Wilma Kenny | Apr 21, 2021

Council had plenty of comments following the presentation of the proposed new branding concept, most of them focussing on the proposed logo. (See previous article by Jeff Green for details of the proposal.) Unfortunately due to poor quality of sound, some of the comments, especially most made by Sutherland, Ruttan and Revill, could not be heard.

Roberts: “I don’t see a lot of change; this is no better than what we have.” Sleeth: “How do we explain this logo to the average person?” Mayor Vandewal: “I showed the logo to a 30-year old, who understood it.”

The presenter responded that often, although the details of a symbol itself may not be understood, the logo itself becomes recognized: “the main goal is to give a sense of vibrance, connection to nature.”

Sutherland said he got the feel of a rural area; Leonard agreed with Sleeth, and approved of the emphasis on “South”. Vandewal said he felt the whole presentation was “A bit too wholesome and passive”, with its emphasis on

rambling along trails, but added that eventually the logo would become recognized as representing South Frontenac: “This is more modern, not just a Charley Brown tree standing there.” Revill: “We don’t have to like the logo, just need to be able to recognize it.” Ruttan: “It will provide South Frontenac with publicity.” Morey” It’s progressive, I like it; there must be 50 other logos across Ontario with pictures of trees and water.” Sutherland said he likes the logo.

Sleeth said he felt there was too much emphasis on the rural aspects, with most pictures showing trails and canoes. “Perhaps the positioning and brand values could be revised to incorporate more real life?”

Mayor Vandewal asked; “Where do we go from here? We have to be willing to commit to a new logo. This will be expensive, and we don’t want a split down the middle, if we’re going to move forward.” CAO Carbone said changing over to a new logo should not be too expensive: they would re-use existing signs, and it’s relatively easy to change decals on vehicles.

Revill commented that this was not the first time logos had been changed, and probably not the last. Roberts said he didn’t like the cost, but “After listening to the other Councillors, I can go with it. I remember nobody liked the Newfoundland flag when it came out.” Leonard: “Let’s go ahead with this, and move on.” Sleeth: “I understand what we’re trying to accomplish. Some will be more enthusiastic than others.” Vandewal: “No matter what we do, some people will call it a stupid waste of money, but I think the younger generation will accept it.”

Carbone said he would take the presentation back for some adjustments, and Council agreed to accept the new branding concept. It will come back for a final vote at the April 20 Council. (COW discusses issues, but only Council can vote on them. No matter that it’s the same people in both meetings. Those are the rules…)

Annual Update on Waste Disposal Sites

Stephanie Reeder, of Cambium Inc. gave the annual review of the Township’s waste sites. She reported no complaints or incidents, and said all transfer stations and closed sites had been well maintained: some ongoing litter clean-up was necessary around the peripheries of active sites. There has been a “substantial overall drop in fill rates ( 2013 was 8000 cubic metres/year, compared to 2020’s 3000 cubic metres/year)”.

Loughborough site’s groundwater is not in compliance: a further action plan will be developed once recommendations come from the Ministry.

Current total waste capacity of the Township sites is estimated to be 27 years.