P trail linking the Trans Canada Trail segments between Sharbot Lake and the Cataraqui Trail to ensure Frontenac County is part of the national trail network was to be complete by Canada Day 2017. A photo-op at the Trail head located at the exact location where the funeral car carrying Canada’s first prime minister switched onto the K&P line, for its trip to his adopted home town of Kingston as thousands looked on, would be the centre-piece of Canada Day celebrations in Frontenac County. It’s not going to happen. The complicated final 12 kilometres of trail, which are located on lands that were sold off to the owners of abutting lands before the rest of the trail was sold to Frontenac County, have proven to be slow to acquire, as agreements need to be reached with each landowner. Only then can a contract for building the trail even be negotiated. At their final meeting of 2016 in late December, Frontenac County Council accepted the bid by Crains’ Construction to build “approximately 4 km of the 12km remaining to be completed by the end of 2017” in the words of a staff report to Council. The bid price was $137,593 plus hst and Crains’ also agreed to honour the same unit pricing for one year should more trail be freed up for development as agreement with landowners are reached. Their bid was the lowest of 7 that came in, the second lowest was $195,200 from the Cruikshank Group. At this time, 42 kilometres of trail, between Orser Road and the rail crossing in Tichborne have been completed. Work has begun in the City of Kingston to complete the Kingston portion of trail so it will run all the way to Lake Ontario.Funding for the final section of the trail is coming from a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and the Investing Ontario Fund, which has made just under $500,000 available for the project. Frontenac County Council members from Frontenac Islands and North Frontenac were able to secure special funding from the county for recreational infrastructure within their borders when the K&P Trail was first being developed. The trail is only located in South and Central Frontenac and county gas tax rebates were being used for its construction. That money is all gone, as those rebates are going directly to the local townships, and funding the K&P Trail has come mostly from grants. At the December meeting, Councilor John Inglis made a request to county staff for an accounting of all the money spent on the trail since the proposal to purchase and construct it was approved in 2009. There is no set completion date for the trail.
On Monday Richard Allen, the councillor for Countryside Ward of the City of Kingston, marched into City Hall and informed his colleagues that he was resigning effective immediately. The next day he reported for work as Economic Development Officer to the administrative offices of Frontenac County, which are located across the road from his home near Glenburnie. Before running for Council in Kingston, Allen served as a Director for the Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) He has worked at the Queen’s University Smith School of Business, and earlier as a project co-ordinator with Katimavik. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Concordia University in Montreal. As a member of Kingston City Council, he showed an interest in Frontenac County and was the only member of City Council who attended the Frontenac County Warden’s dinner in November. Allen replaces Anne Marie Young, who retired last Friday after 8 years as Economic Development Officer with the County.
The Community Foundation for Kingston & Area (CFKA) granted $189,363 to regional charities for 24 innovative projects to enhance the quality of life in Kingston and Frontenac County on Wednesday (December 14). Gayle Barr, the Community Grants Committee Chair, pointed out that the grants range from smaller, practical grants with immediate benefits to the community, to larger program grants aimed at changing how we think, such as a $25,328 grant for Youth Diversion’s Addiction Literacy Program. The grants include a number that will directly benefit residents of Frontenac County. Among these are two grants to the Grace Centre in Sydenham, the home base of Southern Frontenac Community Services (SFCS). One of these is the Good Graces Cafe start up, an $8,110 grant to start up a new cafe at the Grace Centre. “The café is a social enterprise pilot project to create a safe space for seniors – particularly those who are lonely or feel isolated in the community – to socialize with others. It is also a place for seniors and high school youth to volunteer together, to stay active in their community and build inter-generational connectedness,” said the citation from CFKA. A second grant of $7,826 will go towards helping SFCS develop its newly expanded property to include a large garden to produce fresh vegetables for its food bank and meals on wheels programs. Some of the money will also go towards accessible pathway for seniors in the SFCS Adult Day Program. The Northern Frontenac Community Services (NFCS) Youth Program has received a grant of $5,560 for a program called “From Gaming to Games”. It is a 16 week program that will enhance the activities offered for youth in South, Central and North Frontenac with help from a YMCA Y-GAP Outreach worker. It is designed to engage youth in fun, physical activities while providing messages to encourage youth from developing habits that could lead to addictions to electronic games on phones, tablets, and computers. A variety of activities, including lacrosse, snow shoeing and other sports will be used to entice youth to switch from electronic gaming to physically playing games. The County of Frontenac has also received a grant of $7,400 to be used fo residents of the Fairmount Home Long Term Care Facility. ‘History Through Expression” is an integrated arts program marking Canada’s 150th year. Residents of the home will be “engaged in self-expression by making hand drums, being educated in aboriginal culture, storytelling, having fun with theatre games, mime and props, learning seated dances and joining in song.” Other grants have gone to Kingston based agencies that provide programming in Frontenac County as well. These include a $25,328 grant to Youth Diversion for an addiction literacy, an early intervention program to be delivered by youth addictions counsellors focusing on “building resiliency and increasing the capacity for students to understand the impact of drugs and alcohol.” Other Kingston based include a Youth Diversity conference to be put on by the Kingston Community Health Centres next year (3,049), and a grant to the Four Directions Aboriginal Student Centre at Queen’s of $16,879 which is aimed at promoting civic engagement for indigenous youth with the long term goal of establishing a regional Indigenous Youth Council. The charities that received funding gathered for a celebration at the Senior’s Centre in Kingston. The Community Foundation for Kingston & Area was founded in 1995. IT manages $16.5 million in assets and has distributed nearly $10 million over the last 21 years.
“When we look at projected change in requisition it looks like we are heading towards increases.” That was the somewhat grim assessment of future budget pressures that will be facing Frontenac County over the next few years by County Treasurer Marian VanBruinessen as Council completed their work on the 2017 budget. Earlier in the meeting, which took place last Wednesday morning (November 23) Council trimmed $51,200 in special projects, leaving Frontenac ratepayers with a collective bill of $9.37 million for 2017, an increase of $372,216 (4.15%) over 2016. Based on VanBruinessen's analysis, the increase is offset by 1% in growth due to new construction in recent years, leaving a net 3.15% impact on ratepayers. Council cut a proposed $35,000 one time grant to the Frontenac Community Futures Development Corporation, as well as a $14,000 fund for community projects, a $1,200 contribution to support the Ontario ATV association AGM in North Frontenac, and a $1,000 membership in the Community Schools alliance in order to trim the increase from $3.72% in the draft budget to the 3.15% impact. The goal that Council had set for township staff was 1% lower than that. That goal of 2.15% was based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) report in August that set the annual inflation rate at 1.5%, on top of which a 0.65 % annual increase for ten years has been added by council to go towards the replacement of capital assets. One enhancement that stayed in the budget was a commitment to reinstating a 12 hour ambulance shift in the City of Kingston. The 12 hour night shift was eliminated in 2013 during tense labour negotiations with OPSEU, which represents the Paramedics, at which time the issue of sick time was raised as well. Paul Charbonneau, Chief of Emergency Services, told Council last week that response times have remained within the standard set by the service even with one less shift, mainly because Lennox and Addington built a base in Loyalist township, cutting 1,000 cross border calls to Frontenac Paramedic Service (FPS) each year. As well, FPS ceased doing patient transfers for Kingston General Hospital, making paramedics more available for emergency calls. “That worked for four years, but in 2016 we saw a 4% increase in calls and we project we will continue to see an increase, which will mean we will no longer be able to keep to our response time standard,” said Charbonneau. In order to soften the blow for ratepayers, Charbonneau proposed instituting the new shift in July of 2017 instead of January. Also, the new shift will only be an 8 hour shift for the first 18 months, only reaching 12 hours in January of 2019. This keeps the impact on the 2017 county budget to $30,000. There was a short debate about whether to follow Charbonneau’s recommendation to bring a new shift on stream. When challenged, Charbonneau insisted that it is important for FPS to remain pro-active and not wait for the response times to fall behind the standard before adding a shift. The Frontenac Paramedics, including OPSEU local 462 President Shauna Dunn, attended the meeting. Afterwards they said they were pleased with the decision to bring back the shift. “But this is not an enhancement,” Dunn said, “we are only getting back to where we were in 2013 and it will take another two years to get there.” As of January 2019, there will be five 24 hour ambulances in Kingston, 24 hour ambulances stationed in Sydenham and Parham, and a 12 hour daytime ambulance at Robertsville in North Frontenac.The 2017 Frontenac County Budget process was aided by a decrease in the Fairmount Home budget, which came about as the result of an increase in provincial funding that was accomplished through the purchase of new tracking software as well as other measures. “We won’t see those sorts of increases in funding again,” said Councilor John Inglis, echoing the concern expressed by VanBruinessen that in future years Council will find it even more difficult to keep costs to within the rate of inflation, even with healthy levels of growth.
Two students from North Addington Eduation Centre, Emma Fuller and Cassidy Wilson are taking an online course in environmental resource management this semester. Part of their course work includes setting up and executing an event or program. One of them, Emma Fuller, is an avid birder and came up with the idea of organizing a Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in the local area to tie in to the Audobon Societies 117th annual Christmas Bird Count. Last year 471 bird counts were done in Canada, and over 1,900 in the United States and another 132 in Latin America. The counts are done in circles with a diameter of 24 kilometres. The NAEC sponsored count will be centered in Bon Echo Park and will take place next Monday (December 19th) . Fuller and Wilson as well as their sponsoring teacher Beth Hasler will be aided by a Biology class, whose students will spend the day in the park identifying bird species with the help of Bird Guides that they will be carrying. Residents from the region and beyond who are interested in surveying any area within the circle, which extends to Skootamatta and Mazinaw lakes and all points within a 12 kilometre distance from the Centre of Bon Echo Park, are encouraged to call NAEC at 613-336-8991 to coordinate with the student run count. All information that is gathered will be entered into the online reporting tool that the Audobon Society has developed. For Emma Fuller, who comes from Denbigh, the CBC fits with her growing interest in bird watching, a hobby she shares with her father, and which has brought them to far flung locations over the past year, including a trip to Presqu’ile Park, a migration hot spot on Lake Ontario near Brighton. They have also taken several trips to Wolfe Island and Amherst Island, where they have seen 36 snowy owls, bald eagles, and 5 species of hawk as well. “The goal of the count is not only to identify birds and help build the Audobon database, but also to broaden people’s knowledge about things you can do in outdoors,” said Fuller, who intends to apply to the biology department at Trent University this winter, hoping to eventually specialize in ornithology.
Charges have been laid following the investigation into a single vehicle collision involving a bus that occurred on October 14, 2016 at 9:57 a.m. Officers with the Kaladar, Renfrew and Killaloe detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a bus in the ditch on Highway 28 just east of Highway 41 in Denbigh, Township of Addington Highlands. Approximately fifty seniors were on board the bus. Many suffered minor injuries. The driver of the bus, 67 year-old Robert BELL of Stone Mills Township, has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Fire Chief Casey Cuddy gave an explanation on the current well situation at Northbrook Fire Hall to Council on Monday. A well was dug at the fire hall site after a drilled well was recently put in but turned out to be contaminated. Neither of the wells provide sufficient water to the hall because of contamination issues. “We knew it was a crapshoot but it could've saved us a lot of headaches,” Cuddy said. “The (dug) well has already been decommissioned.” Cuddy isn't sure yet what the expenses are going to be for the well but the company that installed the dug well was able to salvage a lot of material out of the project which will help cut down the overall cost.Chief Cuddy offered a couple different options and will be pricing them out and bringing them to Council before moving forward. The first option is a backwash drainage system that would cost around $17,000 but would create an excess waste water problem. On Sunday, December 4th, 2016 at 5:10 pm officers with the Kaladar detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 7. A tractor- trailer travelling westbound on Highway 7 and a Subaru Forester travelling eastbound collided head-on approximately 2 km west of Highway 41 near Kaladar. OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist with determining the cause of the collision. Preliminary investigation determined that the Subaru crossed into the path of the tractor trailer for an unknown reason. The driver of the Subaru, 70 year-old Brian WARD and his passenger, 67 year-old Mary WARD, both of Ottawa were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59 year-old Ottawa man, was transported to hospital for minor injuries.A post-mortem examination is being conducted on the deceased driver today.