Ted Doleman | Apr 07, 2021

By the time this is published, I expect that the third wave will have exceeded the previous two and we will have let crisis dictate our path forward to deal with the corona virus. Opinions, feelings, hunches, will not matter. Dr. Martin Betts, the head of critical care for Scarborough Health Network stated “And we’re going to be forced to ask ourselves, who do we provide care to in that circumstance, and more importantly, who do we not provide critical care to in that circumstance. And that’s something that we’ve never had to contemplate before, I never imagined I’d have to do.” The health care employees aren’t responsible for where are, nor are essential workers, we are. We let our leaders tell us what we wanted to hear rather than demanding them follow the science based, harder path. Until we get our vaccinations, we will be living in a real life version of “The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson. Some of us will improve our odds by paying for groceries to be brought to us, by buying KN-95 masks, going into full isolation, or have one or both of our vaccinations if we are lucky. As we endure the next three months remember that PEI, Nova Scotia, Australia and New Zealand choose a different path. People on Islands learn to wait for things and rely on each other, I guess. They got tough, they followed science, they did what was in their control and won. And we, or at least many of us and our leadership, ignored the threat, the science and blamed others rather than doing what was required. We will have to carry that responsibility for a long, long, time as we let them do it.

