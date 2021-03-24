Mary de Bassecourt | Mar 24, 2021

I deeply value our Frontenac News community paper. I also appreciate the opportunity to speak out frankly on important issues. I am bewildered at the overwhelming eagerness to receive the COVID shot, considering it is an experimental shot that even health officials are cautioning does not provide immunity nor prevent transmission. Covid shots are associated with a number of deaths and adverse effects (CDC’s VAERS reporting system).

Many prominent virologists and immunologists are speaking out on this issue, but we aren’t hearing it from mainstream media. It’s difficult to make informed choices when all of the information is not on the table. Is the shot the wrong weapon in the middle of a pandemic? Will the results be disastrous? Do we need more proof that these shots are safe? Do we need more time to seriously consider whether taking these shots is the right course for us?

Adopting a casual, give-it-a-try-anyway attitude towards a shot that does not provide immunity or prevent transmission and may cause your autoimmune system to overreact, resulting in a serious adverse reaction or death baffles me. I wonder if there are many others out there with serious reservations about having this experimental drug injected in their bodies.

Shouldn’t our health care system instead be working on prevention (boosting our natural immune systems) and providing alternative therapies that have been successful in combating COVID?

Do you feel fully informed about the risks COVID shots pose for your health? Full lists of shot ingredients and health risks are not available to us, so how can we make an informed choice? Given concerns about safety of these shots, and lack of full and validated information, might it be reasonable to adopt a personal wait-and-see approach for at least a few months?

Mary de Bassecourt