Aug 25, 2021

On August 18, 2021 members of the South Frontenac and Sharbot Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments participated in a Law Enforcement Torch Run in Sydenham, municipality of South Frontenac.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an essential fundraising program for Special Olympics Ontario, which supports thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities. For more information on the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, you can visit the website at www.ontario.torchrun.org.

If you are interested in making a donation towards the Special Olympics please contact them at www.specialolympics.ca. All of the funds raised across the province help provide a local year-round program of fitness, recreation and competition for athletes with an intellectual disability.