Wilma Kenny | Oct 21, 2020

Thursday, the Helmes family and a few others gathered in Sydenham at the corner of Mill and Rutledge for a quiet ceremony to unveil a plaque on the site of 'Ma' (Myrtle) Helmes' tiny store. Master of ceremonies Jim Lansdell thanked the many who had helped make this possible, especially: Cathy and Rob Wolsey, Percy Snider, Fred Bell, John Trousdale, Roxanne Saunders, Mark Segsworth, Ken Sigsworth, Mary Smith, Terry Crawford, an anonymous funder, and Frontenac News.

Charlie not only unveiled the plaque, but was presented with a miniature version to keep: "On this site from 1938 to 1973, Ma Helmes served the students of Sydenham High School from her home/corner store. Ma provided three generations of students with a place to hang out between classes, selling confections and refreshments, but the wisdom and advice was always free. Placed in Ma's memory by her family and former students of SHS."

Someone commented, "It's wonderful to be able to recognize the importance to so many of a woman, for just being herself."

2023 will be SHS's 150th anniversary year: a grand celebration is being planned, and one thing is certain: there will be a "peanuts and jellybeans' table beside the plaque!