Pic Standing, with shovels, Deputy-Mayor Leonard (holding pic of Tim Laprade, Recreation Director), a member of the South Frontenac Stocksport club, Mayor Vandewal, & Councillor Revill. Flanking them are other Stocksport Club members.

Apr 07, 2021

On April 1st, a brief ground-breaking ceremony at Harrowsmith Centennial Park celebrated the beginning of construction for a new South Frontenac Multi-use Facility.

Initiated by the SF Stocksport Club, the project will also house the weekly South Frontenac Farmers' Market, and be available for other community events and gatherings. The current project is expected to be completed in June.

Mayor Vandewal, in welcoming this new resource, said the plan was to eventually roof the paved area and add other amenities, as funds become available.

Due to Covid and the chill weather, the event was brief, masked and participants were spaced apart as far as possible for their picture.