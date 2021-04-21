Ontario Provincial Police | Apr 21, 2021

Officers with the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pick-up truck that nearly struck an officer.

On Saturday April 3, 2021 shortly after 2:30 a.m. an officer was conducting RIDE, checking for impaired drivers, on Road 38 near Wilton Road, when an older model black pick-up truck accelerated towards the officer, nearly striking him. The vehicle then fled the scene. The officer was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Frontenac OPP Detachment at 613-372-1932.

More Stories

  1. Variants of concern driving cases all over KFL&A
  2. Be Not Afraid: The Snakes of The Frontenac Area Are Harmless!
  3. The Cataraqui Trail - An alternative to the K&P Trail
  4. South Frontenac Council April 20/21
  5. Julie Colgrave Retires Fron Inverary Post Office
  6. Pickeball fever spreads north
  7. Budget update - good news for Addington Highlands Council
  8. Chaffey’s Lock Mill - Another Local Attraction
  9. NewLeaf Link Fundraiser
  10. Lake Association Alliance new website launched

Support local
independant journalism by becoming a patron of the Frontenac News.