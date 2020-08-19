Wilma Kenny | Aug 19, 2020

“Draw your chair up close to the precipice, and I will tell you a story.” (F.Scott Fitzgerald)

It’s a rare pleasure for an adult to have someone read stories to them; imagine having someone read to you for an hour while you make cookies, or repair something or eat your lunch or paint your toenails or just sit comfortably and listen.

Grownup Storytime began as an experiment at Sydenham library and because of its popularity has become a Monday event which is now (as a result of Covid-19) available to anyone in Frontenac County who has a library card and access to a computer. Each week, reader Margi Mckay follows a theme, reading bits from two or three books. She follows up with an emailed list of the books she read from, and other related titles that are in the library.

Recent topics have included: Black lives, relationships, critters, technology, indigenous authors, children’s stories.

The readings can be surprising, puzzling, sad or funny. They may make you go straight to the reservations part of the library website so you can read the rest of the book.

Margi’s a good reader and has a delightful sense of humour which often shows in her choice of readings.

The story sessions will restart on Monday Sept 14 at 12 noon: to sign up, or for further information go to the library site: kfpl.ca and search for programs.

If you are not yet using Zoom, download the application, or get a local teenager to help you do so. (I’m not kidding! They are fearless with computers.)

There’s no charge for Zoom, or the Storytime. Many of the library branches are reopening with social distancing, and a librarian will also be able to help get you connected.