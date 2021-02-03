Feb 03, 2021
The Salvation Army’s Community and Social Services Office in Kingston is providing services for people in Frontenac who are either homeless or at risk of being homeless. Services include: Homelessness prevention and diversion for those at risk of homelessness; and Housing First/Rapid Rehousing Case Management for people who have lost their home. They also administer the Homelessness Prevention fund, which can help with First or last months rent, rent/mortgage arrears, tenant insurance, utility/fuel arrears, and property tax arrears for eligible individuals or families.
We opened our office in Verona, next to the Service Ontario office on Main Street, in the fall, but because of COVID-19 we haven’t been able to have an opening or welcome people to come and talk to us. We have two workers based out of the office and we will travel anywhere in Frontenac County to provide service,” said Beverly Harvey, who oversees the program. “Some day we hope to have an open house to establish the office as a community hub, but that will have to wait until COVID is over.”
Eligibility for funding support for those who are not receiving OW or ODSP payments, is based on income – 1 person $33,000, 2 people, $39,000, 3 people $43,000, and 4 or more people, $58.500
To contact the Frontenac County office in Verona for information about services that are available, call 613-507-6868
