Wilma Kenny | Jun 23, 2021

Sydenham Post Office provides outstanding service.

Long ago, notice of a package arrived in our box, addressed simply “To Tess of Sydenham, K0H 2T0”. Tess was our retriever, and she usually came with me to the Post Office with a small basket in her mouth, to carry our mail home.

The box had come from a Toronto friend to Tess, full of used tennis balls, her favourite toy.

This occurred before Kim Roberts began working at the Sydenham PO. But, for the past 24 years, Kim has been part of the hard-working team who has continued the tradition of friendly neighbourliness and excellent service. She has introduced many of us to one of the best shipping bargains out there: the prepaid box that can be stuffed full to the top: it’s especially popular with grandparents. Regular dog visitors know she keeps a supply of dog-treats on hand for them.

During the past year and a half of Covid, Kim has been acting postmistress, because Dianne is unable to wear a mask. These months have been especially busy, with more parcels than at Christmas coming through regularly.

“Everything from patio sets and fridges to bags of pet food.”

Over the years, she remembers queen bees often coming through the mail in small wooden boxes, but says she has never had the pleasure of getting a shipment of baby chicks:

“Their box is the only one that gets to ride up front in the truck beside the driver, for they’re much too fragile to go in the back with the rest.”

Kim’s favourite hobby is quilt making, and she looks forward to spending more time on it when she retires. A member of the Limestone Quilters Guild, her work shows originality of design and a wonderful colour sense. Depending on the quilt, she uses both hand and machine stitching, occasionally adding embroidery.

Last year she designed a quilt for New Leaf Link featuring the colours from their signature oak leaf, for them to auction off as a fundraiser.

This Friday June 25, is Kim’s last day of work: she’s enjoyed her job, but sees retirement as a chance to spend fewer hours on her feet and more with her family. “I’m looking forward to knowing people as friends and neighbours, not just as clients and customers.”