Apr 28, 2021

Starting on May 1st, New Leaf Link is hosting "Move-A-Thon for New Leaf Link", hoping that members of the community will support and become involved.

New Leaf Link is a local non-profit organization located in Harrowsmith that offers educational programming to adults living with developmental disabilities. Right now the programs are running virtually three days per week, and the money raised with this fundraiser will help with the continuation of this valuable and much needed online programming for the participants (and their caregivers) during this pandemic.

Starting on May 1st, join New Leaf Link (NeLL) for fun and fitness to help us raise awareness and funds to continue to provide programming for adults living with developmental disabilities.

For the month of May, celebrate movement by walking, running, hiking, biking, rolling, paddling, dancing, or whatever your desired activity may be, and ask your family and friends to donate to your fundraising campaign for New Leaf Link!

You can set up your own individual or group donation page at Newleaflnk.ca/donate.

On your page, share how you plan to move your body for New Leaf Link and don't forget to set a goal (for example kilometers achieved and monies raised). You can edit your progress along the way by sharing photos and updates of your achievements with your supporters!

Each registrant who raises $50 or more will receive an official "Move-A-Thon for New Leaf Link" event t-shirt (while supplies last) in the size of your choice. Details can be found upon registration.

New Leaf Link is a local non-profit registered organization based in Harrowsmith, Ontario that delivers programming in arts, healthy living and community participation to adults in South and Central Frontenac living with developmental disabilities. New Leaf Link receives no federal or provincial government funding and therefore, relies on donations from the public.