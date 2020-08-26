Jeff Green | Aug 26, 2020

The EarlyOn program which offers drop-in playgroups for children under 6 and their families, has been on hold in Frontenac County ever since mid-March when the COVID-19 lockdown took effect.

The program is offered by Rural Frontenac Community Services (RFCS) in communities across the vast county. It is not only a play opportunity for young children, but also offers support and resources for families and helps foster relationships between young families in rural communities who may not have met before.

Karla Dibdin joined the EarlyOn team as the program supervisor less that two weeks before the lockdown.

“I never even had a chance to visit all of the locations before we were shut down,” she said earlier this week, in a telephone interview.

When she came back to work in early August, she began working on an adapted service model for the EarlyOn program. Instead of running playgroups in RFCS facilities, church basements and township halls, as of August 14 programs are being offered out of doors, in parks and beaches in Sydenham (the Point), Harrowsmith (Centennial Park), Verona, (McMullen Park), Sharbot Lake (Sharbot Lake Beach), Arden (Kennebec Park) and Plevna (Sand Lake).

EarlyOn staff bring everything they need, a popup canopy, toys, blankets, and activities, to these outdoor settings.

“We run pop-up playgroups every summer, so this is the model we have adapted for our re-opening,” said Diblin. It has taken a little time, for families to know we are back and to be comfortable coming out, but the numbers are increasing as we go along,” she said.

For example, there were no children at the first Verona playgroup, but 10 people came to the second one. And there have been some brand-new participants.

“There are so many babies who’ve been born during COVID-19, and they haven’t had any outings. One family came out with a baby and an older sibling. The parents said this was the first time he’s played with anybody in all this time. The playgroups are also comforting for families who are getting ready for school. The parents are happy to see their children mingling with other children.

Because the setting is out of doors, EarlyOn staff and parents do not need to wear masks. The activities are set up to encourage distancing, but children in the playgroups are not forced to avoid each other.

The playgroup schedule for each week is posted at RFCS.ca or at the RFCS Facebook page. Groups this week have been scheduled from 9:30am-1pm in Sydenham on Monday, Verona on Tuesday, Sharbot Lake on Wednesday, Arden on Thursday, and Harrowsmith and Plevna on Friday.

Plans are being developed for indoor playgroups in the fall, at the Child Centre in Sharbot Lake and at the EarlyON building in Sydenham to start with. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including pre-registration instead of the normal drop-in so that numbers can be monitored. Returning to some of the off-site locations in other communities will have to wait, and outdoor playgroups could carry on as well into the fall.

For further information, contact Karla Diblin at 613-279-3151, ext. 305

EarlyON Child and Family Centers offer free programs for children up to six years old and their parents/caregivers. EarlyON centres are places to engage and connect with others in the community and feel a sense of belonging. Families will be welcomed by qualified early-years professionals who can provide support, advice and helpful resources. EarlyON programs are where children and their parents/caregivers can learn, play, laugh and be curious, make friends and engage with others!