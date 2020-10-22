Wilma Kenny | Oct 22, 2020

Harrowsmith Community Improvement Plan Granted Extension

Council agreed to extend the expiry period for Harrowsmith’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) for four years, to October 2024.

In late 2016, Harrowsmith had been selected for 4-year designation for the redevelopment, revitalization, prosperity and beautification of the village. Funding of $70,000 was made available by the County of Frontenac, to be administered by the Township. Eligible projects included façade improvement, accessibility improvement and municipal fees rebates.

Although the initial 4 years are almost up, there continues to be interest from property owners wishing to apply for grants and loans to improve commercial buildings, and over $42,000 remains of the money set aside.

Township Purchases Water Access in Battersea

Earlier this month, a small piece of waterfront property in Battersea came on the market for sale in conjunction with the sale of the Holiday Country Manor. The property has been informally used in the past for public docking and has provided access to the village from Loughborough Lake via Millburn Creek. At one time, up to four (4) useable docks have existed on the property. With the potential sale of the Holiday Country Manor and associated properties, there was potential for public access via this property to be cut off. For this reason, Township staff investigated acquiring the property to ensure ongoing public ownership and use. A sale price of $53,000 + HST was negotiated. Docks, signage and picnic tables will be proposed in the future, subject to budget approval. “This was a great opportunity,” said Councillor Sleeth.

Decision to Sell Deferred

A staff recommendation to declare a small Township property surplus and list it for sale has been put on hold, after Councillor Revill suggested it might be of interest to the County as a parking lot for ATV users of the K&P trail. The land in question is at the intersection of Craig and Mustard Roads north of Verona. Public Works Director Segsworth asked for the deferral, until the size of the lot can be determined.

Update re Covid-19 Impacts on 2020 Budget

A treasury report listing the costs and savings to date that can be attributed to Covid-19 was inconclusive: the actual tally can’t be known until the end of the year. For example, although the volume of building permits is on target based on comparison with prior years, permit revenues are now forecasted to come in under budget by $15,000 (3%), because the types of permits have shifted in 2020 to a higher number of minor renovations.

Bale Wrap Problems

Mayor Vandewal asked Segsworth if he could find some way to get rid of the heaps of bale wrap at the Hazardous Waste site. There are no longer any recycling options for the material, and it is not being accepted by the Township. “Bury it at a landfill, if there’s no other option: it’s an eyesore,” said Vandewal.

Hallowe’en Looks Like it May Be a Go!

Although the Township is awaiting final word from the Health Unit, Public Works Director Segsworth assured Council that the closure of Mill Street, Sydenham for small trick or treaters, between 5:30 and 7:30 on Hallowe’en is a real possibility.

Watch the Township website and the South Frontenac Township’s notice board in Frontenac News.

SF Flu Shot Reminders: Sydenham Medical Clinic drive-through at Harrowsmith Methodist Church Nov 3/10/17, and Verona Medical Clinic at the Verona Lions’ Nov 5/13.