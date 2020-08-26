Hudson Campbell moves into second place in his division while kayaking on his way to first in the nine-and-under age category

John Curran | Aug 26, 2020

Buck Lake Kids Race to Help Hospital

After a summer of training and fundraising, junior Buck Lakers came together over the weekend for the lake’s first annual kids’ triathlon and by any measure it was a huge success.

“I want to thank everyone for coming and participating,” said event organizer Daley Clarke, 14, who also finished third in the aged 13-15 division. “A special thanks to all the parents, volunteers and the Buck Lake community.”

Approximately 40 volunteers kept things rolling for the 25 participants throughout the three races, including the 10-12 and the nine and under divisions. In addition, even more spectators gathered on the lake in their boats and rafted up to watch the competitors race from a safe distance.

“Thank you especially to Cheryl and the Narrows Lane neighbours for the never-ending task of making this a weed-free bay,” she said. “Thanks to Dean, Katryn, Ellie and Kevin for the use of their beach.”

Most of the kids were organized into teams for fundraising purposes and, while triathlons are typically highly competitive, this one was more about completing the course and raising money for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“Thank you to Autohouse Kingston, the Original Friddle Company and Curran and Associates for their generous donations and to WHIT Kingston for donating the T-shirts given to all of the participants,” said Clarke. “It was a wonderful day that helps a great cause, CHEO. As of right now our total is at $5,938 with potentially more to come.”

That more to come is thanks to local sewing volunteers who have made cloth masks that were being sold in aid of the cause.

“They were made here at Buck Lake by Elaine and Sandra and they are being sold to benefit CHEO as well,” said volunteer Dean Milner. “It was just a great event and it’s probably going to have to happen again.”

When 2021 doe roll around, Clarke does have ideas on how to make the event even better.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to increase the number of kids next year if COVID isn’t a concern then,” she said. “We’ve also got lots of ideas for the day-of logistics to make things go smoother.”

There may have been a couple of minor hiccups along the way, but the kids certainly never really noticed.

“It was fun competing and raising money to help sick kids,” said Hudson Campbell who finished first in the nine and under category. In the middle of the pack after the swim and second following the kayak, Campbell used his legs to power past the competition in the race’s final phase. “My favourite part was the running – I can run pretty fast.”

Campbell, who was part of the Buck Islanders Team, said helping people at CHEO gives him a good feeling.

“As a team, we raised $860 so that was pretty good I think,” he concluded.

Finishing in second in the division behind Campbell was Aubrey Clarke, 9.

“It felt really good out there racing after so much time getting ready,” she said. “I ran a bit faster than I was expecting and for the swim I just didn’t even think about it, I just went for it.”

Another competitor who made the most of the running stage of the race, Asher Small, 11, finished fourth in the middle age group.

“I trained by running, swimming and kayaking around Buck Island and Porcupine Island where our cottage is,” he said. “Our neighbours and my parents donated money and so did I, I gave $25 I made mowing lawns – all together I raised $111. I will most likely do it again; it was a lot of fun.”