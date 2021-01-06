Wilma Kenny | Jan 06, 2021

Background: In August Council expressed interest in the idea of incorporating a burn permitting system into an updated open air burning bylaw. On October 6, staff presented a new, detailed draft bylaw. There was some discussion about public consultation, but in the end, the proposed new by-law (By-law 2020-54) was passed 7-2 without changes, to come into effect January 1st.

Public reaction was strong and negative. On Nov 24, a resolution to amend parts of the new by-law was countered by a unanimously approved motion to reconsider the whole by-law.

Tonight, the Fire Department brought a report recommending that Council repeal the unamended new by-law due to the fact that it is to come into effect January 1st. . The 2012 by-law would then remain in place until there has been time for public consultation about the proposed changes. This would also give Council time to plan how a burn permit system might operate in a manner that would increase public safety and reduce the frequency, damage and expense of open air-related fires in the Township, but also be acceptable to residents. The new by-law was repealed with minimal discussion.

Pricing of Road Closure Lands

Development Services brought a request that Council approve the closure and sale of a portion of unopened road allowance close to Little Cranberry Lake. This land would then be attached to a waterfront lot and provide space for a small addition to an existing waterfront house.

Although Council had no issue with the actual closure and sale of the road allowance, the question of the sale price led to the longest discussion of the evening.

Councillor Sleeth, who was familiar with the property, said he felt that the sale price of $2.41 per square foot was much too high for ‘a mostly unusable rock pile’. He said the Township was paying much less for a similar piece of rocky land to permit straightening the Hinchinbrook Road. Clair Dodds, Director of Development Services, said the staff had no flexibility to change the Township’s pricing schedule; this would have to be a Council decision.

Councillor Sutherland, who is a member of the Committee of Adjustment, disagreed with Sleeth, saying these sorts of requests were slowing down the administration process. He argued that this was a fair price, because the extra land would provide space for a cottage extension, which in turn would significantly improve the value of the property. Morey agreed: “If we start into this, everyone will argue for exceptions…whether or not the land is worth the price is up to the purchaser to decide.”

Revill said that although he could see Sutherland’s point, he agreed with Sleeth the price did not reflect the value of the land, which included a significant rocky rise; the useable portion was very small.

Sleeth said the Township had three price ranges, depending on the location of the unopened road allowance in question; Dodds said this particular piece was within 300 metres of the high water line, therefore the $2.41 per square foot. She added that there would probably be other residents in that area applying for road closures; it helped to have consistency in pricing.

Council agreed to the unopened road allowance closure and transfer: the issue of pricing was left unresolved.

Community Newspaper Boxes

Post Media’s ad/newspaper bags’ roadside thrown deliveries have led to numerous complaints about littering. At Council’s direction, staff have been encouraging the company to address this problem. As a result, community newspaper boxes are currently being placed in nine of the local villages. It remains to be seen whether this addresses the problem in more rural areas.

Next Council Meeting

The next meeting of SF Council will be Tuesday, January 12.