Fred Fowler | Sep 23, 2020

Snow Road Station is deep in the Mississippi River Valley. Wi-fi broadband and cell signals go right over this area. The Bell telephone service is substandard and uses out dated equipment and as a result there are many outages, some times for weeks which creates a very dangerous situation if one has to dial 911. Having this tower installed in Snow Road Station and eventually serving the local area with cell service and broadband wi-fi is very important as a health and safety issue for myself and many of my neighbours mostly who are seniors and need reliable access to emergency communications. I do not care if I see this tower or its navigation lights. The local ANSI (area of natural and scientific interest) has already been disturbed by gravel pits and other development. “Species at risk” is not an issue as there is a “Fowler Toad” living in the area and I’m doing just fine. Thank you.

Fred Fowler