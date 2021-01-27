Jan 27, 2021

Emily Stanley, a Master of Arts Student at the School of Planning at the University of Waterloo, is doing a research study analysing the experiences of retired adults who have moved from urban to rural communities and their experiences socially connecting within the community.

She is looking for three retired adults who have moved from an urban area to South Frontenac Township.

“Participating in this study involves an individual interview where I will be asking the interview subject to share their experiences in moving from an urban to a rural area. I hope to gain a greater understanding of how older adults experience social connectedness in rural communities.

“Sample questions include: What were your initial feelings when you moved to the community? What does social connectedness mean to you? What social or physical aspects of your community have enhanced or hindered your ability to feel socially connected? Participation in this interview will take approximately 60 minutes and will be done either by telephone or video-conferencing via the platform Zoom. Identities will be kept confidential,” she said.

This study has been reviewed and received ethics clearance through a University of Waterloo Research Ethics Committee.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Emily at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and provide your upcoming availability for when you would like to participate in the interview.