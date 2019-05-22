May 22, 2019

On Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2, 2019 Little Texas Roadhouse Bar and Grill will be hosting the 1st Annual Inverary 3 PITCH 3 CHORDS Spring Fling in support of Inverary Youth Activities. All proceeds from this event will go toward one-time capital costs to replace the holding tank, to complete major renovations to the washroom facilities and to upgrade the electrical in the canteen.

The idea of the Inverary 3 PITCH 3 CHORDS Spring Fling came from combining my love of live music and baseball.

This family friendly two day event will feature live music, baseball, a large kids zone, vendors, food vendors and a beer tent.

The lineup includes: Rudy & Saddle Up, Hicktown, KnucKel Hed, The Ice Gods, Old Habits, Richard Cranium, White Brothers, Lane Duke, Courtney Kane, Picket Fences, Clem Chesterfield & the La-Z Boy Recliners, Jordy Jackson Band, A night with Elvis, Eastbound by Bytown, Chelsea Road and more

Tickets are $35 for a weekend pass, 16 years and under free. The Kids Zone will have several free activities as well several exciting pay per use activities.