Ontario Provincial Police | Nov 24, 2021

Some local news of a rained out fundraiser

In October 2021 South Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was to host a Slo-pitch tournament fund raiser for the South Frontenac Community Services Corporation (SFCSC), unfortunately the event was rained out. Regardless that the event was cancelled OPP members from Frontenac, Leeds, and Grenville Detachments were able to donate $900 to the SFCSC. on November 19th, 2021 at the SFCSC Provincial Constable Martin presented the donation to Heather Rogers.

Frontenac OPP would like to thank all who contributions towards Frontenac’s community hub. Your generosity will help members of the community access an array of health and social services.

R.I.D.E. Program Results In Impaired Charge

On November 19, 2021 at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers of the South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Road 38 R in South Frontenac.

A vehicle approached the checkpoint and officers determined that the driver was showing signs of impairment. During the investigation officers conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test. The driver was subsequently arrested taken to the South Frontenac Detachment for further processing.

South Frontenac OPP have charged Triston Atkinson, age 23, of Kingston under the Criminal Code of Canada with Sec. 320.14(1)(b) Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on December 2, 2021. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.