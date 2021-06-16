Jun 16, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Congratulations is extended to Arden’s own, Cassie Douglas, on being the recipient of the coveted $100,000. Schulich Leader Scholarship. Well done, Cassie!!

Reverend Cheryl McMurray wishes to thank the Arden, Henderson and Mountain Grove community who supported her through out here stay here. She will be taking a brief vacation and then will begin her new future at St. Paul’s United Church, in Sterling, July 1. Although her stay was brief, the community will be forever grateful for all she has done. Good luck, Cheryl.

If you find an injured turtle in the wild, please call the Ontario Conservation Centre on their hotline 705-741-5000. They have a terrific hospital to help the injured, at no cost, and have experts on hand to help the eight turtle species native to Ontario.

RFCS, Community Support service will present a Health and Wellness session on “Preserving Eye Care”, Monday June 19, 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Via Zoom or telephone. The guest speaker will be Dr. Delan Jinapriya, Medical Director at the Galen Eye Centre, in Kingston. Everyone is welcome, but call to register for the session at 613-279-3151. Along with the presentation, there will also be a “Ophthalmology Screening” event.

The Township is now recruiting volunteer Firefighters to join their team. Applicants must be 18+ years of age and hold a valid drivers’ license. All training is provided along with a remuneration package. If you are community minded, and would like to help and protect you little piece of heaven, please contact the Township at 613-279-2935 x 359, or visit their website for an application.

The Lions’ Day of Service, in 2021, will be held Saturday June 26 in Sharbot Lake, 10:00 am till 1:00pm. The event is named “Helping people and Saving the Environment”. The members will be collecting and recycling used eye glasses and hearing aids, pop tabs and cans, non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products along with liquor, wine and beer bottles and cans. There will be a drive-thru drop off in the parking lot of the Crossing Pub, 14152 Road 38, Sharbot Lake.

Just a reminder about the chicken BBQ fundraiser at Circle square Ranch. Please call 613-335-5403 for more info or to register for your dinner. Take and seated is available.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Happy 15th birthday to Emma McDonald! You are amazing! Love Mom, Dad, Ben and Lucy, too.

A very Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome Pa’s out there!

It’s the weekend we’ve all been waiting for… Bass opening! Good luck and happy fishing to all.

What do you call a fish that won’t shut up? A large-mouthed bass!

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Cloyne Museum shall open sometime in the near future. Stay in touch for that date. The Historical Society has a booth at the Lions Club Farmers Market in Northbrook. There are exciting new additions to our collection of books on local history, and the 2022 Calendar shall be available. Look for us every second week, so look for your summer reading on June 19, July 3, 17, and 31 Aug 14 and 28th. We are saving a free copy of the Spring/ Summer Pioneer Times for you.

Come and visit us at the Lions Club Farmer's Market in Northbrook on June 19, July 3,17 & 31 Aug 14 and 28, beginning at 10:00am on. We have some exciting new books, both fiction & non-fiction. They are all about this exciting area. We shall also have our 2022 calendar.

North Frontenac Historical Society & Archives (NFHSA) would like to give a special thanks to Odey and Phyllis Snider for their contribution to the Dempsey Cemetery project. They completed 12 of the pages of individual Snider family members who are buried there. Many even had photos. NFHSA is requesting other families who have descendants buried in Dempsey to provide input about those individuals. Information collected would include: full name, birth date, death date, parents’ names, siblings’ names, spouse, children and facts they would like to share about occupation, hobbies, community contributions. Information may be sent to Sheryl at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Brenda at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . If you do not have a computer or a way to send photos, phone (613) 479-2837 and arrangements will be made. We are hoping to have most information collected by the end of June.

From Land O’Lakes Rescue Petting Farm: “Hello To All our Valued Visitors, Volunteers and Supporters; we officially will be opening on Saturday, June 26, 7 days/week from 11am to 3pm. Anyone wishing to come visit prior to that date must book an appointment, to assure someone will be here to take you around.

What's new at the farm!! We have been renovating the store so we can officially open year round for visitors. Fresh baked good, ice cream and food are available at the new take-out window or in the store. The playground has been moved for your children's enjoyment. We are having a Fund Raiser Family Fun Day on July 3rd from 9am to 3pm!Zanzar the Magical Gene is coming! Cookie decorating, crafts for the kids to do and a large yard sale (New & Used items) and bake sale. Join in the fun, buy something, or just come for a tour. Social distancing will be in place. We want everyone to have fun but also stay safe. (Yard Sale will run 2 days - Saturday & Sunday). Donate your Empties! Pop cans, liquor, beer & wine bottles/bags & cans all support the animals year round. The animals are excited and love all the visitors! Hee Haw!! See you soon!!”

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America. It is fun for beginners and for advanced players who seek more competition. It is played on a badminton court size surface and the participants use paddles and a whiffle ball. Some people call it a small version of tennis. Teams of two are separated by a net and the game can also be played in singles for the energetic.

We plan to play on the tennis/pickleball courts just North of Cloyne on Highway 41- call Peter at 289-312-0427 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes will be giving out ice cream bars on July 1, 2021 to celebrate our country’s 154th birthday. It will be first come- first serve while quantities last. It will be a drive through format. The event will begin at 12:00pm and last until 2:00pm (or until they run out of ice cream.)

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Calling all kids! The TD Summer Reading Club has just launched online! Read books, write stories, review books, watch videos featuring Canadian authors and illustrators. You can sign up through your local library or register online at tdsummerreadinglub.ca.

Meals on Wheels has a new menu! The meal for Thursday, June 17 is soup & roll, fried chicken and a lemonicious square for dessert; Thursday, June 24th is soup & roll, sliced turkey cold plate with a brownie for dessert; Wednesday, July 1st soup & roll, beef pot roast and macaroon madness for dessert. If you or someone you know would benefit from these fantastic meals, please give Land O' Lakes Community Services a call 613-336-8934.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, June 22nd. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow. Happy Father's Day!

Only a few more sleeps until the 1st day of summer! Enjoy while it's here, because, as William Shakespaere said, "Summer's lease hath all too short a date."

Harlowe

Marie White

Congratulations to a young lady who knows how to do three things at once. Last Monday, she had surgery on her knee, retired from her job, and started collecting the rocking chair pension. Jan Flieler had her birthday on Tuesday, June 15. Happy belated birthday, Jan, and many more with happiness on your journey, with some cake and ice cream, maybe a little bit of wine.

Another spry young lad will be having a birthday on June 21st, Wilbur Maracle. He is a super fast dancer and can hardly wait for the halls to open. Hope you take time from all your working skills and enjoy your 86th birthday. Happy birthday, Wilbur, and all the best in health. Stay young.

I hope they are on the right track now to stop COVID-19. Seems as if it has slowed a bit. But if the people stop behaving themselves …

I have a snapping turtle that comes every year to my garden to lay her eggs. She’s out there now, but she is real careful not to upset my plants.

Happy birthday to Linda White, who will be enjoying her day. Many more, Linda, and stay healthy.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

No column; check back next week!

Henderson

Jean Brown

Special thanks to the Lions Club of Land O’ Lakes, who are offering a farmers market at their hall site in Northbrook on Highway 41. It will run every Sat morn @ 10:00am onward now until Sept. 4 and features our local farmers and artisans. All Covid protocols apply, and all are welcome.

Everyone is admiring our newest village feature of the old car with flowers surrounding. Solar lights are welcome to be placed on the nearby backstop so the grasscutters can still manoevre, yet the car be illuminated. Speaking of the backstop, it needs a bit of a tune up as one of the logs has broken- so if anyone can help out secretly that would be super super- just blaze a trail and get it done! Thanks to all volunteers and helpers who have made this possible. Also, the new planted flower beds look fantastic . Rain is needed, big time.

Rev. Cheryl McMurray wishes to thank everyone in our communities for all their kindness, prayers and training support during her time with us which has sadly come to an end as of June 13. United church clergy, the Rev. Phil Wilson of Yarker, is currently supervising our three churches and volunteers will continue to monitor the phone lines, offer prayers, funeral coverage, support as the work of our three churches continues and progresses. A search committee is seeking a replacement. Thanks, Cheryl- we will miss you, for sure.

Friends and family gathered at the Henderson cemetery for the committal service of the late George Gaylord and his sister, Shirley. We thank God for their lives.

Flags are being refreshed in preparation for Canada Day- can’t wait.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Total Fire Ban is once again in place.

Slowly, things are opening up. I think slow is the operative word to success right now. By the time you are reading this, I will have had my second shot and will qualify as fully vaccinated. How long does it last? The answer will be coming, I am sure. But it definitely is the right step to ending the pandemic. Will COVID be gone? I don’t think so, but will it kill me or make me seriously ill? I think I have it beat! Persevere in booking an appointment for your dose. As vaccines arrive, it will become easier. My success was calling 1-833-943-3900, between 11 and 1pm. Seemed a good time, or about 7:50 in the evening. This number closes down at 8pm. Be smart and get vaccinated.

Congratulations to all the students, graduating from Jr. Kindergarten all the way to Grade 12! Also, congratulations to all the educators. It has been a year we all will never forget. It has not been easy, so here’s to a job well done! Actually, you will be part of the history of education during a pandemic and years down the road people will be saying “remember when….”. Be proud of what you have accomplished and soon you can relax and enjoy your well deserved summer break!

Bass Season opens Saturday, June 19th. Anglers, have a good time and remember the safety rules of boating. Also, remember to practice distancing at the boat launch, along with patience. I think it will be a busy weekend. Be safe, be well and have fun!

Our Lakes is a free monthly e-magazine and an easy enjoyable read. The July issue will be sent out to just over 12,000 readers! Well done! A quick email and you can enjoy your free copy! This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

No column; check back next week!

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Get well to my friend Melanie Kehoe, who is in Kingston Hospital, and Gerard Howes, who had a motorcycle accident.

Congrats to Catherine Douglas on receiving a scholarship. She lives at Circle Square Ranch which is owned by her parents at Big Clear Lake.

Birthday greetings are Rob Switzer, Kassidy Rose, Phillip Smith, Tanya Hawley, Zachary Sjostrom. Sylvia Powers, Perry Warren, Margaret Woods, Arlette Rogers.

It has been a year since the Anglican Church and the manse next door burned down by a gunman who has been caught.

Our sympathy to the family of Irene Campsall, wife of the late Glen Campsall. She was a distant cousin of mine.

Gypsy moths are eating leaves from different trees. We feel sorry for the owners of the trees.

Stores, patios and different businesses are finally opening up, but we must get the vaccine and practise safety.

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

Wayne found a set of keys at the Canonto Lake boat launch and brought them to me. Contact Marily if they are yours.

Gypsy Moth caterpillars are decimating my oak, apple and birch trees. I've managed to spray and keep them under control in the yard but not anywhere else. Most folks that I've talked to seem to think there are fewer caterpillars this year. We are only about half way through the caterpillar stage. I collected and burned a lot of egg masses throughout the year. It may have made a small difference but hopefully this is the last year in this cycle of Gypsy Moth.

Parham-Tichborne

by Colleen Steele & Christine Teal

Did anyone catch the eclipse of the sun last Thursday morning?

Congratulations to first time grandparents Jeff & Cindy Goodfellow on the birth of Philipa and Naomi, who just can't wait til this pandemic is over to cuddle their daughter's babies.

All the best to Mike Lowery and Jane Powell, who were married recently. Congratulations and all the best in this next chapter!

Congratulations to Cassie Douglas on her scholarship!!!

Eileen (Mom & Grandma) and Doug Whan will be taking up residency in the senior's home in Sharbot Lake.

The caterpillars are sure in abundance this year. One suggestion is filling a spray bottle with water, then adding Dawn dish soap until it is coloured, then spray them. I've tried this and it seems to work. It used to be when walking you could hear the wind rustling through the trees... Now it's the caterpillars gnawing at the leaves.

Thank you to all the Relay for Life supporters. Together, we can make a difference. Hats off to Lesley Smith-Merrigan, my fellow team mate, who was killin it in Sharbot Lake on Saturday! Awesome job, Les, and thanks to everyone who supported her whether walking, cheering, kind messages or sponsoring!

Yard sales are popping up all over!! Be sure to check out the sales!!

Happy 30th Wedding Anniversary to Tina and Stuart Howes.

Love....Via Satelite

By Colleen Steele

I said that I love you in a voice sweet and low

For I am chatting with my first grandchild's embryo

This Covid Virus may keep us so far apart

But with modern devices I can keep you close to my heart

For I can connect with you in the daytime or into the night

And send you all of my love....via satelite

Each day brings new changes and I can hardly wait

For July 18 to come...your arrival date

The time seems to drag but it is finally here

So because of the lockdown I cannot be near

For I live in a hot spot and numbers keep rising

Needles are coming....is a cure on the horizon?

For now I'll keep on praying with all of my might

And send you all of my love...via satelite

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

From Yvonne Wash, secretary, Perth Road United Church : There is a change to our mailing address for those of you wishing to provide offerings for ongoing expenses of the church, Mission & Services Fund or the Benevolent Fund. Please see this change below. It still goes to the same place, just now has the civic address instead.

We have made it into Stage 1! In person services are still restricted to 15% capacity so we will be remaining with podcasts only for the time being. We will monitor this and will keep you informed of any changes/further extensions.

For the podcast, please tune in from home, at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website, which is: www.pruc.ca.

Should members of Perth Road United Church congregation, or anyone enjoying these podcasts, wish to forward their offerings to help with the ongoing expenses of the church, please send your cheque to the church's treasurer (information below).

As an added note, for those people who regularly give to the Mission & Services Fund (or who wish to please do so now), this is still very much needed for all the good work that is done with these funds. Please include this when sending in your offering, making sure to indicate that it is for the M&S Fund.

Send cheque to:

Treasurer, Perth Road United Church, 5614 Perth Road Crescent, Perth Road, ON. K0H 2L0

Happy birthday to those who have birthdays this week.

HAPPY 70th ANNIVERSARY to Bill and Louisa Votary on June 16.

Best wishes from family and friends, as you reach yet another milestone.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

The following is a very good point that community member Lorraine Jackson contributed to this week’s column, to help provide us with information in thoughtfully determining what to safely plant in our gardens. We all have a role to play to maintain the ecological diversity of our landscape. Nowhere is it more important than in rural areas like North Frontenac! Even more so at cottages and homes located by waterways. Introduction of non-native plants can reek havoc with the bio-diversity of the landscape. It impacts the flora and fauna that rely on our native plants for food and shelter. Ontario has beautiful native plants, bushes and trees to choose from. I recommend this publication that will help with those choices:

https://www.yourleaf.org/blog/daniela-serodio/dec-21-2020/plant-native-species-backyard-biodiversity

www.ontariowildflowers.com

Facebook page: Master Gardeners of Ontario on Facebook.

Lorraine has a very good point! I know that Ardoch’s Malcolm Lake residents are battling a terrible evasive tall weed there right now, that is multiplying by great numbers every year and I had heard about bamboo growing up in Plevna somewhere off of Buckshot Lake Road. Hopefully, if we can all consider the effects of what we choose ahead of time, our lovely land can flourish with good health for us all to enjoy!

Speaking of flourishing, I noticed that strawberry picking season has begun at the Fruition Berry Farm! I can hardly wait to go fill my baskets and start canning up my jars of jam and filling up my little family’s bellies with lots of bowls of strawberries and sugar!! Definitely, one of my favourite seasons! For more information, you can contact the berry farm directly at (613) 548-3378.

There is an awesome gigantic yard sale every Saturday and Sunday from 9-4pm, this Summer at 1142 Overton Road off Buckshot Lake Road in Plevna. You can follow the signs and it is a bit of a drive, but I was certainly not disappointed when I got there. There was so much to look at, including lots of new items, too!

For all of us Fernleigh Lodge lovers, who enjoy the delicious meals that the lovely and talented Melissa Philips and her staff put together, word on the street is that they will be opening for takeout dinners starting this Saturday, June 19th! Yummy!! You can call 613 479-5566 for more details!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

It’s bass season opener weekend. Good luck to all the anglers who will be hitting the water for the thrill of catching one of the most exciting fish, tail dancing across the top of the water, cursing when your lure gets spit out. Get out on the lake or even shorelines and make some memories.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing fathers out there. Enjoy your day.

Well, the gradual reopening of non essential has begun. A huge shout out to the local businesses who are now able to welcome in patrons. You’ve been missed. Thank you to everyone for their patience and kindness during this transition back to somewhat normal times. We got this. Keep it up.

Has anyone else planted toothpicks in their gardens hoping a 2x4 will grow? It’s so nice to see all the beautiful flower beds coming to life in people's gardens and seeing posts on social media from those attempting to grow vegetables this year.

Stay safe, Sydenham, and stay kind.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

No column; check back next week!

