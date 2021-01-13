Kingston Frontenac Public Library | Jan 13, 2021

An Interview and Q&A with Bob Joseph

Join KFPL and Bob Joseph for a live discussion about his book 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act, following a group viewing of his pre-recorded TVO interview. Explore the troubled history of the Act, and how Indigenous populations can work towards self-determination despite the negative consequences of this legal document.

“21 Things has been such a popular title for over two years! Having Bob headline this event is a great opportunity for the public to interact with somebody who has made immeasurable contributions to raising awareness for a complex issue, “ said Jake Miller, Programming & Outreach librarian.

Joseph is an initiated member of the Hamatsa Society and has inherited a chief’s seat in the Gayaxala (Thunderbird) clan, the first clan of the Gwawa’enuxw one of the 18 tribes that make up the Kwakwaka'wakw.

He has decades of experience with Indigenous relations training throughout the Americas and the South Pacific, and recently authored Indigenous Relations: Insights, Tips & Suggestions to Make Reconciliation a Reality (2019).

To delve deeper into the historical roots of Indigenous issues, KFPL had also organized an event with Queen’s Post-doctoral fellow Max Hamon on Feb.11th to discuss his book The Audacity of His Enterprise: Louis Riel and the Métis Nation That Canada Never Was, 1840–1875, followed by a Q&A. Register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/4771805