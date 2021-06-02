Students at Louborough PS had a food drive over the last two weeks. Each classroom had a different theme (canned goods, bathroom items, first aid) and a hamper to fill. Community support was amazing, filling the front foyer with items to support those who need a hand right now.

Jeff Green | Jun 02, 2021

Throughout the month of May, New Leaf Link participants, board members, local families, and even the Social and Events Committee of South Frontenac, all walked, ran, cycled, kayaked and even chopped firewood to raise money for New Leaf Link programming.

New Leaf Link is a non-profit organization located in Harrowsmith, Ontario that provides educational programming to adults living with developmental disabilities. The program usually runs three days per week out of the Free Methodist Church in Harrowsmith - but since COVID began, the programs have been delivered virtually. Despite not being able to gather together in person, the expenses of the program remain.

There were twenty-five "Move-a-thon’ers" who were organised into seven teams, and the event was sponsored by a number of local businesses. Official event T-shirts were made and given to any person who signed up and raised $50 in their individual campaign.

At the wrap up event at the track in Sydenham, three New Leaf Link participants. Joel Hunt, Kiefer Blight, and Cody Lacelle all walked a lap of the track together (socially distanced and masked) to mark the culmination of the Move-a-thon.

“It happened to be the first time they've been together in person in about 1 yr and they were all excited to see each other” said MacKenzie Lee, the volunteer fundraising co-ordinator with New Leaf Link. “The Event Wrap-Up was originally planned as a community BBQ and get-together. Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, that could not happen this year.”

The move-a-thon was a success, over shooting expectations.

“We didn't know what to expect for the first year, and we actually ran out of t-shirts to give out,” she said. “The month-long event raised over $5000.00 for the organization and the people who signed up and participated said they've had so much fun that New Leaf Link has decided to make this a yearly inclusive fundraiser!

New Leaf Link targets its programming at adults (over 18) who find there is very little funding o programming for them once they leave High School.

“New Leaf Link was created to meet the needs of these individuals, in a location that is close to home, and to allow a few hours of respite for the parents and caregivers,” Lee said.

New Leaf Link does not receive any type of government funding and relies heavily on public donations.