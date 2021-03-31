Peter Bird | Mar 31, 2021

It’s not unusual for a minister to have two Pastoral Charges, but Rev. Dr. Peter Bartlett of Perth Road United Church (PRUC) has embarked on an unusual, yet exciting journey taking on a second Pastoral Charge at St. Andrew’s United Church (SAUC) in Sioux Lookout, Ontario.

This is my interview with Peter.

Q. Why a second pastoral charge so far away - why not something closer to home?

A. It’s 2100 km driving distance to Sioux Lookout so there’s no expectation that I’d drive there on a regular basis. What appealed to me was their profile—a bit like thinking outside of the box. They were looking for someone to guide their impressive group of lay leaders, who could resource them, provide feedback on their leadership, as well as some other things, without having to physically be there. We can reach out and touch each other on Zoom.

Q. How did you hear about this opportunity?

A. My profile is posted on the United Church of Canada ChurchHub as an Intentional Interim Minister because of my experience with congregations going through transitions. I can also see the profiles of congregations who are looking for ministers. Because I’m only half time at Perth Road, I’m always open to the possibilities of working with congregations who are in unique situations. And so I discovered the Sioux Lookout and SAUC profiles, and thought to see if we could be compatible.

Q. How will this be possible?

A. SAUC has embraced the idea for ministry around a tele-health model. They have been four years without a minister, because it’s hard to attract someone to Sioux Lookout. I think the pandemic also nudged them further into thinking they could find a minister who doesn’t have to be there every Sunday, but can help out in other ways.

Q. How are the Zoom worships going to be taking place?

A. I did a pulpit supply with them back in January, to get a feel for things, where I presented a sermon through Zoom. I’ve since lead 2 services by Zoom in the month of February. One of the things they have asked me to do is to make the Zoom approach less like a meeting and more like a worship service.

Up until now, they have taken what would be a typical Sunday morning, in-person service, and superimposed it into Zoom, with the bulletin, as well as all the other elements, just as if you were gathering in the church. It’s a bit tricky, because some things don’t translate particularly well. I have been running worship podcasts for PRUC for the past year. SAUC asked me how we can bring some of that into a live Zoom event. I’ve done that twice, so far.

There is a social gathering before the service. Anyone who’s going to show up on Zoom, shows up, including their virtual congregation from Yellowknife, Yukon through St. John’s Newfoundland, and from across the country, have a chat and pray with music. Then we begin the service like we would on a Sunday. The service runs for about 45 minutes. Afterwards there’s a coffee time, for socialising.

Q. So what about your other duties, I see you’re helping with mission work and the Vision at St. Andrews?

A. They’re a relatively isolated community, facing the challenges of sustainability. They’re looking at what their priorities need to be in the future. I’ll be offering up some thoughts, based on my experience, at their next virtual Zoom board meeting, because I have these skills in my tool box. I will start a process where they begin reflecting on who they are and some options as to what their priorities might be in the future. They’re very active in the community and so the emphasis will be on many of the things they are already doing and the best ways to continue in the future, whilst still being a congregation.

Q. What about trips to Sioux Lookout in the future?

A. The SAUC folks are still looking for a permanent minister, and say: we don’t expect a minister to move here, however, it’s important if you’re going to be our permanent minister that we see you from time to time. So for the permanent position they offer a subsidy for the minister to travel there, 10 days once every 2 months for example. That way, they could do 2 services during the 10 days. SAUC would, provide accommodation and a subsidy for travel, and during those times they would schedule Baptisms, pastoral visitations and various other events. With me at a quarter time, in what they call a Gap Position, they would still like to meet me sometime. So, at the end of June, my wife Maureen and I are thinking as part of our vacation plan to take a trip to Sioux Lookout. If there is a possibility of an extension, past the five months, then we might factor some leave from PRUC to facilitate a working trip.

It is exciting working with the SAUC congregation, who have created an innovative ministry possibility for a changing Church. I am also very grateful to the people of PRUC, who have whole-heartedly supported this creative endeavour.

Cameron Airlie, Board Chair at SAUC says: We’ve been going it alone for four years and we’re grateful to have Peter for his leadership and guidance. Why pick a church so far away when you’ve not met your congregation? Peter has risen to the occasion and I’m sure he enjoys the challenge. We’re really happy to have him.