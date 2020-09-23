Brenda Crawford | Sep 23, 2020

Thank you so much to the person who left their baby’s soiled diaper on top of the garbage containers beside our outdoor mailboxes at Centennial Park. The containers were overstuffed with Tim Horton’s coffee cups and unwanted mail and even some kitchen garbage. I especially enjoyed the neatly tied dog poopy bag placed in front of the large container where we walk by to get to our boxes. Luckily it was pretty full, so it stayed in place. People, really? If the container is full, take your garbage home and dispose of it. This is especially recommended for dirty diapers and dog poop

Koodo should go to our garbage collectors who have to pick all this crap up and make this area people friendly.

Brenda Crawford