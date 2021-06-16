Jun 16, 2021

Councillor Barr took her “Declaration of Office” for her term as Deputy Mayor (June 1/21 to May 32/22). Deputy Mayor Barr has returned this spring to Council following a lengthy recovery from illness. Mayor Vandewal welcomed her into her new role.

Community Grants

Staff reported on the results of two community grants programs. One is an annual program intended ‘to support and encourage community organizations and events that enrich the quality of life within the Township.’ The seven applicants included Bellrock Community Hall, Golden Links Hall, Harrowsmith S&A, Battersea United Church, Dog & Cranberry Lake, Nature Conservancy of Canada and Frontenac 4H photo and Garden Club.

Councillor Sleeth asked why Battersea United Church got only half of what they asked for. After discussion, it evolved that the church’s application had incorrectly been submitted for a Covid relief grant, and did not include the entire cost of the project (replacement of exterior doors). CAO Carbone recommended the Church reapply for the second round of funding, listing the total estimated cost, in order to get the full amount needed.

The Covid-19 grant program was created this year to support community groups who have been impacted by COVID-19: Recipients were: Wintergreen Studios, Sydenham Lake Canoe Club, Lions Clubs of Verona and Sydenham, Bellrock Community Hall, Battersea Pumpkin Festival, Golden Links Hall, Inverary Youth Activities, Frontenac Society of Model Engineers, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 496, Frontenac Soccer Association and New Leaf Link.

Both programs have remaining funds available: second intakes will be announced later in the summer.

Staffing Issues

It is rare that the end-of-meeting-option for announcements and statements from Councillors is anything other than brief. This night was different: Councillor Sleeth led off with his concern about the results of “having had no senior staff in the Public Works Department”: “There are a whole bunch of things that aren’t getting done this spring because nobody’s responsible for them.” He listed lack of water at Sandhill cemetery, launch site docks not in, Petworth mill site needing to be secured and cleaned up and lack of roadside mowing on secondary roads, creating blind spots and permitting growth of wild parsnip. “When are these things going to be taken care of, for they are not getting done now!”

Mayor Vandewal answered: “When we started down this path, we agreed we would give staff an opportunity to fill the positions…and Troy Dunlop, the recently-hired Manager of Technical Services and Infrastructure has just begun and already has a long list.”

“Councillor Sleeth is right,” said CAO Carbone: “Covid has led to delays in bringing on our (usual) summer students. Applications for Construction and Technical Services Supervisor closed last week. There are some great applicants, and we hope to have someone in place within a month…We are starting to chip away at the backlog.” Carbone added that although there have been abstract discussions about the docks in Battersea and Petworth Mill, “No money has been allocated to these projects. We need to take action on some of the properties we have acquired, but presently we haven’t much money allocated for infrastructure.” He added that currently 4 or 5 public works operations staff are off for various reasons, “injuries, etc”. The township is currently seeking temporary replacements.

“When will we be getting a new Director of Public Works?” asked Councillor Roberts. The answer was that the ads for that position would be out very soon.

Councillor Revill said he did not like seeing Petworth Mill set aside for years. Mayor Vandewal said Petworth had been there for a long time, but perhaps priority should be given to Battersea’s town docks, if tourism opens up this summer.

Councillor Ruttan commented on ‘our underfunded assets’, adding that “We need a plan, and money set aside in our next budget.”

Councillor Leonard said that he had visited Petworth Mill with Mark Segsworth, and they saw that the walls could collapse, yet the site was not even fenced off. He asked “What happens if someone gets hurt?”

CAO Carbone responded, “Health and safety issues need to be addressed right away, even if it is a stop-gap issue.” He added that June 17 is scheduled for a Council strategic planning session, when they can address items such as heritage, climate change, etc, and begin planning for next year’s budget.

Mayor Vandewal concluded with praise for the Public Works staff’s recent organization of a successful vaccination day at the Keeley Road site.

Purchase of Bellrock Mill Site Announced

Following a brief in camera session, Council reconvened to pass a motion to purchase 6024 Main Street, Bellrock. This is the site of Bellrock Mill, which had recently been put up for sale. The property, which is located on the upper Napanee River, is heavily overgrown and the mill itself is in severe disrepair/partial collapse. A sub-committee of the South Frontenac Museum Society has offered to help fundraise and oversee the stabilization and eventual rehabilitation of parts of the (frame) structure. This is one of the very few remaining mills that were once at the heart of the past two centuries of settlement and economic growth in South Frontenac.