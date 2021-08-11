John Williamson | Aug 11, 2021

Helen was born to George and May Compton at home on a farm on Sunnyside Road in Kingston Twp on August 6, 1921. At the age of six she moved with her parents and younger sister to a larger farm on Holmes Rd in Storrington Twp.

On the day of the move her dad milked at the one farm in the morning and milked in the evening at the new farm after walking the cows the several miles. Neighbours with horses and wagons helped move all their possessions in a day.

During high school with the old party lines where you could hear other peoples rings they would arrange to call one person at a certain time and all the friends would answer and they could plan a skating or sledding party.

During the war Helen worked as a secretary at Army Headquarters in Kingston where she met her future husband, Jack. After the war they relocated from Camp Borden to Aurora with 3 children; Judy, John, and Jane and a fourth; Jim, was born there.

In 1946 Judy turned the first light on at the farm when hydro arrived. Helen lived in Aurora for over 50 years including several after Jack died. After a bad fall and hip replacement at 86 Helen moved back to the farm on Holmes Rd where she had gfrown up, and lived with her son John and his wife Shirley for 10 years before moving into Helen Henderson Care Centre.

Family and friends; including Councillor Sleeth from South Frontenac, gathered at a park on Lake Ontario on August 6 to celebrate her birthday. She facetimed her sister Freda in Cochrane Alberta and daughter Judy in Virginia during the party.

She also received best wishes from the Queen, Governor General, Lieutenant Governor, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Premier, Township of South Frontenac, MP Scott Reid, and MPP Randy Hillier.

During her 100 years she has seen a lot of changes: from no electricity, milking cows by hand and using horses, to facetime with her sister, 2000 miles away.