May 19, 2021

At their meeting on May 5, South Frontenac Council continued to voice concerns when faced with the decision whether or not to approve the motion: “That Council fund the cost of building permit/septic fees and development charges in the amount of $19,761.96 for Home Valley Builders’ for the construction of the 2021 Kinsmen Lottery Dream Home, subject to a donation by the Kinsmen of a comparable amount to Southern Frontenac Community Services Corporation.”

In previous years, they have gone with this plan, with the result that the Kinsmen have made annual donations to SFCSC larger than the amount written off by the Township. Sleeth felt this was good publicity for the township; Sutherland and Revill suggested the Township might want to maintain more control of their decisions about what local agencies needed their support. Ruttan mentioned the tax write-off that the Kinsmen would also get, Leonard asked whether SF could put in a recovery option.

Mayor Vandewal asked for a vote, and the motion to waive the fees for the several permits was passed.