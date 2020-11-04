John Curran | Nov 04, 2020

Watersheds Canada hosted its 19th Annual Lake Links Workshop late last month and the sessions proved educational and entertaining for the more than 200 participants.

As the theme “Effective Engagement for Positive Action,” suggested, this year folks involved in the event learned how to better connect with their lake, family, and lake community to discover ways to protect the lake environment and ecosystem.

Presented in 2020 as a free online webinar due to COVID-19, Lake Links has traditionally been an in-person conference and it will likely return to that format once the pandemic abates.

Three presentations comprised the agenda and all are now available online for anyone who couldn’t attend the day of the event.

The first session, an update on a “Social Engagement study on Rideau Canal with Parks Canada,” was presented by Isha Mistry and Christine Beaudoin, University of Ottawa, and Dr. Steven Cooke, Carleton University.

“What we’re doing here is equally relevant to many of the other lakes adjacent to the system, but not necessarily connected to it,” said Cooke.

Focusing on stakeholder perspectives from the Lower Cataraqui – specifically Cranberry, Dog and Colonel By Lakes – Mistry said their research highlighted perceptions people had about deteriorating water quality and its related management and governance.

“These results helped inform us on how we can effectively mobilize local knowledge to improve environmental conditions and governance practices,” she explained. It is available for viewing in its entirety at https://youtu.be/SNPMh4x_X4U.

The second discussion, titled “How lake associations and organizations can use technology to stay connected and engage their members,” was presented by Terry Rees and Michelle Lewin, Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations (FOCA).

Lewin highlighted a FOCA survey in which its member cottager associations identified email (42 per cent) as the most common and effective way to stay connected with members. She also pointed out that when she looked at the 79 per cent of respondents to this year’s survey who said their engagement with members was either “up or steady,” some trends started to emerge.

“They have more than just one or two volunteers that are doing the work,” she said. “Around six or more seemed to be the sweet spot.”

She added that none of the successful groups were charging less than $20 a year for member dues.

“A lot of our groups worry about charging a fee that’s higher and yet we noticed that those who are successful don’t undersell themselves,” she said. This session can be seen at https://youtu.be/lY2qbmpYfLA.

Finally, “What families can do to stay connected to nature and the lake,” by Rebecca Whitman, Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, rounded out the event and is online at https://youtu.be/tAMg6QT9aT0.

“Don’t be afraid to get in there and really explore and get connected with the lake and land around you,” she said, adding not to worry about getting dirty – kids will likely enjoy it more if you do.

“One fairly low-tech and easy activity to do is to see what types of things you can find around the shoreline,” she said. You can even use a kitchen strainer if you don’t have access to a net, she added.

“The kids can see what they’re catching,” she said.

During the event, organizers also handed out the 2020 Gord Rodgers Memorial Award to Karen and Murray Hunt. This award is given to someone who engages their community, promotes stewardship by example, and goes above and beyond for their lake. Karen and Murray have been long-time advocates and volunteers in the Otty Lake community and continue to help with a myriad of initiatives.

Organization and monetary support of this event is shared annually by a number of regional partner groups, including: Cataraqui Conservation, Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations (FOCA), Friends of the Tay Watershed, Lake Networking Group, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority, Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, S.M. Blair Family Foundation, and Watersheds Canada.