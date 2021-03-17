Mar 17, 2021

In the provincial riding of Lanark-Frontenac Kingston, Conservatives are working on preparations for a nomination vote later in the year, according to riding association president Brent Cameron.

At present, no specific date has been announced, but the Association is developing planning around possible dates.

“Health and safety measures related to COVID-19 are of primary concern to us. We want to ensure our members are able to exercise their democratic right safely and securely,” said Cameron, adding that “the Party and Association are monitoring the situation on a regular basis, and our planning will reflect best practices.”

Cameron confirmed that two candidates have publicly announced their intention to seek the Ontario PC nomination for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, and that others have expressed interest in running. “We could easily see four or five candidates in this race, so it is proving to be highly competitive. Because we have more than one candidate in the running, we are not able to quickly declare a nominee. But this also means that our membership will have a choice in representative, and it points to the level of enthusiasm and interest in the local effort.”