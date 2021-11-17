Craig Bakay | Nov 17, 2021

South Frontenac Township, like everybody else, has had to adapt because of covid-19.

One such adaptation was evident last Saturday as a limited number of people assembled to recognize the contributions of the Township’s many volunteers.

“There are no awards or anything, it’s just a general recognition of everybody,” said organizer Amanda Pantry.

“Our motto says it all — Our Strength Is Our Community,” said Coun. Doug Morey.

Since 1999, the Township has presented awards to individuals who have provided outstanding volunteer service in the Township. The recipients (up to four per year) were nominated by peers for their contribution to the community.

In 2019, Council suggested a program refresh, as the number of nominations have been declining over the years. After hearing feedback from Council, the Recreation Committees, and other community members, a broader celebration recognizing the work of community volunteers has developed and a youth volunteer component has been established.

The 2019 Volunteer Recognition program did not take place as usual during the spring but Council did receive 38 nominations for volunteer recognition. Each nominee received a mailed appreciation package and their names will be featured on Township social media and in the Frontenac News Dec. 3.

But on this Saturday in November, no particular volunteers were centred out for special attention, rather the community as a whole.

There was live music (provided by Chris Murphy), masks, vaccine conformation and fellowship. Perhaps the highlight of the event was seeing Council serving up a lunch (the pulled pork as well as the buttertarts were especially good).

Of course, after serving as servers, the politicians each got up to say a few words.

Mayor Ron Vandewal began, thanking all of the volunteers and calling them “the hundreds of people that are the backbone of our community.

“Things have been different these past couple of years but people are still volunteering in the background.”

Coun. Al Revill said he went to a small community to work shortly after school and was influenced greatly by the work of volunteer firefighters. He went on to note things like the Battersea Pumpkin Festival and events at Centennial Park have continued in limited capacities.

“It’s the work that keeps the fabric of our community together,” Revill said.

Coun. Norm Roberts said that he’s volunteered in Newfoundland, Alberta and Ontario.

He shared one personal anecdote from his time with Storrington minor soccer.

“I was in charge of the bursaries for kids who couldn’t play because of the cost,” Roberts said. “One day, I visited a home where one kid who really wanted to play asked ‘is this the man who’s going to let me play soccer?’

“I guarantee you he played soccer that year.”

“You’re all heroes for the work you’ve done,” said Ron Sleeth.