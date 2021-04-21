Ontario Provincial Police | Apr 21, 2021
Officers with the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pick-up truck that nearly struck an officer.
On Saturday April 3, 2021 shortly after 2:30 a.m. an officer was conducting RIDE, checking for impaired drivers, on Road 38 near Wilton Road, when an older model black pick-up truck accelerated towards the officer, nearly striking him. The vehicle then fled the scene. The officer was uninjured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Frontenac OPP Detachment at 613-372-1932.
