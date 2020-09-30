Jeff Green | Sep 30, 2020

The Vine Line, the official newsletter of the Battersea Pumpkin Festival, has traditionally been the publication to read to find out what is on tap each year as the festival has developed over 25 years. This year the Vine Line is more about what is not happening that what is happening, but it is one of the ways that festival organiser are marking the season and providing a bridge between the 25th and 27th editions of the festival.

While there will no parade, no shuttle bus courtesy of Robert Hogan bus lines, no live music in the park, and the Frontenac Model Train Park won’t be open, the Vine Line points out that there will be no parking issues either.

There will be a giant pumpkin carved by Bruce Downey at the Holiday Country Manor on October 10th, and there will be a guess the pumpkin contest. There will also be music, and fine food, at the Creekside Bar and Grill and the Holiday Country Manor throughout the month, Battersea residents are invited to decorate their houses, and there will be a photo contest as well, between October 10th and 31st.

Further information about events that are taking place is available at the Battersea Pumpkin Festival Facebook page, as are reminiscences about festivals from the past. The Vine Line is posted there as well, with its mix of bad news, not so bad news, and a humorous take on the entire situation.