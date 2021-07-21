Dawn Morden | Jul 21, 2021

Lakes and Trails almost didn’t happen again this year. However, as more and more people were vaccinated, and moderate-sized outdoor groups were permitted, the organizing committee decided to try for a low-profile, small-scale version, and it worked!

Saturday was a busy, fun filled day with bike rides for all ages and abilities, and paddling on Sydenham Lake. Hikers headed out along the lake or through the village on the Cataraqui Trail. The adventure walk was a highlight as clues were gathered throughout the village to solve a historical crime mystery, culminating in a meeting with the ghost of the one of the first settlers of Sloat’s landing. South Frontenac Museum (located in the old stone school in Hartington), had a popular information display near the George Street bridge. GearUp!Kingston provided a bicycle tune up service.

Thank you to everyone who came to share the joy of an active lifestyle in our community and celebrate our history. For more information about our local trails, visit www.frontenaccounty.ca. We look forward to seeing you next year at the Lakes and Trails Festival!