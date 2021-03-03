(L to R) Ron Vandewal, Mark Segsworth, and Neil Carbone posed for this picture on the occasion of the township winning an innovation award for a program that provides matching funding for upgrades to private lanes undertaken by local road associations.

Jeff Green | Mar 03, 2021

Mark Segsworth, who helped steer South Frontenac Township to full municipal amalgamation under the late Mayor Gary Davison, before serving under Mayor Ron Vandewal since 2014, left the employ of the township last Wednesday morning (February 24).

The township held an in-camera Committee of the Whole meeting on the evening of February 23rd.

The meeting was called to discuss matters related to “personal matters about identifiable individuals including municipal or local board employees and labour relations or employee negotiations regarding proposed organizational structure, and “personal matters about Identifiable Individuals/Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (Verbal Report from CAO).”

All of the members of council were present at the meeting, as were Clerk Angela Maddox and Chief Administrative Officer Neil Carbone.

Mark Segsworth said that he cannot comment on the circumstances surrounding his departure from South Frontenac Township at this time. He would only say that he regrets not having the opportunity to say goodbye to his fellow township employees, before he left.

On Tuesday, March 2, Mayor Vandewal released the following statement on behalf of the township,

“Mark Segsworth is no longer employed with the Township of South Frontenac. Mark made many significant contributions to the community during his 13 years with this municipality. As Director of Public Services, he championed many key infrastructure projects and community initiatives, and was instrumental in the growth and evolution of the Public Services Department.

“The township sincerely thanks Mark for his years of service and commitment to the township and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

With Segsworth gone, there are now three public services positions listed as vacant in the township staff directory – director, technical supervisor and technical assistant.

“The township intends to recruit for this important role very soon, and our public services department will work to ensure continuity and to provide the services needed by the township during this period of transition,” said Vandewal, in his statement. “As always, if you have any public works concerns please contact the Public Services offices.

Under Segsworth, the township instituted an annual re-surfacing program, as well as a subsidy for work done by private road associations. Among other major projects, the township revamped the main intersection in Harrowsmith.