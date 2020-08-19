Aug 19, 2020

Many things have changed in the 10 years since collection was introduced for the entire Township. The collection of waste and its related routes have been reviewed and updated to provide improvements and efficiencies.

Changes to the collection schedule and routes are effective as of Monday, August 31st, 2020, and include the following:

New collection boundaries have been created for some areas of the Township – this means that your collection day may have changed;

All households across the Township will have the same collection day for garbage and recycling;

Collection will now run four days a week, Monday to Thursday. As a result when there is a holiday on a Monday, ALL collection will move forward one day;

Some households will need to change the side of the road/ location of where they place solid waste for collection. This eliminates the need for the trucks to travel in both directions on less populated roads.

Specific Household Information:

The Township has prepared a collection day reference sheet to assist residents in identifying which day/location their solid waste will be collected. It is available on our website at www.southfrontenac.net/collection-info.aspx;

For residents that live on private lanes, you can locate your collection information by simply looking at the Township road that your lane connects to and that will be your collection day;

The 2020 – 21 recycle calendar along with a coloured map of the new boundaries and collection days has been included in your 2020 Final Tax Notice that is being mailed out the first week of August.

General Reminders:

Both garbage and recycling must be out by 7:00 a.m. on your collection day;

Do NOT bag cans and/or plastics;

Physically separate your garbage from your recycling, have a few feet in between the two so each collection vehicle can see the items;

Protect your garbage from wildlife - use a garbage can or a covering.

Your cooperation during this transition to a new and improved solid waste collection system is greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.southfrontenac.net/collection-info.aspx for more information on garbage and recycling collection changes.