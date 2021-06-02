Jun 02, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Did you miss the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) presentation on frauds and scams? If you did or you would like to revisit it is now on the Connections, Adult Learning webpage. https://ncalc.ca/sbertsonalt-cnf-events-and-recordings. The video includes great information on all of the new scams that are after YOU. Learn the various ways to protect yourself. There are also links to many web resources about frauds and scams on the web page.

Are you interested in acrylic painting? If so, there will be a step-by-step acrylic painting tutorial - Life Is Beachy - July at 2pm. EST. If you are interested, please go to Jesse Robertson & Keep it Colourful Facebook page, and you will find the free tutorials available.

If you have a youngster ready to start school this September, you may want to join the Earlyon team at Rural Frontenac Community Services. Their School Readiness Zoom program will help you and your little on your new adventure. Please preregister at by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling 613-279-3151x306.

Paul McCartney is the richest rock and roll performer, with an estimated worth of 1.5 billion dollars. He is followed by Bono, Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springstein and Elton John. John worth is only about 500 million. I guess their parents were wrong when they wanted them to be either lawyers or doctors.

I know everyone was as pleased as we were by the announcement that the second doses of the vaccine will be available earlier than originally planned.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

A very happy birthday to Reverend Heather on June 5th! Warm wishes to you, Heather! From your church family.

It was so nice to read the article by Catherine Reynolds about the 50th anniversary for the Storrington Lions Club. The photo of Don McCallum, an original charter member, in front of the road sign was terrific - so great to see! My mom told me that my grandfather, Jack Pantrey, was also either an original charter member of the club, or joined shortly after formation - a fun fact that I didn’t know. I am sure there are many great memories and stories being shared as the community reflects on 50 years of service from the Club. Thank you, Lions!

The Pumpkin Festival committee is brainstorming ideas for COVID-19 ‘safer’ activities for the fall. If you have any suggestions or would like to get involved, please reach out to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 613-353-6653. Thank you!

South Frontenac has just launched the public engagement website for the development of the Recreation, Parks and Leisure Master Plan. It will guide Rec & Leisure services for years to come and the development should be heavily influenced by the people it will serve- you! Please go to www.engagefrontenac.ca/recreation-master-plan and have your say.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

Welcome 41 Fries to the community! 41 Fries is located next to Petro Canada in Northbrook.

If you have not met or talked to Mr. Larry D. Cotton, you're missing out. Now at Finnegan’s General Store are two books he has written about our area, with a new book coming in August. We are also carrying 2 copies of Smiling Wilderness.

Please join us at the Land O' Lakes Lions Club Farmers Market starting this Saturday, June 5th from 10am-1pm. The market will run every Saturday until September 4th at the Lions Club on Highway 41 in Northbrook.

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Due to COVID-19, Addington Highlands public libraries have decided to stay on winter hours starting June 1st. Denbigh hours are as follows: Monday 4-6pm, Tuesday 10-2pm, Wednesday 3-6pm, Thursday 12-3pm, Saturday 9-noon. Libraries are open for curbside pick-up of library materials, limited computer use, printing and faxing services.

The next day the Denbigh Food Bank will be open is Tuesday, June 8th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Food Bank dates are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Harlowe

Marie White

My apology to the traveling man, Ray Whitelock. I forgot his birthday. Happy belated, Ray, on your easy number of years. Hoping you have many more exciting years. Just keep turning left on #7 Highway.

Another young lad is having a birthday on June 7, Bob Lloyd. He will be celebrating 84 lovely years. I’m wondering if there might be a party on the river bank in Napanee??? Whatever happens, Bob, have a great day and many more in store.

North Frontenac Historical Society & Archives (NFHSA) has collected considerable information for the Harlowe United Cemeteries (new and old) and St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery. Thanks to all who have already contributed. Now researchers are trying to locate photos for each person buried in the cemetery or personal info such as occupation, hobbies and community involvement. If you have family members buried in Harlowe, please find a few photos for us to use. You may contact Eileen Flieler at (613) 336-9593 or Brenda at (613) 479-2837.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

JUNE 20 – TAKE OUT Cold Plate, Harrowsmith Golden Links Hall. PICK UP between 4:30pm and 6pm. Advance tickets ONLY, with a cut off date of June 16. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas Station, Hartington Gas Station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info, call 613-372-2410.

Henderson

Jean Brown

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes hosted a socially distanced and Covid regulated yard sale outside at their Northbrook Hall on Saturday and it went splendidly. Thanks everyone for brightening our day! The club were authorized to hold the sale outside with physical distancing, contact tracing, masks and sanitizing. The weather co-operated as rain would have cancelled their "exclusively outdoors only" event.

Henderson United, their committees and in conjunction with their sister churches in Arden and Mountain Grove and the Rev. Cheryl McMurray, having reviewed the 'Reopening Ontario' document’ released last week, conclude that in-person worship will not be happening until at least July or upon reaching Stage 2 of re-opening at the Government’s directive. On-line worship continues, and pastoral care is offered by phone or Zoom. June 13 is the Rev. McMurray’s final Sunday as she answers a call to St. Paul’s United in Stirling, having been trained and ordained in our churches. Covid restrictions do not allow a farewell gathering for Cheryl, so cards/phone calls are suggested along with the possibility of a "return and gathering farewell" in the fall months. Thanks to Rev. McMurray for all of her care, prayers, meaningful worship services, and spiritual guidance in Covid.

Special thanks to all who are refreshing flowers at the Henderson United Church Cemetery that also received its first grass cut on the weekend. Thanks everyone.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Summer! Howard will have his weekly garage sale up and running on June 5th. A sure sign of summer in Inverary and the slow return of normal life! Remember, 5 persons at a time. Thanks, Howard, for the encouragement!

Rev. Heather’s Birthday Challenge! Members of the youth group, let's see who can collect the most garbage from the sides of the roads by June 5th. The youth collecting the most garbage will receive an awesome birdhouse hand crafted by Bill Richie.

Our Lakes is a free monthly e-magazine celebrating South Frontenac. Subscribe by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – send your name along with the name of your favourite lake.

Harrowsmith – Thank you for supporting our bottle drive for the new washroom building at Ken Garrett Park! Kim picked up a truck load of empties there last week.

Signs! Welcome to the ball diamond! Thanks for the support to Gribb Septic, VanHeddegem Plumbing & Heating, Malette Electric, Hartington Equipment and Link Line Fence who have joined our fence-line line up! Ken Garrett Park is open to enjoy walking, running, the playground, the basketball court, throw a frisbee or toss a football! Remember to check out our library boxes at the entrance gate and feel free to borrow, exchange or just take a book. Thank you to SignsPlus for a great job on all of our signs!

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Althorpe in 1906 – The heavy rains on Saturday put a stop to a good many farmers finishing up their low land. Some of the farmers have been beautifying their lawns by planning cedar hedges. They are talking of holding a social here early in June. Andy Thompson has had the contract for the milk drawing on the lower end of the road. Thomas Dowdall intends starting to work on the road again this summer, and when finished, we will have one of the best roads in the country. Mervin Brady was through here delivering books. A load of gentlemen called around a few days ago and had a look over the old Fournier iron mines; they say it was too good a mineral to be left idle. Thomas Erwin has purchased the Rositer farm of nearly 200 acres, adjoining his other farm. [Perth Courier June 1, 1906]

Brooke in 1906 – Most of the farmers have completed putting in their crop. Miss Sadie Harrison of Sharbot Lake is visiting friends here. We are glad to see Miss Ella Kirkham out again, after a recent illness. Lawrence Kirkham has returned from Ottawa where he has been attending a business college. Confirmation service was held by the Bishop of Ottawa in St. Stephen’s church on Wednesday, May 23rd. [Perth Courier June 1, 1906]

Honour Rolls for May 1889 - Maberly School Class Leaders in 1889 – The following children made the honour roll at the schoolhouse which is now the Jehovah Witness building in Maberly: Senior 4th Class – 1 Thomas Flett; 2 Norman Buchanan; 3 Emma Gray. Junior 4th - Class Minnie Moore. Senior 3rd Class – Nettie Rigney; 2 John Flood; 3 Eddie Flood and Minnie Briggs; 4 Maggie Ure. Junior 3rd Class- 1 George Buchanan; 2 Robbie Buchanan; 3 Mary Laidley; 4 Eva Rutledge; 5 Lester Flett; 6 Edna Macdonald. 2nd Class – 1 Thomas Munro; 2 Howard Rigney; 3 Alfred Morrison; 4 George Moore. Senior 1st Class – Peter Flood; 2 Jane Conroy; 3 Florence Lochart. Junior 1st Class – 1 John Moore; 2 Christopher Briggs; 3 James Hall. [Perth Courier May 1889]

Sharbot Lake in 1906 – Thomas & Avery have again got their sawmill running full blast. John McConnell intends moving his family to Dexter, New York, on Thursday. Isaac Williamson, of Wetport, spent Victoria Day at his home here. Jesse Edwards and wife have returned to Sharbot Lake; they intend staying the summer. James Erwin made a business trip to Plevna last week. We are very pleased to see Miss Abbie Kilborn around again after undergoing an operation in the general hospital, Kingston. Bert Mills and wife have moved here from Mountain Grove. Miss Maude Butteril has returned from a pleasant visit with North Bay friends. Miss Edna Healy was to Kingston last week. Rev. Lawson goes to Siths Falls this week to attend a conference. Mrs. Sease, of Finch, is visiting at her brother’s, Will Cameron. Miss Geneva Reynold of Folger, is at Mrs. Garret’s. [Perth Courier, June 1, 1906]

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

This week is the first that I have started to feel like Pearl again. I was so sick for 2 or 3 months, and now it feels like a cloud has lifted off me and I am back to normal, whatever normal is. Being as I was sick, I never got to offer sympathy to Marlyn and the Cameron family on the passing of Walter. Sympathy is also extended to the Topping family. Our community will miss these two musicians.

Congratulations to Fred Fowler for earning the 2021 MERA award for excellence.

I have a mystery. A pot of coffee was found on my front step early one morning in an epic Tim Horton cup. It was delicious – I only had one cup but there was enough for 10 people. I picked it up at 8 in the morning but it must have been left there around 7 and it was still warm. Terry – were you the mystery person that put it on my step? You are full of mischief? I loved it!

The last message left on my outside door window was filled with hearts and love. I finally found out it came from my friend Donna Virgin. Loved it, Donna. It is still up on my window and will stay there until it falls off. A great visit from Valerie on Wednesday and she brought me fresh muffins. Another coffee visit Friday with Alice and Harriett and Harriet had a Lifeline disaster while she was here. [All is well]. Thank you to Alice for the wonderful visits, taking me to the doctor, getting my groceries, and bringing muffins. I can count on her for everything.

Well, my appetite came back (RATS) and back will come those 20 pounds. Bev Elliott and Alice came for a visit on Saturday and brought a beautiful homemade quilt from Heart to Heart Lanark County and it is in my favourite colour, pink. I will love it forever.

Thank you, Kip and Esther, for the beautiful pink flowers and great cookies and now that my appetite is back I can enjoy them and thanks to Granny (Thelma) for the beautiful orange flowers that match my front room perfectly.

Everything is so appreciated. All those visits from people – I love them. I want to thank everyone for their love and support and prayers and I am sending all my love back to each and every one of you. You are what keeps my spirits up and make my life worth living.

Get well wishes to Cheryl Allen. Hope everyone who celebrated in May had a happy birthday. Special 18th birthday greetings to Maddison Morrow.

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Some birthdays are Brandi Meeks, Anita Allen, Emma Baker, Emalee Ridell, Roger Scott, Kathy Scott, Sarah Stacey, Nancy Wagar, Landon Bertrim, Jody Steele, Wendy Parliament, Shirley McCullough, Wilma Dixon, Lillian Hartwick, Tom Graham, Lisa Matson, Donnie Smith, June Vilneff, Cheryl Runions, Brittany Meeks, Megan Knott, Sarah Burke, Nancy Thompson, Ronda Noble, Tom Dewey, Roxanne Corkum, Matt Delyea, Trevor Badour, David Sly, Chad Matson, Tom Hughes, Tessa Fox, Chase Matson, and my friend Ray Saunders from the SLRR home.

Anniversaries are Doug and Edith Bridgen, Joan and Howard Fellows, Linda and Jim Gray.

Best wishes to John Rutherford, who is in Brockville hospital, and anyone else who may be ill. John resides at SLRR.

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

No column; check back next week!

Parham-Tichborne

by Colleen Steele & Christine Teal

Did anyone catch the Super Moon last Wednesday? Quite a sight.

Hope Shirley McCullough had a great birthday on Friday despite the lockdown. May you have many more.

Make sure you check with the burning conditions, as we are in need of a rain!

Most people have by now got their gardens planted. Also, a lot of folks are enjoying summer like weather and jumping in the cool lakes.

Wow, it's June! That means our June birthdays! Tanya Thompson, Randy Vinkle, Lillian Hartwick, Tom Lowery, Brandon Morrow, Sharon McDonald, Steven Arney, Amy Thompson, Paityn Morrow, Landyn Whan, Dorothy Clow, Donna Longmire, Tobias Stencell, Janice Morrow, June St. Pierre, Christina Green, Tanya Gray, Judy Meeks, Sheri Hannah, Michelle McCumber, Nelson Hannah, Julia Goodfellow, Panny Cota, Patsy Quinn, John Morrow, Ben Lusk, Penny Ellsworth, Jason Lowery, Alicia Thompson, Donna Ducharme, Denise Neadow, Phillip Smith, Angie Mallette, Spence LoFaso, Janice Cowen, Pat Arney, Kale Dupuis, Jon Neadow, Kyleigh Teal, Melanie Fox-Wisteard, Carrie Woodcock, Darryl Barker, Christie Jones, Gary Thompson, Kim Teal, Brent Kehoe and Vicky Pollok.

Remember to be nice to people... We rise by lifting others. Have a great week!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United Church update: With the change to the new 'three stage' system for opening up, and Stage 1 not starting until June 14th at the earliest, we will be continuing to have podcasts only. We will monitor this and will keep you informed of any changes/further extensions. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am on Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website at www.pruc.ca

Meanwhile, here’s more of what’s been keeping people busy and active, and also some of the things they miss. This is my chat with Carol Caird and her daughter, Kaitlyn.

The pandemic started, April, last year, Carol was working at Queen’s University when everybody was sent home except the managers. She explains, “I had to begin working off campus, and as we didn’t have internet at home, I took my computer over to Kaitlyn’s place to work. She, also, had been sent home so we were working in her living room together, like co-workers, until I could arrange to get internet at my house. This took about 3 to 4 weeks. One challenge was that the computer had been set up to work on campus, so I had to return to the office at Queen’s, and have the I/T guys reset the computer to be able to work off campus.”

Carol continues, “Having the internet installed at home became another unexpected challenge, because we are in the middle of the woods and had to cut down 12 trees, as recommended by the internet provider site inspector. When they came to set up the system, we had to remove one more tree. Once up and running, the next challenge became learning extra programs such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and a new on-line phone system. There was a delay in the conversation when I was on the phone with a teacher which became another challenge. I had to alert people to this so we wouldn’t keep cutting each other off.”

“Probably because of satellite internet,” added Kaitlyn.

Carol continued, “Now that Kaitlyn has moved home, we sometimes forget to keep our ‘office’ doors closed so our business conversations don’t interfere with each other.”

Carol tells me about the plus side of working at home, “I don’t have to commute, pay for parking, go out in bad weather, and have to dash home to make supper. I still go for a walk at lunch, but it is in the country which I enjoy, and I can often get a load of laundry and a few household chores done. I still work from 8:30am to 4:30pm and dress for work, it helps me be professional.

Personally, I miss church and singing in the choir. I miss live music like the Sunbury jam sessions and concerts with Chris Murphy and John McLurg. I miss the availability of just being able to nip out to the downtown stores to shop daily, unlike in the country where you have to plan your shopping. I have also started to purchase items on-line with Kaitlyn’s help. I miss the in-person events that happen in Perth Road Village and the socialising that goes on with them.”

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

How exciting to hear that one of our Seasonal Community Members on Sand Lake has been honoured with a very special Lifetime Achievement Award! It is in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the Ottawa Chapter Community! Congratulations, Barbara McInnes!!

Big congratulations to one of our Ward #3 Councillors and Snow Road resident, Fred Fowler!! He was awarded with the much-deserved 2021 MERA Award of Excellence!

Congratulations to Nicholas Thomson, who was the winner of the Emergency Preparedness week quiz! He won a 72-hour Emergency Kit from the Township of North Frontenac, wow!! I am so jealous!!

On May 25th , Shelly and Delbert Bertrim celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary! I think that 25 years on the 25th day must bring some kind of good luck! Congratulations, guys!!

Twenty-five years ago, a lovely and talented couple by the names of Bob and Barb Waterworth purchased a beautiful piece of property on Turtle Lake from Charlie Tooley. It was Barb’s 50th birthday and what an amazing birthday it was for her! They loved living in this area and making so many wonderful friends over the years! Now the couple is ready to begin the next chapter of their lives and are heading out to Haybay, in Greater Napanee, where they will be renting for a year and a half, and then they will be moving into their awesome new condo in November 2022 in Napanee on the river. Best of luck to you both with your exciting new future plans!!

I am happy to be able to let you know Plevna’s Shamrock Bakery’s Dinner Special for tomorrow night, Friday, June 4th!! Nuala will be serving up a delicious Beef Bourguignon with mouth-watering buttery noodles and salad!! Yummy!! Servings are $16 each and you can call or text 416 834-0988 to reserve your order!

Starting this Sunday, June 6th, The River of Life Christian Fellowship will begin to meet in two small groups at the church. The first group will meet at 9:30am and the second will be at 11:00am. Interested people can sign up in advance with Pastor Greg Langille. There will be room for nine people, plus the Pastor for now, so make sure you call soon to get booked in, so you don’t miss out!

If you were unable to get on Zimmer Air’s booking list like us to spray for those pesky gypsy moths, I wanted to share another alternative with you. There is a product recommended at Yourway Home Building Centre called BTK. It’s a biological insecticide that apparently combats all kinds of caterpillers, including gypsy moths. If you want to give it a try, check in with your local hardware store! Best of luck!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

No column; check back next week!

Verona

Debbie Lingen

Lights! Camera! Action ! Verona is going to star in a new movie being filmed right here. During the early weeks of June, Verona will be the site for a feature film production, aptly named “Verona." Most of the production will have little or no impact on traffic, though the film producers require some access to municipal roads for filming purposes, with one single lane road closure on June 6 from 8pm to 10 pm on Road 38 in Verona. Can't wait to see the movie!

On June 20, TAKE OUT cold plate, Golden Links Hall, Harrowsmith, PICK UP between 4:30 and 6pm. Advance tickets only, with a cut off date of June 16, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas station, Hartington Gas station, and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info call 613-372-2410.

On May 22, Saturday, we at the retirement home enjoyed the country music of Mitch Barker and his father, Norman Gibson. They sang for over an hour. They also sang a special song in memory of my parents, Fred and Joyce Smith - You Are My Best Friend.

We celebrated a birthday on May 22, John Rutherford. We had delicious fish, chips, and banana split for our supper. It was a lovely meal

I had Lillian Hartwick and her son Wesley here visiting outside. It was nice to see them.

Sympathy to the family of my cousin, Muriel Vanness, who recently passed from this world. She will be missed. She was a Meeks.

Birthday greetings to Stu Young, Peter Meeks, Roger Fisher, Andrew Matson, Tim Drew, Ray Whitelock, Dave Hartwick and my husband, who is a heavenly angel, Archie Meeks.