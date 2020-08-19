Aug 19, 2020

Reminder to secure your vehicle and place valuables out of sight

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is encouraging citizens to "Lock It or Lose It". Recently, Frontenac OPP responded to several complaints in Verona of unlocked vehicles that were entered and items were stolen.

You can help prevent theft by following some crime prevention tips:

Always roll up your vehicle's windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

Be sure to take precautions to protect your vehicle and vehicle contents from theft.

CONTACT: Provincial Constable Curtis Dick

Community Safety / Media Relations Officer

(613) 372-1932 (office)

(613) 305-2193 (cell)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

opp.ca

TWITTER: @OPP_ER