Wilma Kenny | Feb 24, 2021

Minute of Silence

Mayor Vandewal opened the meeting by asking for a minute of silence in memory of Percy Snider, who had passed away earlier that day. Percy’s trucking firm has had many contracts with the Township’s Public Works Department over the years: particularly waste and recycling collection and snow plowing.

Extension of Road Surface Treatment Contracts

Mark Segsworth, Director of Public Services recommended the current 2020 contracts with Miller Paving for Micro-surfacing, and maths Construction for single and double surface paving be extended for the 2021 season: both contractors have agreed to hold their 2020 prices for the coming year.

Councillor Sutherland expressed displeasure at this: “Miller has increased his prices by 7% every year for the past three years.” (Miller’s prices have been $5.83/$5.39/$5.98/6.35 per unit for the past four years). Sleeth commented that he approved of Miller’s holding the line for the coming year. Sutherland also asked why Brendar’s double surface treatment was significantly higher than single surface treatment. (Double surface is budgeted for Hinchinbrook, Carrying Place and Deyo/Bunker Hill Roads). “I’m not prepared to argue prices,” responded Segsworth; “Miller has always been low bidder when we’ve gone to tender. I would suggest we’re getting a pretty good price: the increases here in South Frontenac are very comparative with other districts, and they do a good job.” Council approved the extension of both contracts, which are already included in the 2021 budget.

Household Hazardous Waste

Segsworth also recommended a two year contract extension with Brendar Environmental for the operations of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility to March 31, 2023. Over 2 years ago, The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks issued directions that the Municipal Hazardous and Special Waste (MHSW) and the Ontario Electronic Stewardship (OES) programs would be ending on December 31, 2020. The OES ceased operations as planned but that industry remains in a state of transition and uncertainty about how electronic waste will be handled. The timing of the MHSW transition is still uncertain. South Frontenac has received $2,000 from Central Frontenac for their residents’ use of the SF household hazardous waste disposal site. Mayor Vandewal agreed that Brandor were “doing a great job,” but wondered if the South Frontenac site needed to be open as frequently, now that bale wrap is not being accepted. (The site is open the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in winter, and weekly in summer.) Councillor Revill said that he has seen as many as 80 cars in line during the summer. There was general agreement that they need better use statistics before changing the hours. Also, Councillor Roberts said he thought that not enough people know the Township has a Household Hazardous Waste site. CAO Carbone said staff will collect more data about the site use, and is already looking at ways to improve overall township-wide communications this year.

Covid Relief Fund

CAO Carbone reported that staff have had a number of meetings in the past two weeks with key service providers in the township, and were putting together a basic framework for relief and recovery support. “We are working with those services that are best able to help those with greatest need.” Carbone assured Council that they would be getting specific details in March, with a program up and running soon after.