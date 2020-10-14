Jeff Green | Oct 14, 2020

(Please note - there was an error in the print version of this article regarding the day of the week when the Sydenham Medical Clinic sponsored flu clinics are taking place. The correct days are the first three Tuesday's of November, November 3,10,17, as it says in the version of the article printed below)



Primary care clinics, local pharmacies, and public health are working together to promote and provide access to flu shots this month. Plans have come together to provide the flu vaccination in a safe manner throughout Frontenac County and Lennox and Addington, while following protocols to eliminate any risk of COVID-19 transmission while doing so.

Starting in mid-summer, Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health, was saying that increasing the percentage of the local population that receives the flu shot is one of the key factors I ensuring that the second wave of COVId, which is now upon us, does not overwhelm the local medical system when as head towards and into the new year.

“Flu and COVID-19 symptoms have a significant overlap” he said in August, so seasonal flu sufferers will need to be tested for COVID and will need to enter isolation until the test comes back from the lab to confirm they have the flu. Maintaining social distancing into the fall and higher numbers of people being immunised for flu will be very important as we approach the flu season.”

Last week, Kingston Frontenac Lennox and and Addington Public Health (KFLAPH) put out a media release encouraging residents to get immunized as early as possible.

“The sooner that a person is immunized against influenza, the sooner they are protected from this contagious and potentially dangerous illness. It is also important to get immunized to protect vulnerable people such as the elderly and those who are too young to be immunized. KFL&A Public Health recommends that all KFL&A area residents, not just the young and the elderly, get immunized as soon as the vaccine becomes available,” said the release.

“You get the greatest protection by being immunized before the influenza season starts. Waiting to be immunized until influenza is in our community is too late,” said Dr. Moore. “The only way to ensure that a person is protected is to get the vaccine and to get immunized as soon as the vaccine is available.”

Influenza disease usually starts in December and peaks during January or February, says KFLAPH. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to develop antibodies that protect against influenza, so they say it is best to get vaccinated well before the virus begins circulating in the community.

Pharmacies and medical clinics in the region are reporting unprecedented demand for the flu shot among their customers and patients. While they have or will soon receive a limited number of doses, the main supply is set to arrive on or around October 26.

The Lakelands Family Health Team a clinic on October 14 in Northbrook and has another one scheduled for October 21 in Denbigh but those clinics are restricted to their own patients only. They will be announcing clinics for the general public soon, likely to take place in November.

The Sharbot Lake Family Health Team will be holding a drive-through clinic for the entire community at Granite Ridge Education Centre on October 31st from 9am -1pm (see ad on page 7). It is first come, first served. A valid health card must be supplied and mask wearing is obligatory as well – this is the case for all of the clinics that are being organised.

Also, in Sharbot Lake, the Pharmasave store is organizing clinics at the Sharbot Lake Legion on Thursday, November 5, and Saturday, November 14th from 10am – 3pm. Contact the pharmacy to access a pre-registration form.

In Verona, the medical centre had organised a drive-through clinic on November 5, from 1pm-6pm. A valid health care must be presented and mask protocols will be observed.

The Verona Pharmawell store has started to provide flu shots by appointment only, ever since October 8, and reports that they have very busy.

The Harrowsmith Pharmasave store is providing flu shots to walk-in customers with no appointment as long as their initial supply lasts.

In Sydenham, the Sydenham Medical Clinic will be running Drive-Through clinics at Harrowsmith Free Methodist Church on the first three Tuesdays in November - November 3, 10am -2pm, November 10, 2pm-6pm, and November 17, 10am-2pm.

The Drugsmart store in Sydenham has started providing shots already. They prefer appointments.

Inverary Pharmasave reports that they have seen a large demand and have started a waiting list, which now has 300 names on it. With a limited supply at present, they recommend residents in Inverary, Perth Road and Battersea wait until the full order of doses arrives, at which time they are considering organizing a drive-through clinic, perhaps at the ball-field in Inverary.

According to KFLAPH, people cannot get influenza from influenza vaccine, and most people have no reaction at all to influenza vaccine. Almost all of those who do have only minor side effects, such as a sore arm or mild fever.

“Getting your flu shot helps to prevent hospitalizations and a large impact on the local health care system.” said Dr. Moore. “Now more than ever we need every spare bed to protect any individuals that may need hospitalization due to COVID-19.”

There are two flu versions of he flu vaccine available in Ontario this year. There is the regular vaccine and a high dose vaccine which is only available for seniors (over 65 years old)

The early supply of vaccine that is being administered now is the regular vaccine. The senior’s dose will not be available until the end of the month when the main supply arrives at medical clinics and pharmacies.

An extra supply has been allocated to the KFLAPH region this year in anticipation of a greater demand, and early indications are that they added supply will be necessary.

KFLAPH sets an annual target of 60% of the population taking the flu shot. That target has never been met in the past, but this year is not the same as every other year.