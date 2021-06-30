Jun 30, 2021

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

How is the caterpillar situation at your place? Ours is horrible. For the second year, our trees have been stripped almost bare. I’m told the overhead spraying is killing the little beasts but I’m still on the fence about how damaging it could be to the rest of our wild life friends. I’m sure I’m not alone with these thoughts but I don’t know how much longer we can put up with this onslaught.

Rural Frontenac Community Services has collaborated with the Galen Eye Centre and will be hosting an Ocular Assessment Screening session on July 19, 2021 to focus on the health of your eyes. The session is open to everyone but you must make an appointment to participate. Please call 613-279-3151 for more information or to book an appointment.

Congratulations to Emerson Chatwin, who received the 2021 award for the Most Improved Student in the Grade jk/sk/1/2 class. Though this year has been especially challenging, it is certainly evident that parental guidance and patience make an enormous impression on the children and their ability to improve. Good work, Brooke and Jordon!

Thank you, Jeff Green and staff, for keeping us up-to-date with the Covid facts. We all appreciate it.

Thank you to the heavens for opening up and sharing the much-needed rain.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

The South Frontenac Recreation Department is excited to host the Park Days program for families this summer! Offered every Monday – Friday at various parks in our community, the program will invite families to participate in guided activities such as crafts, sports, games, puzzles, science experiments and more within their household bubble and in a contact free environment. Participants of any age are welcome so long as they are accompanied by an adult ages 18+. Registration and pre-screening is required, though there is no cost to participate. Please see www.southfrontenac.net/en/things-to-do/swim-and-daycamps.aspx for more information and to register! For more information about the Park Days Family program, connect with Riley, Program Coordinator, via at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 613-985-7946.

Starting June 22nd, the twice weekly Seniors Urban Poling fitness classes will begin. To be held Tues & Thurs, 10:30 to 11:30am at the Storrington Centre, just north of Sunbury, in the parking lot. Class sizes are limited to 10 persons, and physical distancing will be maintained. Wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes and bring water. Note that there will be no access to the washrooms. Poles are available. There is no charge for the class. Come and get fit with your neighbours!

Save the date for the BBQ Chicken Dinner hosted by the Storrington Lions Club. The take out dinner will be on July 24th and by reservation only. More details to come!

What part of the fish weighs the most? The scales.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Land O’Lakes Rescue Petting Farm will be opening for the summer, starting this weekend, June 26, from 11am to 3pm for tours. Come pet and feed the animals.

Snack bar/bakery will be opening by July 1st from 11am to 3pm. You can either order in the snack bar or come to the road side window. Fries, poutines, ice cream, baked goods, great tasting lunch items. Always freshly made.

July 3rd and 4th 9am to 3pm, we will be hosting a Yard Sale Fundraiser to raise money for Land O'Lakes Rescue Petting Farm. Do you have new or used items that you want to donate for the yard sale? Please drop off at the farm by July 2nd.

Do you have a talent or craft to share? July 3rd you can set up a table and donate your time and some of your proceeds to the farm. No table charge. Call 613 336-0330.

July 3rd, Zanzar the Magical Genie is coming to do magic tricks. Cookie decorating and crafts for the children. Bring the family! Social distancing will be in effect.

"The Cloyne and District Historical Society Calendar is back for 2022!

It will be available starting July 3 at the CDHS table (bi-weekly) in the Northbrook Farmers' Market and at the Museum in Cloyne when it is allowed to open in Covid Stage 3. Thank you for supporting our local Museum and Archives."

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes, in partnership with Finnegan’s General Store and Myers Cave Resort, will be giving out ice cream bars on July 1, 2021 to celebrate our country’s 154th birthday. It will be first come- first serve while quantities last. It will be a drive through format. The event will begin at 11:00am and last until 1:00pm (or until they run out of ice cream.)

St. Kilian’s Church at 5984 Ardock Rd. is having a bake sale on Saturday, July 3, 2021 between 10:00am and 1:00pm. Don’t miss out! If you would like to pre-order a favourite treat, call 613-479-0070 or FB St. Kilian’s Church by June 26, 2021.

Come to the Greystones Cafe for freshly brewed coffee from Fluid Solar Roasters and baked goods. We are thrilled to now be open all days of the week.

Service and leadership are great qualities in life. Thank you to the students who take the time to serve and guide others. Congratulations to Amanda, Diana and Ryan. Well deserved.

The Flinton Library is having a book sale on Saturday, July 31, 2012 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Please bring a bag. $2.00 for a small bag, and $4.00 for a large bag. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing while at the sale. Thank you for supporting the library!

Game On! TD Summer Reading Program from July 5, 2021 to August 26, 2021 at the Flinton Library on Thursdays 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Sign up for the reading club at the branch or call the library at 613-336-1091. The program will be held outside. Masks are required. This program is also available for weekly curb-side pick-up if you would like to participate but cannot make the program days.

The emergency phone number for pets left in a vehicle anywhere in Ontario is 310-7722. No area code needed!

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Calling all kids! Starting Thursday, July 8th, the Denbigh library will host the TD Summer Reading Program outside from 6-7pm. Please wear a mask. Call the library at 613 333 1426 to sign up. The program is also available for weekly curbside pick up if you would like to participate, but can't make it on the days it is held.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, July 6th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Cloyne Pioneer Museum & Archives will be at the Farmer's Market in Northbrook on July 3,17 & 31, Aug 14 and 28 at 10am. New and exciting books on local history, both fiction & non-fiction, will be available, as well as the 2022 calendar. Stop by their booth for a free issue of the Spring/Summer Pioneer Times!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee! Happy Canada Day!

Harlowe

Marie White

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

WE NEED YOUR HELP. The Oddfellows and Rebekah’s Humanitarian Services are looking for hospital equipment. This would be walkers, wheel chairs, transport chairs, commodes or bed rails, just to name a few. These must be clean and in working order. If you know of anyone who may have this type of equipment an are no longer in need, or perhaps you may have borrowed some and do not know where to return it, please get in touch with Dale at 613-293-4795 or Brenda at 613-372-2410. Thank you.

Thank you to Silverbrook’s Garden Centre for donating and planting the hostas in our village containers. Please water them if you live close to planters, it would be greatly appreciated, Harrowsmith Beautification Committee.

JULY 18, take out roast beef dinner, Golden Links Hall. PICK UP between 4:30 and 6:00pm. ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY with a cut off date of July 14, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas Station, Hartington Gas Station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info, call 613-372-2410.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Families of the late Cliff and Mary (Gaudreau) Gurnsey, and the late George Gaylord, gathered at the Henderson Cemetery for interment of ashes. Also sympathy to the family of the late Keith Steele, who was well known in our communities, having attended our events, suppers and happenings. Keith resided at Moira Place in Tweed where he received excellent care.

Land O’Lakes Emmanuel United Church (108 Addington Road #2Northbrook) will offer in person worship with all Covid protocols (existing at the time of service) on July 11 and July 25 at 10:00am. All welcome.

Congratulations to all of our graduates, some of whom are Abby Clark and Sarah Deline, with apologies to any missed. Also congratulations to Amanda Clancy, Diana Weichenthal and Ryan Kirkham, who were awarded a bursary from the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes for service and leadership in school and community, and who will also be furthering their education.

Special thinking of you and prayers for Lorraine (Peterson) Shorts whose Grandaughter Angie at age 40 is facing significant health challenges. Let’s keep Lorraine and all with special needs in our prayers.

All library branches in our region will be open to the public beginning Friday, July 2! Every branch has a maximum capacity, so at times folks may be asked to wait outside until there is enough space inside. Masks and all Covid protocols will remain in place, regardless of immunization. We sure appreciate our library services and all the fine librarians who kept us in reading materials all through Covid by offering curb side pick up.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Inverary Youth Activities Group wishes to thank the Township of South Frontenac for approving our application to the Community Grants Covid-19 Program Operating/Fundraising Deficits. We had a total loss of income for 2020 and 2021 will definitely not be a full season if any at all. This grant of $15,000 will certainly help the park to remain functional and in good repair until all of us are able to enjoy a full baseball season again! Thank you to the Township of South Frontenac, to the businesses advertising on our fence line and to all throughout the area who are supporting our “LCBO Returnables” trailer for the washroom campaign. We are winning the battle!

Pickleball introduction sessions. Register now for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

EarlyON programs are free for parents and caregivers with children ages birth to 6 years. Enjoy sensory play, creative art, music & movement, language & literacy, cognitive & problem solving, science, dramatic play and active play. Most programs are 9:30 am until 12:30. Locations are: Sydenham Backyard; Plevna Clar-Mill Community Park; Depot Lakes, Godfrey; Centennial Park, Harrowsmith; McMullen Park Beach, Verona; The Point Municipal Park, Sydenham; Sharbot Lake Beach; Kennebec Wilderness Trail, Central Frontenac; Ken Garrett Memorial Park, Inverary; Gould Lake, Sydenham; and Long Lake Beach, Public Beach Rd., Central Frontenac. To register or more info contact: Marcie Webster at 613-279-3151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Free Seniors Urban Poling Fitness Classes held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30am at the Storrington Centre in the parking lot. Class sizes limited to 10 persons. Dress comfortable, wear walking shoes and bring water. Note: washrooms are not open. Poles are available. Let’s keep fit!

Order your chicken dinner now! July 24th - enjoy a half chicken barbecued dinner with all the trimmings prepared by the Storrington Lions Club. Call 613-353-2086 to order. Pick-up time is between 4 to 6pm. in the parking lot of the Lions Hall in Sunbury.

Bicycles, please! The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles to be sent to Cuba in the fall. Cuba is dealing with severe shortages and a bicycle can make a huge difference to a family there. Looking for adult or children’s bikes. To donate call Al Rankin at 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Our Lakes is a free monthly e-magazine and an easy enjoyable read. Enjoy your free copy of the July issue. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A COVID positive! Joyce, in Braeside, decided with time on her hands and obeying social distancing, she would find old friends by social media and telephone. She found Judy (Boyd) Borovskis. What a surprise for me to get a call this week! It has been 52 years since we shared an apartment for one year in Ottawa! Four of us were in the apartment. Wendy and I were at Ottawa Teachers College, Joyce was starting to teach and Kay was starting at the Royal Ottawa Hospital. Three of us were from the Morrisburg area and worked together at Upper Canada Village. Kay lived next to me in residence at Queens. With a little detective work, all four of us are now connected on email and telling “remember when” stories! Kraft Dinner was our main staple that year and as we took turns cooking, it was a contest who could be more creative. Kay lives in Alberta but on her next visit to Ontario we hope to get together for dinner… I’ve promised to cook and you can guess what will be on the menu!

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

After a scorching hot week about a week or so ago, it is so good to get some rain and cooler temperatures. Loving the rain. I hate the humidity and bugs. Perfect temperature for me is 22 degrees and no humidity. I want to thank Ruth Wark for her lovely chicken and dumplings, tea biscuits, cookies and donuts (don’t you wish you were me?). I had a great visit with Mary Gemmill. So nice to see Mary. Thank you for coming and for the flowers. Thank you, Donna Virgin, for the lovely bouquet of fresh picked flowers from your garden last Sunday morning. They are lovely. Thank you Dennis and Donna Morrow for the scratch tickets and card. I am not a millionaire, but I won $20 so I feel like a millionaire with all my wonderful friends. I felt like a baby taking its first steps on Friday. When I was getting ready to take my car out for the first drive since the first week of February, it wouldn’t start so I called up my saviour, Ron Gilchrist, and he got it going for me. I finally got to see the store at McDonalds Corners since it has changed hands. It is lovely. I had to go in and have a peek to see what they had done and went in to pick up some goodies, also, which I enjoyed.

Some June birthdays: Phillip Wark, Darcy Killingbeck, John Kirkham, Barb Crain, Trisha Mumby, Emily Riddell, Brook and Nelson Hannah, Donna Virgin, Olive Allan (92 years young), Bob Olmstead, Wayne Abrams, Amber Armstrong, Bob Lemke, Rose Riddell, Bill Raeburn (80 years young), Gerry Lichty, and Sandy Ryder. Happy 48th anniversary to Sandy and Lorie Ryder and Ron and Alice Gilchrist, and happy 56th anniversary to Bev and Gordon Patterson.

I want to thank Bev Ladurantaye and June and Olive for the visit on Thursday afternoon. Thank you for the fruit basket and the orchid. Nice to see them. I love my friends. They are so special.

Special birthday greetings to Olive Allan (92) and Donna Virgin (70). I took Olive for a birthday drive on Friday after we got the car going. Thanks a million, again, to Ron Gilchrist, who made it all possible. Ron got a butterscotch pie but all Olive got was a drive, a donut and a coffee.

Love all that beautiful rain that God provided for us. Remember: always share. Remember and cherish your friends. Good friends are the sprinkles on your sundae, the peanut butter on my jelly, the rainbow in my clouds, a bee on my flower, the bottle cap on my water bottle. All my friends make me laugh, share my joys and sorrows, always encourage me, all step in to help. They are my biggest fans. They’re at every milestone and hold my hand and my heart. They give you a shoulder to cry on if you need it. I will be this kind of friend to all of you ‘cause you are that kind of friend to me. Where would I be without all of my wonderful friends? You know who you are.

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

We are sorry to the family of Floyd Deyo, a great man and teacher of my children at Hinchinbrooke Public School. I was also sad to learn of Ivan Porter's passing. He was a member of Parham Seniors.

Congratulations to all the recent graduates that enter in another grade or have finished college and university. We wish you all the best for your futures.

Anniversaries are Chase and Mallory Matson, Jamie and Renee Ridell, Craig and Marcia Peters, Norman and Marg Whan, Steve and Penny Lloyd, Carl and Jean Pritched, Lyn and Arlene Uens, Dave and Debby Hartwick, my anniversary Archie and Marilyn Meeks.

Birthday greetings to Elwin Burke, Denise Nedow, Donna Ducharme, Fred Pringle, Wayne Kevlar, Mike Mahoney, Pat Smith and any others - please let me know of your special event.

We at the SLRR enjoyed bingo games twice a month called by Allison Robinson and Judy Meeks who are volunteers here. They both had their second shot of vaccine.

We still need to practise safety rules. We will soon be in another month. Enjoy your summer months.

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

Parham-Tichborne

by Colleen Steele & Christine Teal

Did you catch the "Strawberry Moon" last Thursday, marking the start of the summer season? This is the last "Super Moon" for this year.

Big thank you to all who gave to the Lions Club project of recycling and donating so that they can help others. Every little bit helps, especially during this pandemic.

Sincere condolences to the family of the late Floyd Deyo. Floyd taught many students at the Hinchinbrook Public School and could be found after his retirement at many of the track and field meets in Kingston. Floyd also was "rock solid" goalie for the Godfrey Goodtimers hockey team old timer division and enjoyed our church dinners, especially the cherry pies! Also thinking of the family of the late Ivan Porter.

Canada Day this year will be different, not only because of the pandemic but will be saddened with all the discoveries of the unmarked graves.

Happy birthday to our July readers! Gil Putnam, Sue Peters, Zac Woodcock, Joe Rothwell, Christine Teal, Nicole Tibble, Kalib Neadow, Shawn Godfrey, Justin Harper, Luke Asselstine, Leslie Cronk, Phil TIbble, David Lowery, Aadan Kempe, Amaya Silva, Lisa Teal, Graeme Gemmill, Levi Teal, Simon Gowdy, Zac Teal, Joe Asselstine, Shay Dekroon, Bill Fox, Megen Hole, Jordan Lowery, Natasha Gray, Rose LaPointe, Courtney Meeks, Laura Clarke, Matthew McMahon, Dave Whan, Merrilee Gray, Diana Meeks, Wayne Bush, Roley Irwin, Emma Cronk, Bonnie MacLean, Shelley Welch, Tisha Wilton, Roxy Drapeau, Josh Price, Boyce Bertrim, Drew Bertrim, Dave Teal, Kathy Cota, Tammy Bentley, Dan Bush, Coleman Benn, Harlan Skuce.

Happy anniversary wishes to Dwayne & Judy Meeks, Dave & Dawn Hansen, Will & Melody Cooke, Lish & Mike Thompson.

Remember: Fun belongs on your "to-do list" today!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

From Yvonne Wash, secretary, Perth Road United Church: In person services are still restricted to 15% capacity so we will be remaining with podcasts. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website, at: www.pruc.ca.

If members of Perth Road United Church congregation, or anyone enjoying these podcasts, wish to forward their offerings to help with the ongoing expenses of the church, please send your cheque to the church's treasurer (information below). For those who regularly give to the Mission & Services Fund (or who wish to, please do so now), this is still very much needed for all the good work that is done with these funds. Please include this when sending in your offering, making sure to indicate that it is for the M&S Fund. Send cheque to Treasurer, Perth Road United Church, 5614 Perth Road Crescent, Perth Road, ON K0H 2L0.

From Vera Shepherd: The Annual Wilmer Cemetery Memorial Service (usually held on the second Sunday in July) and the Perth Road United Church Anniversary Service (usually held on the second Sunday in August) will both be postponed until further notice.

Birthday wishes to those who have birthdays this week.

CANADA DAY TRIVIA

Q.1 In 1964, the first Tim Hortons opened in Canada. What city was this in?

(a) Edmonton, Alberta (b) Hamilton, Ontario. (c) Saint John, New Brunswick

Q.2 Where is the coldest place in Canada?

(a) Eureka, Nunavut (b)Thunder Bay, Ontario (c) Saguenay, Quebec

Q.3 What is the highest mountain in Canada?

(a) Mount Logan in Yukon Territory (b) Mount Waddington in British Columbia (c) King Peak in Yukon Territory

Q.4 What city in Canada is sunny the longest with 332 days of sun?

(a) Toronto, Ontario (b) Brandon, Manitoba (c) Calgary, Alberta

Q.5 In 1965, Winnipeg opened which fast food chain’s first drive-in in Canada?

(a) McDonalds (b) A&W (c) Burger King

Q.6 What was Canada Day’s first name in 1879?

(a) Sir John A. MacDonald Day (b) British North America Day (c) Anniversary of Confederation

Answers: Q1.(b) Q2.(a) Q3.(a) Q4.(c) Q5.(b) Q6. (c)

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

When I was contacted last week, by a very sweet gal who was organizing a fundraiser to put a buddy bench at our Sand Lake Community Beach through the Baseball For Dad campaign, I thought, “what a nice idea”! I had no idea what Baseball For Dad was about, but I just knew I wanted to learn more! I went to my trusty laptop and began googling. I barely got through Mark Snider’s story because of the tears filling up my eyes! Mark’s Mother shared with her whole heart and his family has organized this campaign to help knock the stigma out of the park about mental health and suicide in his memory! As a family, they have committed to placing one glove a month somewhere around the world. Their hopes are that the recipient of these gloves visit their website or social media pages and share their story and read the stories of others. Through communication and sharing, they will bring awareness to mental health and end the stigma that comes with it. Thank you very much to Brooke and Heidi Hawley, the funding organizers for Sand Lake Beach, for bringing this awareness to our community! They have coordinated with the Township of North Frontenac, through Baseball For Dad, to have Mark’s Buddy Bench placed at our lovely Sand Lake Community Beach here in Plevna! In less than 24 hours, they gathered donations from many generous businesses in the area to have the bench made by RJK Welding, who is kindly building it at cost! It is intended to promote kindness, friendship and inclusivity, while ending the negative stigma of mental health issues and suicide. In the words of The Snider Family, “It's ok not to be ok!”

As another school year comes to an end, big congratulations to our community's Grade 8 graduates: Dylan England, Owen Gilpin, Gabby Lemke and Konner Manion and to our Grade 12 Graduates Gregory Ross and Sarah Watkins! Wishing you guys all the best in September when you start the next chapter of your lives!!

Clarendon Central Public School Parent Council is thankful for the generous donation by Brian & Leane Bailey for April’s auction items! They included a gift certificate to have your pet's portrait done by the Bailey’s and two gift baskets full of cat and dog goodies! Hopefully it's not too late to place a bid at Lookout Home Hardware!!

If you are looking to get in some fitness, Holly Labow will be having workouts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5pm and Sundays at 10am. Classes will be at the park at Clar-Mill Hall in Plevna. Any questions can be directed to Holly at (613) 479-2166.

Don’t forget to stop by St Killians Church Bake Sale this Saturday, July 3rd from 10-1 at 5984 Ardoch Road for a large assortment of goodies to enjoy!! Covid protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe!

As of tomorrow, July 2nd , with stage 2 beginning in Ontario, The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be opening its doors back up to the public with Covid protocols in place. You will not have to use curbside pickup any longer. Three patrons at a time will be welcomed back into the Plevna library branch!

Very exciting news for all of you spa lovers out there! Holly Labow; owner and operator of Polished Spa Services has opened up again on June 30th! There is a large waiting list, but you can give her a call or contact her on Facebook. She is currently booking after July 19th! This may come in handy for an anniversary gift, Lonnie Watkins - wink wink!!

Here’s to wishing all of our community a happy, healthy and safe Canada Day!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Happy birthday, Canada! Though we aren’t able to gather at our usual Canada day festivities this year, be thankful we live in the country we do and we have come this far in the pandemic. Vaccines are available for those who wish to obtain one, to help us fight Covid. We’ve learned so much over the last year and a half. Most importantly, we’ve learned how resilient we can be and as challenging as this has been, we continue to be one heck of a village. Way to go, Sydenham.

To the graduating classes from our local schools: job well done, kids. The graduation ceremonies were different but you guys did it, made it through the year, and are on to new adventures next year. Congratulations, graduates, and THANK YOU to each and every one of you who has made the best of this school year. I think even some parents and grandparents have learned some new subjects by helping the kids haha.

As we enter the next phase of re opening, wishing all our local hair dressers good luck, you’ve been missed.

Keep it up, Sydenham. Keep safe and keep smiling. We got this.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

Canada was shocked by the findings at the two residential schools. This tragic loss of lives of young children must not be forgotten. Concerned residents in Verona have constructed a moving memorial to these children (see pic). A staircase with children's shoes has been set up in the vacant parking lot next to Food Less Travelled. Let us never forget.

Verona Lions Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 4:30pm to 6pm. Enjoy fish, fries, beans, coleslaw and a drink. Tickets $15.00. Take out only. Advance tickets must be purchased before July 6.

The flower barrels are looking lovely on Main Street, Verona. Thank you to all the participants, in the Verona Community Association Flower Barrel Contest, for making our street beautiful.

There will be a TAKE OUT beef dinner on Sunday, July 18 at the Golden Links Hall, Harrowsmith. PICK UP between 4:30 and 6pm. Advance tickets only, with a cut off date of July 14, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith gas station, Hartington gas station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info, call 613-372-2410.

