Jul 14, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Rural Frontenac Community Services, in conjunction with the S.A.L.T. Committee, are hosting a free information session, July 22, 12:00 to 1pm. Join in by phone or online for a discussion on taking care of your health during the summer months, boating regulations and water safety. To register, please call 613-279-3151 x 201 or email Catherine Tysick at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Think Turtle Conservation Initiative is looking for volunteers to assist with compiling information to aid in helping the turtle population thrive in their natural habitat. For information on this volunteer program, please call Kelly Wallace at 647-606-9537or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

St. Lawrence College, Sharbot Lake Branch is presenting a 9-week course in “Office Assistant (Healthcare)”. This is an online funded program for those working and those who are not. The program will run from August 16 to October 15, 2021. You must be 18 years of age and an Ontario resident. Please contact the Sharbot Lake College branch for all pertinent information.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Arden Branch, will open Monday, July 19 at 5pm with necessary protocols in place.

Back to top

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

Happy birthday to Marilyn Salmond, who turns 85 on July 16th!

The Flinton Library is having a book sale on Saturday, July 31, 2012 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Please bring a bag. $2.00 for a small bag, and $4.00 for a large bag. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing while at the sale. Thank you for supporting the library!

Game on! TD Summer Reading Program from July 5, 2021 to August 26, 2021 at the Flinton Library on Thursdays from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Sign up for the reading club at the branch or call the library at 613-336-1091. The program will be held outside. Masks are required. This program is also available for weekly curb-side pick-up if you would like to participate but cannot make the program days.

Want some Mazinaw Lake Swim Program clothes? Check out their online store. The Program gets 10% of sales! Choose from various styles. Your order will be ready in five business days. Shop at MAZINAWLAKESWIMPROGRAM.ENTRIPYSHOPS.COM

The following link https://www.mazinawswim.com/ has some great information about the levels of swimming and how your child can go on to achieve their next levels when we start up MLSP again. MLSP has been able, through grants, to employ instructors this year to work virtually to continue to give lessons in the only way possible during COVID. For those of you on Facebook, check daily for lessons, contests & more.

A satisfied customer shares about Finnegan’s General Store in Cloyne: “The store sells great pizza and ice cream. As well, they carry milk and other general foods and condiments. Local crafts are also available for sale. Great staff!”

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes holds a weekly Farmers Market, Saturdays from 10-1pm at the Lions Community Hall in Northbrook. Come out and enjoy what local vendors and artisans have to offer. Something for everyone!

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes is hosting a Drive Thru Lions Fish Fry on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Lions Community Hall (Highway 41, Northbrook) from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. You will feast on fish & chips & fixins for $15.00 per person. All proceeds support community projects.

Back to top

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Exciting news for parents and caregivers!!! Playgroup in the park has begun on Tuesdays 10am to 12 noon in Denbigh at Heritage Park, 48 Lane Street. This free program is offered to families with children ages 0 to 6 years of age. Please register with Morgan at www.picktime.com/LARC, or for more info, contact Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also visit the Lennox and Addington Resources for Children Facebook page for details. Due to restrictions, drop ins are not permitted at this time.

The TD Summer Reading Program has begun at the Denbigh library, happening outside from 6-7pm on Thursdays. Please wear a mask. Call the library at 613 333 1426 to sign up. The program is also available for weekly curbside pick up if you would like to participate, but can't make it on the days it is held.

Mark your calendars - the Denbigh library's book sale will take place on Saturday, August 7th, 9am till noon. Books are $1 each, or you can fill a small bag for $2.00, or a large for $4. A great way to get some good reading, while supporting the library. Please wear a mask and social distance.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, July 20th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Back to top

Harlowe

Marie White

We have lost another entertainer from our club, Frances Parks. Our sympathy to the families. Frances was a beautiful singer and guitar player. Sometimes it took a lot of coaxing to get her to do it (shy, I guess).

A business man has passed away, Don Woods. Our sympathy to the family. Don owned and managed Don Woods fuels in Tweed for years.

We had some friends from Belleville and Stoco area drop in yesterday for a visit. Their question: “When are we going to start the fiddle parties?” No idea, I’m enjoying the long holiday. I’m well into low speed. The travelling man dropped in, as well. Good to see him, all are well.

Back to top

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

JULY 18 - TAKE OUT roast beef dinner, Golden Links Hall. PICK UP between 4:30pm and 6:00pm. ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY with a cut off date of July 14, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas Station, Hartington Gas Station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info call 613-372-2410.

A thank you to Princess Auto for the donation of 3 park benches to be placed in Centennial Park, Harrowsmith. Thanks again from the Harrowsmith Beautification Committee.

Back to top

Henderson

Jean Brown

Deepest sympathy to the family of the late Frances Parks, who at one time lived in Arden, where she played music for the Arden Standard Church and helped out with many community and church events. When I lived in Arden, Frances and I would visit when out walking and have lots of laughs and fun times. We thank God for her life.

Some are getting ready to travel and it will help to carry your Covid 19 vaccine receipt that can be accessed online (http://ow.ly/WBGp50FnHDb) using your Ontario health card number. Speaking of travel - set aside the year 2030 for travel on the proposed high frequency rail line that might be coming right through our Henderson village, on route from Toronto to Quebec City in 2030! Soon, we’ll be able to take a trip and never leave the farm!

Henderson United is excited and thanks God for the ability to offer in-person weekly worship at 8:45am, with all the current Covid protocols in place! Lay leader, Sarah Hale, offered leadership this past week. The churches have extended a call to a student minister, who will be arriving in the near future.

We’re all excited about the Opening Ontario Act and are all following Covid protocols to the letter of the law! Rock on!

Back to top

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Cards for sale by the Inverary Youth Activities Group. A package of 5 assorted cards for $10. Blank on the inside for your personal message. Order your package from any member of our group. All proceeds will support Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Pickleball introduction sessions. Register now for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

EarlyON programs are free for parents and caregivers with children ages birth to 6 years. Most Programs are 9:30am until 12:30. To register or find a locations near you: Marcie Webster at 613-279-3151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Free Seniors Urban Poling Fitness Classes held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30am at the Storrington Centre in the parking lot. Dress comfortable, wear walking shoes and bring water. Note: washrooms are not open. Poles are available. Let’s keep fit!

Order your chicken dinner now! July 24th , enjoy a half chicken barbecued dinner with all the trimmings, prepared by the Storrington Lions Club. Cost is $20. Call 613-353-2086 to order. Pick-up time is between 4 to 6pm in the parking lot of the Lions Hall in Sunbury.

Bicycles, please! The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles to be sent to Cuba in the fall. Adult or children’s bikes gladly accepted. To donate, call Al Rankin at 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Bottle drive continues with the trailer at 3950 Round Lake Road. Beer bottles, wine bottles, liquor bottles, wine bags/boxes and beer cans. All proceeds for the new washroom building at Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Library boxes at the gates to Ken Garrett Park. Take, borrow or donate. Two boxes are children’s books and two are adult books.

Baseball action just in time for summer. It was good to see a game at the township park and games at Ken Garrett Park this past week.

Church Service at Ken Garrett Park on July 25th at 11:00am. If attending, please bring some items for the food bank… The need exists. Thank you.

Back to top

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Christie’s Lake – 130 years ago – The road work started on Monday morning, June 23, 1891; George Smith is the pathmaster. From Christie’s Lake to Perth is one of the best 10 miles of road in Ontario. – Alex Palmer has his boarding house fitted up for the season. Come up for a visit; high and healthy pure spring water flowing out of iron and limestone rocks 200 feet higher than Perth. – Emma Wells and Miss Ray are spending their holidays in their cottage, Red Cecar Village, on Christie’s Lake. – A new cheese factory has been erected here. J. D. McMunn is the proprietor and manager, and knows how to make cheese. - Lucy Noonan is visiting her home after 2 years absence at Bay City, Michigan. – Mrs. McKittrick and family are visiting her father, James Noonan, Christie’s Lake. [Perth Courier July 3 1891]

Mississippi Station 126 Years ago: Mrs. M.R. Dodds is visiting her brother John Allan at Mississippi Station. [Perth Courier, July 5, 1895]

North Sherbrooke 126 Years ago: 4th Line: Mrs. J. Munro presented her husband with a young daughter on the 11th inst. [Perth Courier, July 5, 1895]

Sharbot Lake 126 Years Ago: A wee girl graces the home of Fred Mulvert. She has come to stay. [Perth Courier, July 5, 1895]

Back to top

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

July birthday greetings are Emily Summer, Levi Teal Jr, Norman Whan, Brittany Craven, Nicole Tibble, Dianne Brown, Valerie Fox, Graeme Gemill, Linda Mottile, Diane Tryan, Jason Fox, Casey Hartwick, Lisa Sly, Kathy Sweet, Nic Smith, Lauretta Barker, Rosemary Lapointe, Courtney Meeks, Christopher Barffit, Erma Hawley, Tristan Goodberry, Racheal Mann, Mona Scott, Lexie McCullough, Diane Nicelson, Diana Meeks, Jeff Matson, Merrilee Gray, Aiden Ridell, Madelyn Meeks, Parker Thompson, Jack Keller, Nelda Whan, Mark Kehoe, Sharon McMunn, Colleen Thompson, Eric Sly.

We had two birthdays at SLRR, Ruby Boyer and Don Smith. We wish them all the best.

Anniversaries are Corey and Nicole Hayes, Ken and May Walton, Percy and Shirley Burke,Erica nd Glenda Sly, Darrel and Sherrill Hannah, Gerald and Della Dunham, Lorna and Staney Sargent, Reg and Sharon Smith, Corey and Amber Peters.

Sympathy to the family of Frances Parks. I used to hear her sing at Arden at the church there.

Church is now opened at Mountain Grove. People need to wear masks and be seated 6 ft apart.

Back to top

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

No column; check back next week!

Back to top

Parham-Tichborne

by Colleen Steele & Christine Teal, with introduction from new columnist Elijah Abrams

Well, it is with mixed emotions that I type this column... Mom and I are handing over the column, so this will be our last week writing your news. We would like to thank all of our faithful readers, those who have provided us with information to include, birthday and anniversary wishes. So please keep reading and providing information to include to Elijah Abrams, who will be taking over and can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 416-276-3113. Below this week's news is his introduction.

Lois Webster has put together a book about the history of the Parham Anglican Church which has new been placed in the Library for all to check out. A lot of work and effort has been put into this historical book, so make sure you take the time to borrow, then return it for others to read.

Thoughtful get well prayers go out to Gary Howes. Lots of activity at the Parham Fair Grounds... Stay tuned for some new improvements!

As the province gears up to move into Phase 3 of reopening, please keep these dates in mind: Saturday, July 17th - 1010 Hornbeck Lane, Arden, from 9:30 to 1pm - pop up sale.

Sunday, July 25th - Parham Fair Grounds - District #4 Recreation Committee is hosting a Social Distancing Vendor Fair from 10am to 2pm.

Saturday, Aug 21 - Parham Fair Grounds - Parham Fair is hosting a vendor event - pre registration is required.

Saturday, Aug 28 - B & B Memorial Show n' Shine - Vendors 10am to 4pm - there will be a 50/50 draw, Gilmours Food Truck, raffle draws, wrapture wraps. All proceeds going to South & Central Fire Departments

Healing prayers are being sent out to Jimmy Kelly Jr. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

"Begin each day with optimism, end each day with forgiveness. Happiness in life begins and ends within your heart."

Hey there!!

Elijah Abrams here, your new local correspondent. I couldn’t be more excited to be writing on behalf of my community for the Frontenac News! I grew up with this paper always on the kitchen table at my grandparent's house in Sydenham, and couldn’t be more jazzed to join the team. You may have heard my family name, Abrams, as we are a musical clan with deep roots in the area. I’ve just recently purchased a fixer-upper on Buck Bay Rd and am living with my girlfriend, Thea, and our dog, Merle, in beautiful Tichborne!

I can’t wait to share some anecdotes and adventures, and report on all the local happenings around these parts!

Back to top

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

From Yvonne Wash, secretary, Perth Road United Church: Please note: While Ontario has moved into Stage 2/Step 2, it has been decided that we will remain with podcasts only until further notice. With different variants still in play, we want to make sure that everyone is comfortable coming together in person. We will monitor this and will keep you informed of any changes. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website, which is: www.pruc.ca.

From Vera Shepherd, Chair of Worship Committee: The Annual Wilmer Cemetery Memorial Service (usually held on the second Sunday in July) and the Perth Road United Church Anniversary Service (usually held on the second Sunday in August) will both be postponed until further notice.

Birthday wishes to those who have birthdays this week.

This week, I spoke with Joanie Karschau, owner and operator of Garlic Fields, and asked why she added hydroponics to her business.

She said, “I have a friend who distributes hydroponic towers. I saw one in operation at her house and basically had to have one.

I use fresh greens and basil on a variety of pizzas, and grow arugula for use on our Tuscany pizza. It’s really handy having the tower alongside of my work table. I just pick what I want. I also use the lettuces, and swiss chard in our home cooking. Operation and maintenance of the tower is fairly straightforward. I regularly check the water level, the ph level, and add the nutrients. A pump circulates the water for 5 minutes, every 45 minutes. I take it apart for cleaning every six months. You can use any seeds, but I purchase my seeds from the supplier. You start the seeds in a small square called a Rockwell cube. As the roots start, they grow down the tube. I regularly check that the roots don’t grow too long and get caught in the pump. After the initial purchase, running costs like electricity and water costs are very low. The lights have been running for over a year and the unit has been running with no issues. I use produce as it grows. For example, I have several different kinds of lettuces on the go so I just take what I need, and after a couple of days they have grown back. As I have a constant supply of fresh lettuce, I don’t have to buy lettuce. I don’t have to deal with the plastic containers that the produce comes in, so we’re helping the environment.

Because I grow indoors, there are advantages in that the system is bug free, and I don’t have to contend with wild animals.”

Since 2005, Garlic Fields has produced a fine selection of homemade frozen food products, from pizza and lasagnas to soups and appetizers. Catering for special occasions is also offered.”

Garlic Field products are available at Glenburnie Grocery, Limestone Organic Creamery and Gananoque Home Hardware. Contact: www.garlicfieldsgourmet.com or call 613-353-4462.

Back to top

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

Big congratulations to the Clarendon Central Public School Parent Council auction winner, Sharon Killingbeck! Her bid won a very generous donation by Leane & Brian Bailey. It included a gift certificate to have her pet’s portrait drawn by The Baileys and two gift baskets full of cat and dog goodies! CCPS Parent Council says, “Huge thanks to Lookout Home Hardware for helping with the auctions and to the community for our on-going support!”

It was very disappointing to hear that the beautiful mural that was located at the entrance of the Ompah Waste Site was stolen earlier this month! If you have any information regarding the theft of the mural or see it around in the future, please contact the OPP or Corey Klatt, Manager of Community Development at the Township Office. Hopefully, it will be found and can be returned to its rightful spot! The artists in our community work so hard on their lovely treasures for all of us to enjoy. It is a real shame when you hear of something like this happening!

On the flip side of the coin, the Tomlins on Beach Road found a canoe! It floated up to their shoreline and they are kindly trying to locate its owner. They are on Sand Lake and their phone number is (416) 732-9903. If you are missing a canoe on that lake or know of anybody that is short one, please give them a call! Thanks!

Limits for indoor religious gatherings have lifted! Social distancing is still required, as well as facemasks.

I had a lovely phone conversation with the Archdeacon of our Community Anglican Churches, John M. Robertson. last week. He wanted to say hello to all of us and to let us know that this coming Sunday, July 18th, Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Plevna will be opened again for regular, year-round Sunday services at 9:00am with Incumbent Rev. Canon Nancy Beale. I was sad to find out that the St. John’s Church in Ardoch is now temporarily closed for upkeep and renovations, but I guess it was needed. When I could, I really enjoyed the summer month services in this little church! The Plevna Holy Trinity Church welcomes everyone to come and meet community members and celebrate the Eucharist! This Sunday, it will be with the Ven. John Robertson!

I got to finally put a face to the name when I had the pleasure of running into Pastor Greg Langille at the library last week. What a nice fellow! The River of Life Christian Fellowship meets at 10:30am every Sunday! Interestingly enough, he is also a Captain Picard fan!

Circle July 24th on your calendar for the Outdoor Vendor Sale that will be held at 9268 Road 509 Between Plevna and Ompah from 9-2pm!! Covid protocols will be in place, so don’t forget your masks!! For more information, you can contact Betty Hunter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Debby Emery This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Back to top

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Lakes and trails is back, but different - sounds like a lot of fun. We are holding a stripped down version of the Lakes and Trails Festival this year in the Point Park on July 17. Besides the bike rides and paddling, we have two new events which I thought might be of special interest to Sydenham residents. These are the short write-ups on each: a Historic Sydenham Outdoor Escape Adventure and a bike tune-up clinic. Hit up this website for more info: https://lakesandtrailsfestival.org/

The Spirit of Sydenham Awaits!

Small towns are full of mysteries. Some people talk, but others do not. Sydenham’s hearsay tells us that a body went missing, but whose body was it? Only a revealing walk through the history of this town will tell. Come to the Lakes and Trails Festival, July 17 , the Point Park, Sydenham to participate.

The spirit of this unidentified body is unable to rest until you find out who he was, and why he was so fond of the village of Sydenham. You are the experts who will solve this crime.

The Historic Sydenham Outdoor Adventure Walk is part of the Lakes and Trails Festival, a celebration of our active lifestyle, natural beauty and history. You’ll start at the detective’s tent located it the Point Park Festival headquarters. Two bumbling detectives will tell you the little they know and then turn the crime over to you. You will be given a map, a bag of clues, and a clue decoder card. To solve the mystery, you will visit the places where the mysterious man’s descendants spent time. You will find out more about these places as you read diary entries written by his youngest grandson, William. At each location, you will gather a clue that will help to confirm his identity. At the end of your adventure, you can confirm your solution at the detective’s tent. And, if you softly whisper his name into the wind, you will possibly meet his spirit and win a prize. The Historic Sydenham Outdoor Escape Adventure should take about 60 minutes and involves walking a 2-kilometre paved and gravel route around the village. It will be best enjoyed in small COVID-respecting groups working together, 2-8 people, with 4-6 as the optimal size.

No pre-registration is required. Come anytime between 8:30 and noon to the Point Park, Sydenham on July 17.

For information on the cycling, bike tune-up clinic and paddling, see website.

Hope everyone was able to get out and wet a fishing line during family fishing week. The lakes are a great place to unwind and enjoy some angling. Be respectful of those who are enjoying all the other water activities. We can share.

Also, a new website on the block for our area, very informative and maybe even future changing. Check it out: engagefrontenac.ca.

This is a space to share and discuss ideas, learn about important projects and topics, provide invaluable feedback and input, and contribute to the future of South Frontenac.

Nice to see some tourists able to return to our area safely, you’ve been missed.

Keep up the good work, Sydenham.

Back to top

Verona

Debbie Lingen

The Verona Free Methodist Church will be having Drive-In Movies every FRIDAY during the Summer. On July 16 they will be showing " Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood" Location is the Verona Free Methodist Church (parking lot). Free Admission! All Welcome! Donations accepted! Canteen available from 8:15pm to 8:45pm Movie starts 8:45pm. In case of heavy rain, the movie will be cancelled. For a list of all the movies log into the VFM website www.veronafreemethodistchurch.com

Enjoy a Drive - In concert at the Verona Free Methodist Church on Sunday, July 18 at 10am. The concert will be in the back parking lot. Linda King and the Warrens with Ron Lemke will be playing. Listen on your car radio or bring a lawn chair.

Back to top