Filmmakers Sebastian Back and Maeve Kern were in Verona last weekend looking at sites and making arrangements for filming.

Jeff Green | Mar 31, 2021

Sebastian Back grew up near Verona, and has since moved to Toronto, where he attended film school.

He wrote the screenplay for this, his first film, which he describes as a “humid slice of life from a forested suburb. Four dreamy summer days shifting between Camila's deteriorating relationship with her girlfriend, her mother's wanderlust, and her father's reckoning with his traumatic past.”

Although the storyline of the film is not specific to any particular location, Sebastian’s memories of his youth are strong, and he has always envisioned the film as a story taking place just outside of Verona.

“I went to Prince Charles, played at the beach, and all of that left an impression on me. When I come back here, Verona looks and feels like it did when I left in 2007,” he said. “It fits the way I see this film in my head.”

The fact that Verona shares its name with Verona, Italy, one of the most famous cities in the world and the setting for numerous iconic romantic films, is something that also appealed to Sebastian, and Maeve Kern, the film’s producer.

The project received a first film grant from Telefilm Canada and plans are coming into place for 18 days of shooting in June, all in the Verona area.

“There are a lot of COVID rules that we need to follow, and everything is run through the Kingston film office,” said Maeve Kern.

The film’s actors and crew will form a bubble, and will be housed at an empty Queen’s residence during the filming.

In addition to filming the interior scenes in local houses, some location shooting will take place in ‘downtown Verona’, at the Verona Convenience Store and Trinity United Church, among other possible locations.

They have also compiled an eclectic list of things they are hoping people in the region will consider loaning to them, for use in the film.

The list of props includes: taxidermy animals (deer, bulls, etc), a hearse, and a well trained german shepherd dog.

They are looking for some vehicles: a convertible car, a sedan, 2 pick-up trucks, an SUV and a dirt bike.

They also need some locations: a house (for 3-7 days filming), a backyard with a fire pit, a field of cows, and a grocery store.

Finally, what would a small town film shoot be without an opportunity for some locals to have a chance to become a star

We are looking for local individuals who may be interested in acting as background extras, during a church congregation scene and a party scene. No experience acting is necessary. The roles are open to any ethnicity/gender, age 15 plus,” said Maeve Kern.

Anyone interested in any of the above is welcome to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.