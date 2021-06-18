Jeff Green | Jun 18, 2021

"In accordance with the Ontario Beach management Guidance Document, KFL&A Public Health has notified the Township that the beach located at Loughborough Memorial Park (A.K.A. The Point) in Sydenham, is currently unsafe for swimming due to high levels of E.coli in the waterm " said a media release from the Township of South Frontenac this morning (Friday, June 18)

"As a result of this information, the Township is recommending that residents temporarily refrain from swimming at the beach, located at 4410 Point Rd in Sydenham, until KFL&A Public Health can confirm that the adverse event has been resolved."

KFL&A Public Health monitors the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. Monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August, and includes a visual inspection of beach conditions and testing for bacteria. Beaches with consistently good test results are monitored once per month.

"High E. coli levels can occur for several reasons. Most commonly, large rainstorms will wash dog or bird feces into the water, carrying pathogens with them," said the township release.

"The Township is aware of and is actively working to manage the rise in Canada Goose activity at the Point Beach, in order to reduce the impact their droppings may have on E.coli levels"

.Signage warning against swimming is ebing posted at the beach .

Residents with additional questions are invited to contact Tim Laprade, Recreation & Arena Manager, at 613-376-3027 ext. 2231 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

As if to balance the bad news for swimmers, the township also announced on Friday that the total burn ban that his been in place for the last two weeks, is being modified to a "Level One fire ban" which permit camping and cooking fires, good news for campers.

"A Level One fire ban restricts open air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustible materials, but permits campfires and cooking fires as defined in the bylaw 2021-1968."

Recent rainfall has allowed for some restrictions to be lifted, allowing for recreational fires.

"However, residents are reminded to proceed with caution as many areas within the Township remain dry. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has maintained their ‘Extreme’ in the northern half of the Township, communicating that residents must remain vigilant when partaking in camping or cooking fires," the release cautioned.

"As always, SFFR personnel will continue to review this situation and notify the public of any status changes as they occur. Please continue to think safe and be safe when choosing to have outdoor cooking and camping fires over the next few weeks. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated and will help protect our citizens, property, and volunteer firefighting team," said Fire Chief Darcy Knott.