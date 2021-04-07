Apr 07, 2021
On April 1st, a brief ground-breaking ceremony at Harrowsmith Centennial Park celebrated the beginning of construction for a new South Frontenac Multi-use Facility.
Initiated by the SF Stocksport Club, the project will also house the weekly South Frontenac Farmers' Market, and be available for other community events and gatherings. The current project is expected to be completed in June.
Mayor Vandewal, in welcoming this new resource, said the plan was to eventually roof the paved area and add other amenities, as funds become available.
Due to Covid and the chill weather, the event was brief, masked and participants were spaced apart as far as possible for their picture.
More Stories
- 94% of KFL&A 'over 80's' have now been vaccinated
- New brand, logo for South Frontenac
- Addingtion Highlands Mulls Denbigh Waste Site Closure
- Frontenac Provincial Park - An opportunity to stay active
- Former mink farmer disappointed with verdict in Break and Enter Case
- North Frontenac likely to reject proposal to purchase access point to Benny Lake in Cloyne
- Case load mainly centred in Kingston, but South Frontenac has seen a rise.
- The vaccine works
- KFPL: Writing Joyful Poems in Troubled Times
- Randy’ back tweeting, for now