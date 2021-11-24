Wilma Kenny | Nov 24, 2021

Short-Term Rentals

Further to a delegation from Gabor Solymar and Rick Ottenhof on Nov 02, regarding their call for South Frontenac to implement policies and enforceable regulations with respect to short term rentals and absentee landlords, Council passed a motion requesting staff bring a report back to Council by or before the end of March. CAO Carbone emphasized that this report would not recommend specific options, but be more in the nature of a ‘high level briefing’ outlining some of the possible options for addressing the concerns presented by Solymar and Ottenhof.

Recruitment for Vacant Seat on Council

Ten individuals expressed interest in filling the (one-year) position on Council left vacant by Pat Barr’s death. In the interest of transparency, all applications were published on the Township’s website (in the Nov 16 meeting agenda). The applicants were: Daniel Derek Eustace, William Geris, Charlene Godfrey, John Ross McDougall, Michael Nolan, Paula Ormsbee, Suzanne Quenneville, Mark Schjerning, Michelle Foxton, and Christopher Fountain.

All councillors commented quite understandably on the impressively high level of qualifications shown by all applicants, but in the end agreed that they wished to develop a shortlist of candidates to interview. Two individuals, Charlene Godfrey and John McDougall, were chosen, and interviewed on Nov 18. (These interviews are available for viewing on Facebook.)

Daylight Savings Time

Council passed a motion “to support Bill 214 passed by the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in 2020 to make Daylight Saving Time standard time; and that this resolution be forwarded to the Premier of Ontario, the Premier of Quebec and all Ontario Municipalities, asking that further discussions with Quebec and New York State take place in order for the Eastern Time Zone to remain at Standard Time and to discontinue Daylight Savings Time in this zone.”

Additional Meetings on Nov 23

A special Council meeting will be held at 5:00 Tuesday, Nov 23, to: introduce Charles Croll, new Director of Public Services; to receive three budget delegations; to discuss the Southern Frontenac Community Services financial request, and to choose the successful replacement Councillor for the remaining term.

At 7pm, a special Committee of the Whole meeting will discuss policy directions for the new Official Plan.