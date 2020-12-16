Students from the Recreation Leadership class at Sydenham high School delivering food donations (685lbs) and a cheque for $1181.20 to the Southern Frontenac Community Services Food Bank.

After an initial rush when COVID-19 hit, the impact of the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) program resulted in the demand for Food Bank Services to return to more normal levels in the summer months. The fall has been getting busier, however, and all indications are that the winter of 2021 could see very high levels of need for food bank services across the region.

The South Frontenac Community Services Food Bank in Sydenham, the Storrington Lions Food program, the North Frontenac Food Bank and the Land O'Lakes Food Bank have all had to adjust to new challenges this year, but fortunately the level of public support for food services has been high and donations of food and money have kept their shelves well stocked.

Kim Cucoch, who is stepping down as President of the North Frontenac Food Bank this month, to be replaced by Janet Anderson, said “CERB really helped keep our demand from families from spiking this summer, but we keep seeing an increased need among seniors. That is a trend that started a few years ago and it continues.”

The North Frontenac Food Bank serves communities in Central and North Frontenac townships.

When COVID-19 hit, the Sydenham based South Frontenac Food Bank decided to suspend its intake procedure, in order to provide a monthly food basket to anyone who needs it. Community support has kept the shelves stocked, and South Frontenac Community Services Director David Townsend said that he expects the policy of food for all who have a need, to remain in place, even after the end of the pandemic.

The need for food among senior's has also been demonstrated in the unprecedented demand for both hot and frozen meals on wheels.

Southern Frontenac Community Services, Rural Frontenac Community Services (Sharbot Lake) and Land O'Lakes Community Services (Northbrook) have all seen increases in demand for the affordable meals, and have increased from one to two or three days a week, stressing their volunteer base.

Christmas Hamper Programs

With ultra-low COVID-19 transmission rates in both North Frontenac and Addington Highlands (1 case in North Frontenac and 0 in Addington Highlands throughout the entire pandemic)

Land O'Lakes Community Services (LOLCS) has been able to run its regular Christmas Hamper program this year. The need has been higher than in recent years by a small amount, but even this week the agency is still accepting calls (613-336-8934) for a hamper that can be picked up next week at the LOLCS office at 12497A Hwy. 41.

Rural Frontenac Community Services (RFCS) went to a gift card system this year, and is serving as many families as normal with the program.

“It was too much of a risk for our volunteers, our staff, and the public,” said Joyce Lewis, the office manager of the RFCS Adult Services building. “the gift cards have been well received.”

the usual bustle on December 21 or 22nd at the Grace Centre when The Loughborough Christmas and Emergency Relief Committee (LCERC) fills the former church hall to the brim with boxes of food and toys and clothing will not happen this year. Linda Bates, who took over from Sue Clinton as President of LCERC at the beginning of the year, said that volunteers delivered Sydenham and Verona Foodland gift cards and Toys R us gift cards to community members last week.

She sees some advantages to the gift card system.

“This way people can decide what they want to eat and what toys they want to buy.”

It might result in less fruitcake being eaten this Christmas, however.

“Every year, some people asked us why we always included fruitcake in the hampers. They won't have to buy it if they don't want to this year,” she said.