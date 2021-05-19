Jeff Green | May 19, 2021

With help from the Kingston Film office, the Township of South Frontenac, and many Frontenac News readers, the producers of Verona are all set to begin an intensive 18 day film shoot in just 10 days.

Even though the provincial “stay-at-home” order is not set to expire until at least June 2, film production is not affected, said Maeve Kern, the film's producer.

“Film production has been able to carry on, in Ontario, through the lockdowns, because of the safety protocols that were developed last year,” Kern said.

A crew of about 20, including production staff and actors, will be arriving in Kingston in the last week of May. They will be staying, in a bubble, at a Queen's residence, and travelling each day to Verona. The headquarters for the production will be the Lions Hall in Verona. Catering for the crew will be done at that location as well.

Filming will be done at locations around the village, including the Verona Convenience Store, Trinity United Church, and at up to 3 homes in and around the village. Much of the filming will take place at MOM restaurant, which is closed at the present time.

“We have had such a great response to our call for support from the community that we have many more options for filming than we thought we would have,” said the film's writer and director Sebastian Back.

Homes to film in, vehicles, even a flatbed trailer have all been donated.

“We had some responses after we were on Global News, and over 300 emails in response to the article that ran in the Frontenac News” said Kern. “And when we talked to some of those people and told them about other things we were looking for, they referred us to other people in Verona. It has really helped.”

When they started working on the film, Kern and Back were not aware of the Kingston Film Office, which was set up 3 years ago. The film office has some money available to help finance local productions, and it also helps with logistics. They have been a great resource for the producers of “Verona”.

“Not only have they taken on developing the COVID protocols for us, they have made so many connections for us, that we would not have been able to make without a lot of work, connections with the county, the township, in Kingston and in the local community.

Alex Jansen from the film office joined Kern and Back in a Zoom call with the News this week.

He explained the COVID protocols.

“Film productions operate under Section 21 provincial guidelines, and we go above those in KFL&A. KLFA Public Health is involved, we test twice weekly using equipment from the Kingston Chamber of Commerce, and do daily temperature checks. Masking is enforced, as is distancing, as well as a whole bunch of bubbling. It's comprehensive. There have been 148,000 tests at film production sites in Ontario, with a 0.6% positivity rate. That's why the province gave the go-ahead to operate,” Jansen said.

The film office has been involved in some large productions in Kingston since it was set up, including Titans, Star Trek Discovery and a number of Netflix and Amazon shows.

“We did some filming at Hinchinbrooke School for a CBC production, and we are looking at opportunities to expand into the areas outside of Kingston of productions in the future, working with Alison [Vandervelde] from Frontenac County. “Verona'' has been a great project so far.”

A few Verona residents will also be part of the film as extras.

In addition to the indoor locations, film shooting will take place on Lakeview Drive, Verona Street, Bank Street, Road 38, Verona Sand Road, Walker Street, Genge Street, Hinchinbrooke Road and Silver Rock Lane.

There are also a number of items that the film's producers are still looking for.

They include a few diverse miscellaneous times: a boat for use on Hambly Lake, a town car Limo, and a local cake baker.

As well, some filming equipment: an underwater filming rig, scissor lift, dolly, packing blankets, 23ft boom pole (for sound recording).

And finally, some props: a Catholic / Christian tapestry, religious themed jewelry / necklaces, a stroller, a large instrument (Piano, drum set, etc), plants and indoor trees (real or fake, bonsai trees, etc.), a uniform set of bibles (minimum 10), a taxidermy bull head, a mid-century modern coffee table and tasteful furniture, reclining patio chairs, and a full body mirror.

Anyone willing to donate or help locate any of these items can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Verona is being produced with help from a first film grant from the Trillium fund.