Mar 27, 2019

A fundraising walk at Elements Fitness near Sydenham resulted in $5,1000 being raised for research into ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The event, called Always Lorie Strong, was organised in support of Lorie Ross, an active member of Elements Fitness and long-time butcher at the Sydenham Foodland. A group of Lorie’s friend and supporters organised the walk and Elements donated the facilities and helped with co-ordination.