The Board of Directors of the Canadian Ice Stock Federation at the Centennial Park pad last month – L to R. Becca Smith, Karl Hammer, Jennifer Mayrl, Paul Blais, and Stefanie Mayrl.

Jeff Green | Aug 18, 2021

Harrowsmith's Centennial Park will be marking another phase of its continuous development this Saturday at the official opening of a new multi-use pad. The pad was developed after the township was approached by the South Frontenac Stocksport club two years ago with a request that a Stocksport friendly pad be built.

South Frontenac Council was receptive to the idea, with conditions. The club needed to raise a portion of the capital costs and the pad needed to have multiple uses, in addition to being suitable for Stocksport.

When those conditions were met and COVID restrictions were lifted, the township broke ground on the project in April.

The pad was completed in late June and has been fine tuned for use as a Stocksport pad over the next month or so.

At the official opening of the pad this Saturday, the South Frontenac Stocksport Club is inviting everyone in the community to come out and “Rock the Stocks” and learn how to play a sport that has grown in leaps and bounds in South Frontenac in recent years and is poised for further growth, now that it will have an official home.

For $2, participants will get 5 Stock Throws, with chances to win prizes.

Gilmour's Market is hosting a cash BBQ on site and K-Rock 105.7 will be providing music and a live broadcast.

The opening is also taking place in conjunction with the Frontenac Farmers Market, which has found a permanent home in the park.

Rockin the Stocks is free but advanced registration is required. To register, go to Eventbrite, type Rockin' the Stocks in the search bar, and click on Register on the right side of the page that will come up.

Karl Hammer, President of the South Frontenac Stocksport Club, is excited about the future of Stocksport in South Frontenac and the role that the township has played in its development.

He said that 24 to 28 people are coming out for Wednesday Night play, each week, at the new pad.

“Having a dedicated court will only help as we continue to develop players to compete in national and international competitions,” he said, “and Stocksport is great fun for all age groups as a recreational sport, with South Frontenac becoming the centre of sport in Canada,” he said.

“Credit needs to go to Tim Laprade at the township for getting the pad built, and to Amanda Pantrey for helping to promote Rockin' the Stock and so many other events,” said Hammer.

Laprade, the Manager for Recreation for South Frontenac Township, said “Amanda and I are just doing our jobs, it is South Frontenac Council's direction that provides the funding for these things to happen.”

Over the last three years, Centennial Park has upgraded its net courts to accommodate the needs of the South Frontenac Pickleball club, and its members, and put in a dedicated dog walking park as well.