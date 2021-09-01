Sep 01, 2021

The Fantasy in the Forest Art show was one of the casualties of COVID in 2020, and with COVID restrictions lingering into the summer of 2021 it did not happen on its normal July date.

Undaunted, the Fantasy is are back, 41 exhibitors strong, and the Draper Lake studio Perth Road’s Jamie Brick.

The Fantasy will run on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5, from 10 am to 5pm. Admission to the show is free. There will be live music all weekend, and food will be provided by the “Smokin’ Carnivore” food truck.

Fantasy in the Forest is a fully juried show, featuring pottery, clothing, jewellery, sculpture, glass and two-dimensional art.

Many of the Fantasy favourites are back for this special edition of the show; including Deb Stagg, Wilma Van Wyngaarden, Monica Viola and Jean Marc Doiron. Among new artists are decoupage artist Benjamin Laughlin, and Rebecca Hodgkins of Cosmic Ties.

KFLAPH will be on hand to offer COVID vaccinations on Sunday.

For further information, go to Fantasy in the Forest on Facebook