Sep 11, 2020

by John Curran

The population here in the unorganized community of Buck Lake absolutely cratered last week and similar reports are pouring in from lakes around the region.

While Labour Day typically marks the annual migration of so many of our seasonal neighbours back to their cities and towns, COVID-19 seems to have triggered that shift a week early this year. With school boards around the country pressing start on the year before the long weekend this time out, it has made for one of the quietest ends to a summer I can recall.

There are definite perks; I haven’t seen a wakeboarder in almost two weeks now!

Beyond that there are natural cycles playing out and whether they signal the oncoming season or comprise what makes it fall, there’s no denying a renewed crispness is already in the evening air.

Loons are grouped to greet the morning mist each day, their haunting calls echoing back off the distant cliffs on the south side of Birch Island just outside what was, more than a century ago, known widely as Hell’s Hole.

The spot lived up to its name last Thursday when our dog Lily the chow chow and I were out for a cruise. The sky was overcast when we left, but it had been that way all day and only a few seconds of fleeting rain had yet materialized. By the time we turned for home and came up through the sand bar, black clouds were starting to peek over the top of Buck Island. As we passed Hotdog Island and neared Birch, we could see a wall of water right at the opening of the Hole. It looked like something out of Game of Thrones… winter is coming, after all.

Pop-up downpours are nothing new at this time of year around Buck Lake. They are an important part of things. When the cool rains of late summer begin, they remind us of the impending fall and days that are much wetter and colder than today. They remind me to call the wood guy. Best get a cord or two put away for winter before it gets too wet.

Better call the septic guy while I’m at it. We are almost due for a pump out and it’s going to be easier for Bryan to get his truck in and out while the weather is still nicer than it’s not.

The garden is almost ready for a final harvest. Peppers, onions, and carrots are all nearing their zenith. Unfortunately, the chipmunks months ago decided my tomatoes were actually their tomatoes this year – the little buggers took every single full-size fruit from multiple plants. Thank goodness for Sun Harvest in Glenbernie! For whatever reason, the rodents don’t seem to be bothering any of the other items I’ve grown, so that’s a victory.

The end of the season also signals the Buck Lake Association’s annual general meeting. This year the idea of meeting face-to-face was abandoned due to COVID concerns, but it could actually result in a much more inclusive event.

The BLA is hosting a Zoom call Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Traditionally the event has happened before Labour Day and it’s been a tough sell when it comes to seasonal cottagers, who are often unwilling to part with one of what is a shrinking number of evenings left at the lake. Worse yet, sometimes it’s been held during the day on a sunny weekend! This time around even cottagers who have returned to their respective hometowns – as well as those trapped south of the border this summer – can connect for an evening of online discussion about a place where they’d all rather be: Buck Lake.

If you haven’t yet done so, remember to renew your membership in advance. You can visit http://bucklake.ca/membership for several ways to get that done. Only members will have the call-in details sent to them ahead of the meeting. And if you’re not a member, but have property on Buck Lake, I hope you’ll consider joining today. It’s only $25. There is a tremendous social aspect to the association that only enhances life in our neck of the woods. As with any such social club, the more, the merrier.

Hope to see you on Zoom next Tuesday night.